INTERIM REPORT OF COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S (CPH) FOR THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY – 30 JUNE 2021

SUMMARY OF THE FIRST HALF OF 2021

Serving just 1.4 million passengers in the first half of 2021, a mere fraction of the H1 2019 figure of 14.4 million, Copenhagen Airports incurred a loss before tax of DKK 851 million for the period.

After winter and spring seasons with aviation travel heavily restricted and a loss of 90–95% of traffic, prospects began to brighten towards the end of the first half with early signs of passenger growth. In June, the decline in passenger numbers were a little lower at 82.6% relative to 2019, the last year of pre-pandemic normality.

CPH remains severely affected by the crisis, and operating costs continue to exceed income. Although passengers are slowly starting to return CPH is still a long way off from normal conditions and has had to draw a further DKK 300 million on the credit facilities in Q2.

Despite the steep plunge in revenue, which is down by 78.7%, equivalent to DKK 1,652 million, compared to 2019, CPH has an obligation to the Danish society to keep Denmark open for freight and passengers. That is expensive when the basis for operating has eroded, and as a result, the company’s debt grew by DKK 734 million in 2021 despite efforts to reduce costs and non-essential investments.

Cash position

In times of crisis, liquidity is critical. In May, CPH negotiated an extension to its DKK 6 billion credit facility until August 2023. At the same time, an extension of the current temporary waiver on certain debt conditions was agreed with the existing lenders until end of 2022.

CPH has implemented a comprehensive cost-cutting programme, which included a work-sharing scheme and elimination more than 800 jobs. That produced annual savings of about DKK 500 million. The organisation is now leaner and more agile and therefore whilst CPH is rehiring, CPH is doing it recognising there continues to be uncertainty as to the future recovery. In step with passengers returning and aviation recovering, CPH will need to reemploy people. The first step was to recall everyone currently on the work-sharing scheme.