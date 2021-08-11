Introduction

I present Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the “Company”)’s interim management statement for the period from 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021.

Performance and dividends

The Company's unaudited net asset value (NAV) on 30 June 2021 was £95.82 million or 127.93 pence per share (excluding treasury shares), an increase of 13.33 pence per share (11.6%) since 31 March 2021.

It was announced on 21 June 2021 that two companies within the portfolio were undergoing external fundraising processes. These fundraisings were both at significantly higher valuations to their original 31 March 2021 valuations. There have also been uplifts in several of our technology and healthcare investments due to strong trading performances which have also contributed to the excellent return for the period.

After accounting for the dividend of 2.87 pence per share to be paid on 31 August 2021 to shareholders on the register on 6 August 2021, the NAV is 125.06 pence per share.

Fundraising and share issues

During the period from 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021, the Company issued the following new Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny per share under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/21:

Date Number of shares issued Issue price per share (including costs of issue) Net proceeds

£’000 9 April 2021 383,354 114.0p – 115.2p 431

Portfolio

The following investments have been made during the period from 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021:

New investments £000s Activity Gravitee TopCo Limited (T/A gravitee.io) 763 API management platform NuvoAir AB 649 Digital therapeutics and decentralised clinical trials for respiratory conditions Brytlyt Limited 310 A GPU database provider Accelex Technology Limited (T/A Accelex) 265 Data extraction and analytics technology for private capital markets Total new investments 1,987