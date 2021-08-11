Radius Global Infrastructure Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) (“Radius” or the “Company”), one of the largest global owners and acquirors of real property interests and contractual rights underlying essential telecommunications digital infrastructure, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“We maintained robust quarter-over-quarter growth and exceeded $100 million in Annualized In-Place Rents in the second quarter, generating revenue growth of 54% year-over-year through disciplined capital deployment and organic growth from the portfolio. We remain optimistic about our ability to continue acquiring durable cash flow streams generated from real property interests at the current pace through the remainder of 2021.

During the quarter, we raised $275 million of capital to support our acquisition strategy, which has continued to broaden from wireless-only sites into adjacent digital infrastructure assets with similar characteristics. Although we have seen increased competition to acquire assets in certain markets, we expect our recent acquisitions to generate mid-teen levered returns.

In June, Radius Global Infrastructure was added to the broad-market Russell 3000 Index, the small-cap Russell 2000 Index, and the Russell Microcap Index. We are pleased to be included in these indices, which we expect to increase our visibility in the investment community.”

QUARTERLY RESULTS

Revenue increased 54% to $25.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to revenue of $16.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Gross Profit rose 52% to $24.5 million in Q2 2021, as compared to gross profit of $16.1 million in the corresponding prior year period, while the Company generated a gross profit margin of approximately 98% in Q2 2021.

Annualized In-Place Rents increased to $102.4 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $38.2 million or 60% over the Annualized In-Place Rents of $64.2 million as of June 30, 2020.

YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS

Revenue increased 48% to $47.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to revenue of $31.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Gross Profit rose 47% to $46.3 million in the first half of 2021, as compared to gross profit of $31.6 million in the corresponding prior year period.

Investments in Real Property Interests and Related Intangible Assets, as identified in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, was $223.2 million and $50.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. This represented an increase of $172.4 million, or 340%, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 over the corresponding prior year period.

Acquisition Capex was $233.2 million and $63.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 respectively, or an increase of $169.8 million or 268% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 over the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Please refer to the GAAP financial disclosures and reconciliations to non-GAAP financial measurement set forth below and in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company pays for its acquisitions of real property interests either with a one-time payment at the time of acquisition or, under certain circumstances, with a combination of upfront payments and future contractually committed payments over a period of time, in each case pursuant to the individual acquisition agreement. In the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, the one-time and upfront cash payments are reported as Investments in Real Property Interests and Related Intangible Assets. The total cash spent and the commitment for future payments in any given period for the acquisition of real property interests, adjusted for changes in foreign currency, is our Acquisition Capex. Acquisition Capex is a non-GAAP metric, albeit one the Company believes is valuable to readers of the Company’s financial statements. Please refer to the table below for a full reconciliation of Acquisition Capex.

LIQUIDITY

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $336.8 million of total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.

2021 FINANCING TRANSACTIONS

On April 15, 2021, the Company issued $75 million junior secured debt on its domestic rental streams at 98.25, with a 6% cash pay interest-only note that matures in April 2023.

On May 14, 2021, Radius issued $200 million or 14,336,918 shares of Class A common stock in a private investment in public equity (PIPE) transaction with various investors for $13.95 per share, representing the volume weighted average price (VWAP) for the 5-day trading period ending on May 11, 2021 of $14.68 per share, less a 5% discount. Total net offering proceeds to the Company were approximately $191.5 million after deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses.

The proceeds of all financing transactions (debt and equity) will be used to fund continued growth. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as placement agent for the Company in connection with the PIPE transaction.

About the Company

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its subsidiary AP WIP Investments, LLC ("APW"), is a multinational owner of a growing, diversified portfolio of primarily triple net rental streams from wireless operators and tower companies for properties underlying their mission critical digital infrastructure. APW's proven lease origination engine drives attractive yields on capital invested and maintains a broad pipeline of acquisition opportunities.

For further information see https://www.radiusglobal.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND DISCLAIMERS

Certain matters discussed in this press release, including the attachments, contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) that are subject to risks and uncertainties. For these statements, we claim the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in such Sections. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “continue,” “intend,” “should,” “may” or similar expressions, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are based on beliefs, assumptions and expectations based upon our historical performance and on our current plans, estimates and expectations in light of information available to us. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, we are not obligated to, and do not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business, prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

Certain important factors that we think could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements are summarized below, including the ongoing impact of the current outbreak of COVID-19 on the U.S., regional and global economies, the U.S. sustainable infrastructure market and the broader financial markets. The current outbreak of COVID-19 has also impacted, and is likely to continue to impact, directly or indirectly, many of the other important factors below and the risks described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the “Annual Report”) and in our subsequent filings under the Exchange Act. Other factors besides those listed could also adversely affect us. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. In particular, it is difficult to fully assess the impact of COVID-19 at this time due to, among other factors, uncertainty regarding the severity and duration of the outbreak domestically and internationally, uncertainty regarding the effectiveness of federal, state and local governments’ efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and respond to its direct and indirect impact on the U.S. economy and economic activity, including the timing of the successful distribution of an effective vaccine.

Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the extent to which wireless carriers or tower companies consolidate their operations, exit the wireless communications business or share site infrastructure to a significant degree; the extent to which new technologies reduce demand for wireless infrastructure; competition for assets; whether the tenant leases for the wireless communication tower or antennae located on our real property interests are renewed with similar rates or at all; the extent of unexpected lease cancellations, given that substantially all of the tenant leases associated with our assets may be terminated upon limited notice by the wireless carrier or tower company and unexpected lease cancellations could materially impact cash flow from operations; economic, political, cultural and other risks to our operations outside the U.S., including risks associated with fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and local inflation rates; any regulatory uncertainty; the extent to which we continue to grow at an accelerated rate, which may prevent us from achieving profitability or positive cash flow at a company level (as determined in accordance with GAAP) for the foreseeable future; the fact that we have incurred a significant amount of debt and may in the future incur additional indebtedness; the extent to which the terms of our debt agreements limit our flexibility in operating our business; and the other factors, risks and uncertainties described in the Annual Report.

RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in USD thousands, except share and per share amounts) Successor Predecessor Three months

ended

June 30,

2021 Six months

ended

June 30,

2021 Three months

ended

June 30,

2020 Period from

February 10,

2020 to

June 30,

2020 Period from

January 1,

2020 to

February 9,

2020 Revenue $ 24,973 $ 47,145 $ 16,181 $ 24,936 $ 6,836 Cost of service 513 808 104 175 34 Gross profit 24,460 46,337 16,077 24,761 6,802 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 18,866 34,255 20,017 28,684 4,344 Share-based compensation 3,842 7,945 3,738 75,101 — Amortization and depreciation 15,575 29,655 11,714 18,829 2,584 Impairment – decommissions 1,707 2,394 76 597 530 Total operating expenses 39,990 74,249 35,545 123,211 7,458 Operating loss (15,530 ) (27,912 ) (19,468 ) (98,450 ) (656 ) Other income (expense): Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency debt (3,662 ) 10,945 (3,539 ) 730 11,500 Interest expense, net (12,267 ) (21,254 ) (5,788 ) (9,322 ) (3,623 ) Other income (expense), net 266 (1,879 ) 222 375 (277 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — — 1,264 1,264 — Total other income (expense), net (15,663 ) (12,188 ) (7,841 ) (6,953 ) 7,600 Income (loss) before income tax expense (31,193 ) (40,100 ) (27,309 ) (105,403 ) 6,944 Income tax expense 6,144 5,422 442 1,429 767 Net income (loss) (37,337 ) (45,522 ) (27,751 ) (106,832 ) $ 6,177 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,815 ) (3,421 ) (2,203 ) (2,974 ) Net loss attributable to stockholders (34,522 ) (42,101 ) (25,548 ) (103,858 ) Stock dividend payment to holders of Series A Founders Preferred Stock — (31,391 ) — — Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (34,522 ) $ (73,492 ) $ (25,548 ) $ (103,858 ) Loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.50 ) $ (1.15 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (1.78 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 68,724,275 64,127,528 58,425,000 58,425,000 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in USD thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 281,809 $ 99,896 Restricted cash 1,848 1,614 Trade receivables, net 6,693 7,829 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,191 17,352 Total current assets 308,541 126,691 Real property interests, net: Right-of-use assets - finance leases, net 277,377 237,862 Telecom real property interests, net 1,004,288 851,529 Real property interests, net 1,281,665 1,089,391 Intangible assets, net 6,974 5,880 Property and equipment, net 1,318 1,382 Goodwill 80,509 80,509 Deferred tax asset 605 1,173 Restricted cash, long-term 53,151 113,938 Other long-term assets 8,598 9,266 Total assets $ 1,741,361 $ 1,428,230 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 33,162 $ 30,854 Rent received in advance 23,855 19,587 Finance lease liabilities, current 10,661 9,920 Telecom real property interest liabilities, current 4,902 5,749 Total current liabilities 72,580 66,110 Finance lease liabilities 24,495 23,925 Telecom real property interest liabilities 13,642 11,813 Long-term debt, net of debt discount and deferred financing costs 883,510 728,473 Deferred tax liability 60,448 57,137 Other long-term liabilities 8,362 8,704 Total liabilities 1,063,037 896,162 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Series A Founder Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,600,000 shares authorized; 1,600,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively — — Series B Founder Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,386,033 shares authorized; 1,386,033 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively — — Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,590,000,000 shares authorized; 75,684,862 and 58,425,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 8 — Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 11,611,769 and 11,414,030 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 875,373 673,955 Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,120 15,768 Accumulated deficit (255,338 ) (213,237 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. 626,163 476,486 Noncontrolling interest 52,161 55,582 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,741,361 $ 1,428,230 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in USD thousands, except share and per share amounts) Successor Predecessor Six months

