Copenhagen Airports H1 Pretax Loss DKK 851 Million

(PLX AI) – Copenhagen Airport H1 revenue amounted to DKK 447.9 million.half year EBITDA DKK -265.7 millionhalf year EBIT DKK -771.1 millionhalf year pretax profit DKK -850.8 millionAfter the first six months of the year in which only one in three … (PLX AI) – Copenhagen Airport H1 revenue amounted to DKK 447.9 million.

After the first six months of the year in which only one in three seats was sold, traffic accumulated in June and the load factor rose to 60%

After the first six months of the year in which only one in three seats was sold, traffic accumulated in June and the load factor rose to 60%

The number of passengers at Copenhagen Airport was 1.4 million in the first half of 2021, equivalent to a decrease of 72.5% compared to the same period in 2020




