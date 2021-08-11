DFDS Says Freight Volumes Continued to Rise in July Autor: PLX AI | 11.08.2021, 12:16 | 26 | 0 | 0 11.08.2021, 12:16 | (PLX AI) – DFDS total volumes in July 2021 were 3.3% above 2020. Net adjustments for structural route changes reduced growth 1.8 ppt to 1.5%The volumes transported in July 2021 by the North Sea, Baltic Sea and Mediterranean business units were well … (PLX AI) – DFDS total volumes in July 2021 were 3.3% above 2020. Net adjustments for structural route changes reduced growth 1.8 ppt to 1.5%The volumes transported in July 2021 by the North Sea, Baltic Sea and Mediterranean business units were well … (PLX AI) – DFDS total volumes in July 2021 were 3.3% above 2020.

Net adjustments for structural route changes reduced growth 1.8 ppt to 1.5%

The volumes transported in July 2021 by the North Sea, Baltic Sea and Mediterranean business units were well above July 2020 supported by investments in new and more efficient capacity

Freight capacity in this part of the route network was to a large extent re-established in July 2020 following the lockdowns in Q2 2020. Volumes for these business units were also above 2019

The total number of passengers in July 2021 was 50.7% below 2020 reflecting the continued tight travel restrictions as well as a temporary easing of restrictions in July 2020



