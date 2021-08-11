checkAd

Michael Moesgaard Andersen resigns from the board of directors of Konsolidator A/S

Company announcement no 10-2021

Søborg, August 11, 2021

Michael Moesgaard Andersen resigns from the board of directors of Konsolidator A/S

Michael Moesgaard Andersen has informed the board of directors of Konsolidator that as of today, he has decided to step down from his position as member of the board of directors.

“I have been a member of the board of Konsolidator since 2016 with the intention to contribute to the IPO in 2019 and the growth of Konsolidator as a listed company. The purpose of my board work has thus been successfully completed and I have full confidence in the competences of the current board of directors, says Michael Moesgaard Andersen.

Michael Moesgaard Andersen continues “Furthermore, my position as a member of the board of directors involves significant restrictions and regulatory requirements in relation to my options to buy or sell shares in Konsolidator. Parts of these restrictions cease when I am no longer serving on the board of directors.

Chairman of the board of directors Søren Ingerslev says “It has been a great pleasure to work with Michael Moesgaard Andersen since 2016. Both the Board of Directors and the executive management team will take the opportunity to express their gratitude to Michael for his valuable contribution to Konsolidator.

About Konsolidator
Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making.

For further information: CEO Claus Finderup Grove, mobile. +45 2095 2988, e-mail: cfg@konsolidator.com

Konsolidator A/S
Vandtårnsvej 83A
2860 Søborg
www.konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser
Grant Thornton
Stockholmsgade 45
2100 Copenhagen
www.grantthornton.dk

