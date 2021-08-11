checkAd

Photon Energy N.V. Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.08.2021, 12:18  |  51   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 11.08.2021 / 12:18

Photon Energy N.V. Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

- Unaudited consolidated revenues of EUR 9.855 million for Q2 2021 (up 11.0% YoY) thanks to a robust 16.1% growth in revenues from the sale of clean electricity

- Project pipeline expanded to 386 MWp in Hungary, Poland and Romania, the Company's key European markets; procurement for the construction of two projects in Hungary scheduled for this year has commenced

- The Company has strengthened its equity by placing 5 million of its treasury shares for a total of EUR 7.7 million and was awarded a 'very good' rating by imug | rating for its ESG efforts
 

Amsterdam - 11 August 2021 - Photon Energy N.V. (WSE&PSE: PEN, FSX: A1T9KW) ('Photon Energy Group' or the 'Company') today reported unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021, posting total revenues of EUR 9.855 million, up 11% YoY. This outstanding growth was offset by lower profitability YoY due to a continued capacity expansion and a delay in the grid connection of the Company's two utility-scale solar farms in Leeton, Australia.

Q2 2021 Highlights

In the second quarter of 2021, the Company remained focused on business development. Despite the delay in the commissioning of the Company's 14.6 MWp utility-scale power plants in Leeton, Australia, the Company's second-quarter results reflect a continued commitment to value creation.

The Company has made a major step towards the funding of its recently announced growth strategy, with a focus on expanding its clean electricity generation asset base and building recurring revenue streams from its fully integrated business model through the placement of 5 million treasury shares, for a total of EUR 7.7 million.

'With the new equity recently raised through the placement of company shares, the Company has strengthened its equity, allowing for the acceleration its business growth,' said Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy Group. 'The business's robust shape will allow us to deliver on the Company's strategic goals, including the expansion of our proprietary portfolio fuelled by a growing pipeline of PV projects.'

Seite 1 von 3
Photon Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Photon Energy N.V. Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results DGAP-Media / 11.08.2021 / 12:18 Photon Energy N.V. Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Unaudited consolidated revenues of EUR 9.855 million for Q2 2021 (up 11.0% YoY) thanks to a robust 16.1% growth in revenues from the sale of clean …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
EQS-News: Meyer Burger weist Anschuldigungen zurück und stellt richtig
DGAP-News: E.ON SE: E.ON mit starkem ersten Halbjahr und erfolgreichem Krisenmanagement in den ...
EQS-Adhoc: VZ Holding AG: VZ Group continues to grow
EQS-Adhoc: VZ Holding AG: VZ Gruppe weiter auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter-Konzern setzt Aufwärtstrend mit starkem Ergebnis im ...
Compleo committed to the United Nations Global Compact
Modern Plant Based Foods schließt Großhandelsvereinbarung mit KeHE Distributors ab.
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 sehr gut ab
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr und ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun Mining gibt die Absicht zur Börsennotierung an der LSE bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Erhalt einer Mitteilung über die Absicht zum Abschluss eines Beherrschungs- ...
DCI AG veröffentlicht Zahlen zum ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Neun-Monats-Bericht: Aurubis erzielt hervorragendes Ergebnis
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:18 UhrPhoton Energy N.V. gibt Finanzergebnisse für das zweite Quartal 2021 bekannt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Photon Energy nimmt Photovoltaik-Anlagen in Australien in Betrieb
4investors | Kommentare
10.08.21Photon Energy nimmt PV Anlagen mit 14,6 MWp in Australien in Betrieb
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Photon Energy Commissions 14.6 MWp Utility-Scale Solar Farms in Australia
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten