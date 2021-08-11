checkAd

Bilibili Announces Strategic Equity Investment in China Telecom

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. (the “Company” or “Bilibili”) (Nasdaq: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today announced that its PRC subsidiary Shanghai Bilibili Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shanghai Bilibili”) has entered into a strategic investor allotment agreement (the “Allotment Agreement”) with China Telecom Corporation Limited (or “China Telecom”) (HKEX: 0728) and a sponsor (the “Sponsor”) for China Telecom’s proposed offering of A shares in conjunction with its listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. China Telecom is an integrated intelligent information service provider in the PRC with full-service capabilities.

Pursuant to the Allotment Agreement, Shanghai Bilibili is investing an aggregate amount of approximately RMB500 million in China Telecom’s newly issued A shares. Based on an offering price of RMB4.53 per A share, Shanghai Bilibili has been allocated 110,375,000 of the newly issued A shares. Shanghai Bilibili will be subject to 36 months of lock-up obligations over the A shares allocated to it.

In addition, Shanghai Kuanyu Digital Technology Co., Ltd., an affiliate of Bilibili, enters into a strategic collaboration agreement with China Telecom, to pursue collaboration opportunities in areas including user growth, brand promotion, IDC and cloud services.

Mr. Rui Chen, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Bilibili, said, “We are excited to have this opportunity to join hands with China Telecom at this pivotal moment, as state-run enterprises returning to their home capital market and leading China’s industrial digitization in building the nation’s 5G infrastructure and more. This strategic investment and the business partnership with China Telecom is set to fuel Bilibili’s future growth as we delve deeper into collaboration.”

About Bilibili Inc.

Bilibili represents an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday life of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with All the Videos You Like as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bond among them. Bilibili pioneered the ‘‘bullet chatting’’ feature, a live commenting function that has transformed the viewing experience by displaying thoughts and feelings of other audience viewing the same video. It has now become the welcoming home of diverse cultures and interests and destination for discovering cultural trends and phenomena for young generations in China.

