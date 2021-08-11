checkAd

Avalara Prices Offering of $850 Million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) announced today the pricing of its offering of $850 million aggregate principal amount of its 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Avalara also granted each of the initial purchasers a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $127.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The sale of the Notes is expected to close on August 13, 2021.

Avalara expects that the net proceeds from the Notes will be approximately $834.7 million (or $959.9 million if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional Notes in full). Avalara expects to use approximately $65.5 million of the net proceeds from the Notes to pay the cost of the capped call transactions described below. Avalara intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which will likely include funding acquisitions or investments in complementary businesses, products, services, technologies, or other assets, and may include continued investment in its sales and marketing efforts, product development, general and administrative matters, and working capital.

The Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Avalara, and will mature on August 1, 2026, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed, or converted in accordance with their terms. The Notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 0.25% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears on February 1 and August 1 of each year, beginning on February 1, 2022.

Prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding February 1, 2026, the Notes are convertible at the option of the holders only under certain conditions.

On or after February 1, 2026, until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date, holders may convert all or any portion of their Notes, at their option at the conversion rate then in effect, irrespective of these conditions. Avalara will settle conversions of the Notes by paying or delivering, as the case may be, cash, shares of its common stock, or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at its election.

