checkAd

ATM Market Size Worth $29.89 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 4.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 12:05  |  38   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ATM market size is expected to reach USD 29.89 billion by 2028 and is projected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. An Automated Teller Machine (ATM) is a specialized computer that acts as a digital banking outlet for customers to make basic banking transactions using debit and credit cards. An ATM typically comprises a keypad, dispenser, printer, card reader, and display screen to prompt the user through each step of the transaction. Some ATMs handle money and act solely as cash dispensers while some execute various tasks as fund transfer, check and cash deposit, and bill payment.

GVR Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • In terms of solution, the deployment segment dominated the market in 2020. The segment accounted for over 50% of the overall industry in 2020
  • The thriving tourism industry plays a vital role in assisting the market growth. ATMs allow foreign tourists to easily exchange currency through the Dynamic Currency Conversion feature
  • In terms of region, the Asia Pacific market is expected to be a fast-mover, with the rapidly developing Chinese and Indian economies spearheading market growth

Read 140 page market research report, "ATM Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution (Deployment, Managed Service), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

These machines also allow users to change card passwords and view their bank account balances. Increasing demand for automated systems in developing countries is expected to positively influence the global ATM installed base over the forecast period. However, the market is projected to lose momentum due to a significant increase in the adoption of mobile and internet banking applications.

The rising demand for automation in the banking sector in several developed and emerging countries is expected to fuel the demand for ATMs in the near future. Increased adoption of advanced technologies and digital infrastructure in the banking sector, coupled with the rising demand for quick cash withdrawal by the user, is a major factor expected to drive the market growth. The increasing deployment of ATMs in organizations and financial institutions in developing economies is also anticipated to boost the demand for ATMs over the forecast period.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ATM Market Size Worth $29.89 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 4.9%: Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global ATM market size is expected to reach USD 29.89 billion by 2028 and is projected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028, according to a study conducted by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
TransDigm Group Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results and Announces Transition of W. Nicholas ...
Remote Learning Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 180.19 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
OpenSpace Announces OpenSpace Basic, the Construction Industry's First Completely Free 360° Video ...
Edible Packaging Market Size to Reach USD 581.8 Million by 2027 at CAGR 3.5% - Valuates Reports
Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market size worth $ 42.46 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Sales of Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Made from High-density Polyethylene will hit US$ 321 Mn by ...
Laboratory Freezers Market worth $5.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Animal Feed Additives Market Size to Reach Revenues USD 36.54 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Novaliq Completes Enrollment of Second Phase 3 Study for CyclASol for the Treatment of Dry Eye ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
Creating the ultimate global resort & entertainment development team
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Make Inroads in Automotive Industry, Sales to Increase by 9.5% CAGR: Fact.MR
Yocova: Rehiring and retraining cockpit and cabin crews. This time it's personnel!
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...