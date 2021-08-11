Barnwell Fiscal Q3 Revenue Increases 28% in the quarterly period to $5.1 Million, Reports Net Earnings of $5.0 Million and $0.59 Net EPS; Regains Compliance with NYSE

Q3 Revenue increased 28% in the quarterly period to $5.1 million

Q3 Net earnings were $5.0 million, compared to a net loss of $3.5 million

Q3 Net earnings per share was $0.59, compared to a $0.42 net loss per share

Nine-month net earnings was $4.7 million, compared to a loss of $5.4 million

Nine-month net earnings per share was $0.57, compared to a $0.65 net loss per share

Mr. Alexander Kinzler, Chief Executive Officer of Barnwell, commented, “Our significantly improved results for this quarter as compared to the prior year quarter were due primarily to a $4,227,000 improvement in oil and natural gas segment operating results as there was a prior year period impairment of $2,689,000 and no impairment in the current period. The Company also benefited from higher oil and natural gas prices which increased 256% and 90%, respectively, and a $3,459,000 increase in equity in income of affiliates as a result of improved land sales and operating results of the Kukio Resort Development Partnerships this quarter. Additionally, in the current quarter the Company recognized a $2,341,000 gain on termination of its post-retirement medical plan. Partially offsetting these increases, contract drilling operating results decreased $1,190,000 due to the completion of a significant drilling contract and general and administrative expenses increased $979,000 due to increases in professional fees related to land investment proceeds and legal services, compensation costs, and share-based compensation expenses related to stock options granted in March 2021.

“The net earnings of $4,706,000 for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to last year’s $5,384,000 loss for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, was largely due to a $5,205,000 increase in equity in income of affiliates due to improved real estate sales, which also led to the Company receiving $5,328,000 in net cash distributions, $459,000 of which was a preferred return which contributed to our net earnings. There was also a $5,775,000 improvement in oil and natural gas segment operating results due primarily to an asset impairment charge of $4,326,000 in the prior year period as compared to a $630,000 impairment in the current nine-month period. In addition, there was a $1,738,000 increase in land investment segment operating results due to the sale of eight lots in the current year period, whereas there were no lot sales in the same period in the prior year and the Company recognized a $2,341,000 gain on termination of its post-retirement medical plan. Partially offsetting these increases, contract drilling operating results decreased $2,063,000 due to the completion of a significant drilling contract, and there was a $1,336,000 gain, before taxes, recognized in the prior year period from the sale of the Company’s drilling yard; there was no such gain in the current period.