ended

June 30,

2021 Period from

February 10,

2020 to

June 30,

2020 Period from

January 1,

2020 to

February 9,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (45,522 ) $ (106,832 ) $ 6,177 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 29,655 18,829 2,584 Amortization of finance lease and telecom real property interest liabilities discount 649 803 213 Impairment – decommissions 2,394 597 530 Realized and unrealized gain on foreign currency debt (10,945 ) (730 ) (11,500 ) Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 514 28 280 Provision for bad debt expense 2 167 26 Share-based compensation 7,945 75,101 — Deferred income taxes 3,453 (336 ) 339 Gain on extinguishment of debt — (1,264 ) — Change in assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net 296 3,024 (682 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (531 ) 164 935 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities 3,620 (18,018 ) (4,605 ) Rent received in advance 5,241 292 2,251 Net cash used in operating activities (3,229 ) (28,175 ) (3,452 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid in APW Acquisition, net of cash acquired — (277,065 ) — Investments in real property interests and related intangible assets (223,239 ) (45,729 ) (5,064 ) Advances on note receivable — (2,500 ) (17,500 ) Payment received on note receivable — 20,000 — Purchases of property and equipment (338 ) (189 ) (40 ) Net cash used in investing activities (223,577 ) (305,483 ) (22,604 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under loan agreements 168,940 — — Repayments of term loans and other debt (95 ) (48,025 ) (250 ) Debt issuance costs (3,852 ) — — Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 191,461 — — Proceeds from exercises of stock options and warrants 139 — — Repayments of finance lease and telecom real property interest liabilities (7,687 ) (4,760 ) (3,149 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 348,906 (52,785 ) (3,399 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 122,100 (386,443 ) (29,455 ) Effect of change in foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (740 ) 310 (232 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 215,448 588,628 78,046 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 336,808 $ 202,495 $ 48,359 Supplemental disclosure of cash and non-cash transactions: Cash paid for interest $ 19,567 $ 15,939 $ 4,684 Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,449 $ 2,713 $ 1,112 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We identify certain additional financial measures not defined by GAAP that provide supplemental information we believe is useful to analysts and investors to evaluate our financial performance and ongoing results of operations, when considered alongside other GAAP measures such as net income, operating income, gross profit and net cash provided by operating activities. These non-GAAP measures exclude the financial impact of items management does not consider in assessing our ongoing operating performance, and thereby facilitate review of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by taking EBITDA and further adjusting for non-cash impairment—decommissions expense, realized and unrealized gains and losses on foreign currency debt, realized and unrealized foreign exchange gains/losses associated with non-debt transactions and balances denominated in a currency other than the functional currency, share-based compensation expense, nonrecurring expenses incurred in connection with the Domestication, transaction-related costs recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses incurred for incremental business acquisition pursuit (successful and unsuccessful) and related financing and integration activities, and nonrecurring severance costs included in selling, general and administrative expenses. Management believes the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides valuable additional information for users of the financial statements in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. Each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income, therefore the calculation of these financial measures may be different from the calculations used by other companies and comparability may therefore be limited. You should not consider EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA or any of our other non-GAAP financial measures as an alternative or substitute for our results.

The following are reconciliations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure:

Successor Predecessor (in USD thousands) Three

months

ended

June 30,

2021 Six

months

ended

June 30,

2021 Three

months

ended

June 30,

2020 Period from

February 10,

2020 to

June 30,

2020 Period from

January 1,

2020 to

February 9,

2020 (unaudited) Net income (loss) $ (37,337 ) $ (45,522 ) $ (27,751 ) $ (106,832 ) $ 6,177 Amortization and depreciation 15,575 29,655 11,714 18,829 2,584 Interest expense, net 12,267 21,254 5,788 9,322 3,623 Income tax expense 6,144 5,422 442 1,429 767 EBITDA (3,351 ) 10,809 (9,807 ) (77,252 ) 13,151 Impairment—decommissions 1,707 2,394 76 597 530 Realized and unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency debt 3,662 (10,945 ) 3,539 (730 ) (11,500 ) Share-based compensation expense 3,842 7,945 3,738 75,101 — Realized and unrealized foreign currency loss (gain) – other (90 ) 2,003 231 890 523 Nonrecurring domestication and public company registration expenses — — 5,111 5,111 — Transaction-related costs 1,724 1,724 — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,494 $ 13,930 $ 2,888 $ 3,717 $ 2,704

Acquisition Capex

Acquisition Capex is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company’s payments for its acquisitions of real property interests consist of either a one-time payment upon the acquisition or up-front payments with contractually committed payments made over a period of time, pursuant to each real property interest agreement. In all cases, the Company contractually acquires all rights associated with the underlying revenue-producing assets upon entering into the agreement to purchase the real property interest and records the related assets in the period of acquisition. Acquisition Capex therefore represents the total cash spent and committed to be spent for the Company’s acquisitions of revenue-producing assets during the period measured. Management believes the presentation of Acquisition Capex provides valuable additional information for users of the financial statements in assessing our financial performance and growth, as it is a comprehensive measure of our investments in the revenue-producing assets that we acquire in a given period. Acquisition Capex has important limitations as an analytical tool, because it excludes certain fixed and variable costs related to our selling and marketing activities included in selling, general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statements of operations, including corporate overhead expenses. Further, this financial measure may be different from calculations used by other companies and comparability may therefore be limited. You should not consider Acquisition Capex or any of the other non-GAAP measures we utilize as an alternative or substitute for our results.

The following is a reconciliation of Acquisition Capex to the amounts included as an investing cash flow in our consolidated statements of cash flows for investments in real property interests and related intangible assets, the most comparable GAAP measure, which generally represents up-front payments made in connection the acquisition of these assets during the period. The primary adjustment to the comparable GAAP measure is “committed contractual payments for investments in real property interests and intangible assets”, which represents the total amount of future payments that we were contractually committed to make in connection with our acquisitions of real property interests and intangible assets that occurred during the period. Additionally, foreign exchange translation adjustments impact the determination of Acquisition Capex.

Successor Predecessor (in USD thousands) Six months

ended

June 30,

2021 Period from

February 10,

2020 to

June 30,

2020 Period from

January 1,

2020 to

February 9,

2020 (unaudited) Investments in real property interests and related intangible assets $ 223,239 $ 45,729 $ 5,064 Committed contractual payments for investments in real property interests and intangible assets 11,152 11,541 1,533 Foreign exchange translation impacts and other (1,211 ) (217 ) (262 ) Acquisition Capex $ 233,180 $ 57,053 $ 6,335

Annualized In-Place Rents

Annualized in-place rents is a non-GAAP measure that measures performance based on annualized contractual revenue from the rents expected to be collected on leases owned and acquired (“in place”) as of the measurement date. Annualized in-place rents is calculated using the implied monthly revenue from all revenue producing leases that are in place as of the measurement date multiplied by twelve. Implied monthly revenue for each lease is calculated based on the most recent rental payment made under such lease. Management believes the presentation of annualized in-place rents provides valuable additional information for users of the financial statements in assessing our financial performance and growth. In particular, management believes the presentation of annualized in-place rents provides a measurement at the applicable point of time as opposed to revenue, which is recorded in the applicable period on revenue-producing assets in place as they are acquired. Annualized in-place rents has important limitations as an analytical tool because it is calculated at a particular moment in time, the measurement date, but implies an annualized amount of contractual revenue. As a result, following the measurement date, among other things, the underlying leases used in calculating the annualized in-place rents financial measure may be terminated, new leases may be acquired, or the contractual rents payable under such leases may not be collected. In these respects, among others, annualized in-place rents differs from “revenue”, which is the closest comparable GAAP measure and which represents all revenues (contractual or otherwise) earned over the applicable period. Revenue is recorded as earned over the period in which the lessee is given control over the use of the wireless communication sites and recorded over the term of the lease. You should not consider annualized in-place rents or any of the other non-GAAP measures we utilize as an alternative or substitute for our results. The following is a comparison of annualized in-place rents to revenue, the most comparable GAAP measure:

Predecessor (in USD thousands) Six months

ended

June 30,

2021 Period from

February 10,

2020 to

December 31,

2020 Period from

January 1,

2020 to

February 9,

2020 Revenue for year ended December 31 $ 62,923 $ 6,836 Annualized in-place rents as of December 31 $ 84,071 Annualized in-place rents as of June 30 $ 102,376

