checkAd

Barnwell Fiscal Q3 Revenue Increases 28% in the quarterly period to $5.1 Million, Reports Net Earnings of $5.0 Million and $0.59 Net EPS; Regains Compliance with NYSE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 12:00  |  48   |   |   

Strong financial results demonstrate significant improvements and turnaround of the company

HONOLULU, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: BRN) today reported results for the three and nine-months ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights

  • Q3 Revenue increased 28% in the quarterly period to $5.1 million
  • Q3 Net earnings were $5.0 million, compared to a net loss of $3.5 million
  • Q3 Net earnings per share was $0.59, compared to a $0.42 net loss per share
  • Nine-month net earnings was $4.7 million, compared to a loss of $5.4 million
  • Nine-month net earnings per share was $0.57, compared to a $0.65 net loss per share

Mr. Alexander Kinzler, Chief Executive Officer of Barnwell, commented, “Our significantly improved results for this quarter as compared to the prior year quarter were due primarily to a $4,227,000 improvement in oil and natural gas segment operating results as there was a prior year period impairment of $2,689,000 and no impairment in the current period. The Company also benefited from higher oil and natural gas prices which increased 256% and 90%, respectively, and a $3,459,000 increase in equity in income of affiliates as a result of improved land sales and operating results of the Kukio Resort Development Partnerships this quarter. Additionally, in the current quarter the Company recognized a $2,341,000 gain on termination of its post-retirement medical plan. Partially offsetting these increases, contract drilling operating results decreased $1,190,000 due to the completion of a significant drilling contract and general and administrative expenses increased $979,000 due to increases in professional fees related to land investment proceeds and legal services, compensation costs, and share-based compensation expenses related to stock options granted in March 2021.

“The net earnings of $4,706,000 for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to last year’s $5,384,000 loss for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, was largely due to a $5,205,000 increase in equity in income of affiliates due to improved real estate sales, which also led to the Company receiving $5,328,000 in net cash distributions, $459,000 of which was a preferred return which contributed to our net earnings. There was also a $5,775,000 improvement in oil and natural gas segment operating results due primarily to an asset impairment charge of $4,326,000 in the prior year period as compared to a $630,000 impairment in the current nine-month period. In addition, there was a $1,738,000 increase in land investment segment operating results due to the sale of eight lots in the current year period, whereas there were no lot sales in the same period in the prior year and the Company recognized a $2,341,000 gain on termination of its post-retirement medical plan. Partially offsetting these increases, contract drilling operating results decreased $2,063,000 due to the completion of a significant drilling contract, and there was a $1,336,000 gain, before taxes, recognized in the prior year period from the sale of the Company’s drilling yard; there was no such gain in the current period.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Barnwell Fiscal Q3 Revenue Increases 28% in the quarterly period to $5.1 Million, Reports Net Earnings of $5.0 Million and $0.59 Net EPS; Regains Compliance with NYSE Strong financial results demonstrate significant improvements and turnaround of the companyHONOLULU, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: BRN) today reported results for the three and nine-months ended June …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
WISeKey’s NFC VaultIC Chips Protect Vaccine Vials by Helping ManufacturesValidate, Authenticate ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Roper Technologies to Divest Zetec
HP Delivers Ultimate Chrome OS Experiences for Life and Work in Today's Hybrid World
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 9 August 2021
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Transaction in Own Shares
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board