DGAP-News Mynaric unveils U.S.-based electronic production plans

Mynaric unveils U.S.-based electronic production plans

Company plans to expand production capabilities in California

Los Angeles, August 11, 2021 - Mynaric (M0Y, ISIN: DE000A0JCY11) announced today its commitment to produce electronic systems directly in the U.S., expanding its existing capabilities in the Los Angeles area. The California expansion is designed to accommodate the needs of security-sensitive U.S. customers.

Mynaric will establish assembly, integration and test capabilities for electronic components and ensure these components can be fully sourced, designed and built in the United States, without leaving the country until customer delivery. This commitment will result in further expansion of Mynaric's footprint and jobs created in the United States adding to existing facilities in Los Angeles alongside its Washington D.C. office. Mynaric's current facilities in the U.S. already include cleanroom environments, test equipment areas and general office space. A link and interoperability test lab, allowing the validation of two optical communication terminals (OCTs) under a high-fidelity dynamic simulation, will become available in the coming weeks in California. This setup also allows the validation of OCTs from multiple vendors to be tested for interoperability with the SDA OISL Standard. The establishment of such a lab on U.S. soil was part of a commitment Mynaric made to support Telesat as part of the DARPA Blackjack Track B program.
 
"Mynaric has already invested in state-of-the-art facilities in California for the test and production of laser communication terminals and will continue to do so. Putting the capabilities in place that allow our electronic units to be produced and handled solely in the U.S., is yet another confirmation of our commitment to serve critical and strategically relevant communication needs of security-sensitive U.S. government customers. We are fortunate and proud to continue to support the needs of our diverse U.S. government customers" said Tina Ghataore, president of Mynaric USA, and Chief Commercial Officer, Mynaric.
