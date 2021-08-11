checkAd

Isabel Y. Yang, Ph.D., Executive Vice President of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 11:17  |  26   |   |   

LONGMONT, Colo., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KoKo, LLC is pleased to announce Isabel Y. Yang, Ph.D. is joining the Company's executive management team in the capacity of Executive Vice President of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer effective September 1, 2021. 

Company Logo

Dr. Yang brings an extensive technology innovation track record with over 25 years of industry experience. Most recently, she served as Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Advanced Energy, responsible for leading the execution of the company's global technology vision and strategy specifically in Industrial IoT solutions. Before joining Advanced Energy, Dr. Yang served as the Vice President of Corporate Strategy, and Vice President of Strategy and Operations for IBM Research, where she focused on driving leading-edge innovations in such areas as artificial intelligence as applied to healthcare solutions, and high-performance computing.

Dr. Yang holds multiple patents, has written extensively for more than 40 technical publications and was the recent recipient of the BizWest 2020 Women of Distinction (Manufacturing) Award, Most Influential Women in Manufacturing 2019 from IWIM, as well as Denver Business Journal C-Suite Award 2019 in the CIO/CTO category.  

Dr. Yang completed her higher education at MIT, receiving a bachelor's degree in material science, and a master's degree and Ph.D. in electrical engineering, specializing in solid-state physics and semiconductors.

"We are truly honored to have an individual of Dr. Yang's distinguished stature and experience join KoKo's executive team. Dr. Yang will lead our engineering, intellectual property estate, and artificial intelligence innovation for respiratory disease management," said John Peterson, President and CEO.  

Headquartered in Longmont, CO, KoKo, LLC provides the highest quality pulmonary function testing (PFT) products with fast reliable results designed to stand the test of time. KoKo is a global respiratory information systems software developer and medical device manufacturer; the exclusive provider of KoKo Connect and KoKo Decision respiratory information systems and KoKo PFT and spirometry devices. The KoKo brand extends upon a legacy of medical technology companies that have advanced respiratory science dating back to the Iron Lung in the 1930s. 

Contact: John R. Peterson, CEO & President
720-640-4222
Support@kokopft.com         

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1523406/KoKo_Logo.jpg  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Isabel Y. Yang, Ph.D., Executive Vice President of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer LONGMONT, Colo., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - KoKo, LLC is pleased to announce Isabel Y. Yang, Ph.D. is joining the Company's executive management team in the capacity of Executive Vice President of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer effective …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
TransDigm Group Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results and Announces Transition of W. Nicholas ...
Remote Learning Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 180.19 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Edible Packaging Market Size to Reach USD 581.8 Million by 2027 at CAGR 3.5% - Valuates Reports
Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market size worth $ 42.46 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Sales of Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Made from High-density Polyethylene will hit US$ 321 Mn by ...
Laboratory Freezers Market worth $5.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Animal Feed Additives Market Size to Reach Revenues USD 36.54 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
OpenSpace Announces OpenSpace Basic, the Construction Industry's First Completely Free 360° Video ...
Automotive Sensors Market Size to Reach USD 48.29 Billion In 2027 | Increasing Demand for Vehicle ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
Creating the ultimate global resort & entertainment development team
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Make Inroads in Automotive Industry, Sales to Increase by 9.5% CAGR: Fact.MR
Yocova: Rehiring and retraining cockpit and cabin crews. This time it's personnel!
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...