checkAd

DGAP-DD Hannover Rück SE english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.08.2021, 12:18  |  22   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.08.2021 / 12:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Miller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Hannover Rück SE

b) LEI
529900KIN5BE45V5KB18 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008402215

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition - Transaction was executed via a joint custody account of Dr. Klaus Miller and his wife Mrs. Karin Miller.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
149.83 EUR 397040.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
149.8300 EUR 397040.3000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-10; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


11.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hannover Rück SE
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.hannover-re.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69811  11.08.2021 



Hannover Rueck Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Hannover Rück SE english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 11.08.2021 / 12:18 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
EQS-News: Meyer Burger weist Anschuldigungen zurück und stellt richtig
DGAP-News: E.ON SE: E.ON mit starkem ersten Halbjahr und erfolgreichem Krisenmanagement in den ...
EQS-Adhoc: VZ Holding AG: VZ Group continues to grow
EQS-Adhoc: VZ Holding AG: VZ Gruppe weiter auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter-Konzern setzt Aufwärtstrend mit starkem Ergebnis im ...
Compleo committed to the United Nations Global Compact
Modern Plant Based Foods schließt Großhandelsvereinbarung mit KeHE Distributors ab.
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 sehr gut ab
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr und ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun Mining gibt die Absicht zur Börsennotierung an der LSE bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Erhalt einer Mitteilung über die Absicht zum Abschluss eines Beherrschungs- ...
DCI AG veröffentlicht Zahlen zum ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Neun-Monats-Bericht: Aurubis erzielt hervorragendes Ergebnis
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:18 UhrDGAP-DD: Hannover Rück SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11:33 UhrJetzt positionieren: Heiße Kandidaten für erweiterten Dax ab September
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Kommentare
08:01 UhrTalanx hebt Gewinnziel für 2021 trotz Hochwasserschäden an
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21NORDLB stuft HANNOVER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG auf 'Halten'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
10.08.21Merkel:  Zeigen 'gesamtstaatliche Solidarität' bei Fluthilfe
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21ROUNDUP/Kreise: Wiederaufbaufonds nach Flut könnte 30 Milliarden schwer sein
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Bayern berechnet Hochwasser-Schäden mit 300 Millionen Euro
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Kreise: Wiederaufbaufonds nach Flut könnte Volumen von rund 30 Milliarden haben
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Entwurf: Bund und Länder wollen Warnungen per SMS einführen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21DEUTSCHE BANK stuft HANNOVER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen