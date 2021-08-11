Copenhagen Airports H1 Pretax Loss DKK 851 Million
- (PLX AI) – Copenhagen Airport H1 revenue amounted to DKK 447.9 million.
- half year EBITDA DKK -265.7 million
- half year EBIT DKK -771.1 million
- half year pretax profit DKK -850.8 million
- After the first six months of the year in which only one in three seats was sold, traffic accumulated in June and the load factor rose to 60%
- The number of passengers at Copenhagen Airport was 1.4 million in the first half of 2021, equivalent to a decrease of 72.5% compared to the same period in 2020
