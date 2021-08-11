Photon Energy N.V. Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

- Unaudited consolidated revenues of EUR 9.855 million for Q2 2021 (up 11.0% YoY) thanks to a robust 16.1% growth in revenues from the sale of clean electricity

- Project pipeline expanded to 386 MWp in Hungary, Poland and Romania, the Company's key European markets; procurement for the construction of two projects in Hungary scheduled for this year has commenced

- The Company has strengthened its equity by placing 5 million of its treasury shares for a total of EUR 7.7 million and was awarded a 'very good' rating by imug | rating for its ESG efforts



Amsterdam - 11 August 2021 - Photon Energy N.V. (WSE&PSE: PEN, FSX: A1T9KW) ('Photon Energy Group' or the 'Company') today reported unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021, posting total revenues of EUR 9.855 million, up 11% YoY. This outstanding growth was offset by lower profitability YoY due to a continued capacity expansion and a delay in the grid connection of the Company's two utility-scale solar farms in Leeton, Australia.

Q2 2021 Highlights

In the second quarter of 2021, the Company remained focused on business development. Despite the delay in the commissioning of the Company's 14.6 MWp utility-scale power plants in Leeton, Australia, the Company's second-quarter results reflect a continued commitment to value creation.

The Company has made a major step towards the funding of its recently announced growth strategy, with a focus on expanding its clean electricity generation asset base and building recurring revenue streams from its fully integrated business model through the placement of 5 million treasury shares, for a total of EUR 7.7 million.

'With the new equity recently raised through the placement of company shares, the Company has strengthened its equity, allowing for the acceleration its business growth,' said Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy Group. 'The business's robust shape will allow us to deliver on the Company's strategic goals, including the expansion of our proprietary portfolio fuelled by a growing pipeline of PV projects.'