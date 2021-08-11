checkAd

Radius Global Infrastructure Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) (“Radius” or the “Company”), one of the largest global owners and acquirors of real property interests and contractual rights underlying essential telecommunications digital infrastructure, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Bill Berkman, Co-Chairman and CEO of Radius Global Infrastructure, commented on the financial results:

“We maintained robust quarter-over-quarter growth and exceeded $100 million in Annualized In-Place Rents in the second quarter, generating revenue growth of 54% year-over-year through disciplined capital deployment and organic growth from the portfolio. We remain optimistic about our ability to continue acquiring durable cash flow streams generated from real property interests at the current pace through the remainder of 2021.

During the quarter, we raised $275 million of capital to support our acquisition strategy, which has continued to broaden from wireless-only sites into adjacent digital infrastructure assets with similar characteristics. Although we have seen increased competition to acquire assets in certain markets, we expect our recent acquisitions to generate mid-teen levered returns.

In June, Radius Global Infrastructure was added to the broad-market Russell 3000 Index, the small-cap Russell 2000 Index, and the Russell Microcap Index. We are pleased to be included in these indices, which we expect to increase our visibility in the investment community.”

QUARTERLY RESULTS

Revenue increased 54% to $25.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to revenue of $16.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Gross Profit rose 52% to $24.5 million in Q2 2021, as compared to gross profit of $16.1 million in the corresponding prior year period, while the Company generated a gross profit margin of approximately 98% in Q2 2021.

Annualized In-Place Rents increased to $102.4 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $38.2 million or 60% over the Annualized In-Place Rents of $64.2 million as of June 30, 2020.

YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS

Revenue increased 48% to $47.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to revenue of $31.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Gross Profit rose 47% to $46.3 million in the first half of 2021, as compared to gross profit of $31.6 million in the corresponding prior year period.

Investments in Real Property Interests and Related Intangible Assets, as identified in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, was $223.2 million and $50.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. This represented an increase of $172.4 million, or 340%, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 over the corresponding prior year period.

Acquisition Capex was $233.2 million and $63.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 respectively, or an increase of $169.8 million or 268% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 over the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Please refer to the GAAP financial disclosures and reconciliations to non-GAAP financial measurement set forth below and in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company pays for its acquisitions of real property interests either with a one-time payment at the time of acquisition or, under certain circumstances, with a combination of upfront payments and future contractually committed payments over a period of time, in each case pursuant to the individual acquisition agreement. In the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, the one-time and upfront cash payments are reported as Investments in Real Property Interests and Related Intangible Assets. The total cash spent and the commitment for future payments in any given period for the acquisition of real property interests, adjusted for changes in foreign currency, is our Acquisition Capex. Acquisition Capex is a non-GAAP metric, albeit one the Company believes is valuable to readers of the Company’s financial statements. Please refer to the table below for a full reconciliation of Acquisition Capex.

LIQUIDITY

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $336.8 million of total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.

2021 FINANCING TRANSACTIONS

On April 15, 2021, the Company issued $75 million junior secured debt on its domestic rental streams at 98.25, with a 6% cash pay interest-only note that matures in April 2023.

On May 14, 2021, Radius issued $200 million or 14,336,918 shares of Class A common stock in a private investment in public equity (PIPE) transaction with various investors for $13.95 per share, representing the volume weighted average price (VWAP) for the 5-day trading period ending on May 11, 2021 of $14.68 per share, less a 5% discount. Total net offering proceeds to the Company were approximately $191.5 million after deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses.

The proceeds of all financing transactions (debt and equity) will be used to fund continued growth. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as placement agent for the Company in connection with the PIPE transaction.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time to review the Company’s second quarter financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The live webcast and supplemental materials with additional details regarding the Company’s operating results, financial position and investment portfolio will be available through the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website: https://www.radiusglobal.com/news-events/events-presentations.

Participants are advised to go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562, respectively. Upon dialing in, please request to join the Radius Global Infrastructure Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

A replay of the webcast and access to the presentation slides will be available on the Company’s website until Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

About the Company

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its subsidiary AP WIP Investments, LLC ("APW"), is a multinational owner of a growing, diversified portfolio of primarily triple net rental streams from wireless operators and tower companies for properties underlying their mission critical digital infrastructure. APW's proven lease origination engine drives attractive yields on capital invested and maintains a broad pipeline of acquisition opportunities.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND DISCLAIMERS

Certain matters discussed in this press release, including the attachments, contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) that are subject to risks and uncertainties. For these statements, we claim the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in such Sections. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “continue,” “intend,” “should,” “may” or similar expressions, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are based on beliefs, assumptions and expectations based upon our historical performance and on our current plans, estimates and expectations in light of information available to us. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, we are not obligated to, and do not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business, prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

Certain important factors that we think could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements are summarized below, including the ongoing impact of the current outbreak of COVID-19 on the U.S., regional and global economies, the U.S. sustainable infrastructure market and the broader financial markets. The current outbreak of COVID-19 has also impacted, and is likely to continue to impact, directly or indirectly, many of the other important factors below and the risks described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the “Annual Report”) and in our subsequent filings under the Exchange Act. Other factors besides those listed could also adversely affect us. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. In particular, it is difficult to fully assess the impact of COVID-19 at this time due to, among other factors, uncertainty regarding the severity and duration of the outbreak domestically and internationally, uncertainty regarding the effectiveness of federal, state and local governments’ efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and respond to its direct and indirect impact on the U.S. economy and economic activity, including the timing of the successful distribution of an effective vaccine.

Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the extent to which wireless carriers or tower companies consolidate their operations, exit the wireless communications business or share site infrastructure to a significant degree; the extent to which new technologies reduce demand for wireless infrastructure; competition for assets; whether the tenant leases for the wireless communication tower or antennae located on our real property interests are renewed with similar rates or at all; the extent of unexpected lease cancellations, given that substantially all of the tenant leases associated with our assets may be terminated upon limited notice by the wireless carrier or tower company and unexpected lease cancellations could materially impact cash flow from operations; economic, political, cultural and other risks to our operations outside the U.S., including risks associated with fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and local inflation rates; any regulatory uncertainty; the extent to which we continue to grow at an accelerated rate, which may prevent us from achieving profitability or positive cash flow at a company level (as determined in accordance with GAAP) for the foreseeable future; the fact that we have incurred a significant amount of debt and may in the future incur additional indebtedness; the extent to which the terms of our debt agreements limit our flexibility in operating our business; and the other factors, risks and uncertainties described in the Annual Report.

RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(in USD thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

 

Predecessor

 

 

 

Three months
ended
June 30,
2021

 

 

Six months
ended
June 30,
2021

 

 

Three months
ended
June 30,
2020

 

 

Period from
February 10,
2020 to
June 30,
2020

 

 

 

Period from
January 1,
2020 to
February 9,
2020

 

Revenue

 

$

24,973

 

 

$

47,145

 

 

$

16,181

 

 

$

24,936

 

 

 

$

6,836

 

Cost of service

 

 

513

 

 

 

808

 

 

 

104

 

 

 

175

 

 

 

 

34

 

Gross profit

 

 

24,460

 

 

 

46,337

 

 

 

16,077

 

 

 

24,761

 

 

 

 

6,802

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

18,866

 

 

 

34,255

 

 

 

20,017

 

 

 

28,684

 

 

 

 

4,344

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

3,842

 

 

 

7,945

 

 

 

3,738

 

 

 

75,101

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization and depreciation

 

 

15,575

 

 

 

29,655

 

 

 

11,714

 

 

 

18,829

 

 

 

 

2,584

 

Impairment – decommissions

 

 

1,707

 

 

 

2,394

 

 

 

76

 

 

 

597

 

 

 

 

530

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

39,990

 

 

 

74,249

 

 

 

35,545

 

 

 

123,211

 

 

 

 

7,458

 

Operating loss

 

 

(15,530

)

 

 

(27,912

)

 

 

(19,468

)

 

 

(98,450

)

 

 

 

(656

)

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency debt

 

 

(3,662

)

 

 

10,945

 

 

 

(3,539

)

 

 

730

 

 

 

 

11,500

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(12,267

)

 

 

(21,254

)

 

 

(5,788

)

 

 

(9,322

)

 

 

 

(3,623

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

266

 

 

 

(1,879

)

 

 

222

 

 

 

375

 

 

 

 

(277

)

Gain on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,264

 

 

 

1,264

 

 

 

 

 

Total other income (expense), net

 

 

(15,663

)

 

 

(12,188

)

 

 

(7,841

)

 

 

(6,953

)

 

 

 

7,600

 

Income (loss) before income tax expense

 

 

(31,193

)

 

 

(40,100

)

 

 

(27,309

)

 

 

(105,403

)

 

 

 

6,944

 

Income tax expense

 

 

6,144

 

 

 

5,422

 

 

 

442

 

 

 

1,429

 

 

 

 

767

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

(37,337

)

 

 

(45,522

)

 

 

(27,751

)

 

 

(106,832

)

 

 

$

6,177

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(2,815

)

 

 

(3,421

)

 

 

(2,203

)

 

 

(2,974

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to stockholders

 

 

(34,522

)

 

 

(42,101

)

 

 

(25,548

)

 

 

(103,858

)

 

 

 

 

 

Stock dividend payment to holders of Series A Founders Preferred Stock

 

 

 

 

 

(31,391

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

 

$

(34,522

)

 

$

(73,492

)

 

$

(25,548

)

 

$

(103,858

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

$

(0.50

)

 

$

(1.15

)

 

$

(0.44

)

 

$

(1.78

)

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

 

68,724,275

 

 

 

64,127,528

 

 

 

58,425,000

 

 

 

58,425,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(in USD thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

June 30,
2021

 

 

December 31,
2020

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

281,809

 

 

$

99,896

 

Restricted cash

 

 

1,848

 

 

 

1,614

 

Trade receivables, net

 

 

6,693

 

 

 

7,829

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

18,191

 

 

 

17,352

 

Total current assets

 

 

308,541

 

 

 

126,691

 

Real property interests, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Right-of-use assets - finance leases, net

 

 

277,377

 

 

 

237,862

 

Telecom real property interests, net

 

 

1,004,288

 

 

 

851,529

 

Real property interests, net

 

 

1,281,665

 

 

 

1,089,391

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

6,974

 

 

 

5,880

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

1,318

 

 

 

1,382

 

Goodwill

 

 

80,509

 

 

 

80,509

 

Deferred tax asset

 

 

605

 

 

 

1,173

 

Restricted cash, long-term

 

 

53,151

 

 

 

113,938

 

Other long-term assets

 

 

8,598

 

 

 

9,266

 

Total assets

 

$

1,741,361

 

 

$

1,428,230

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

$

33,162

 

 

$

30,854

 

Rent received in advance

 

 

23,855

 

 

 

19,587

 

Finance lease liabilities, current

 

 

10,661

 

 

 

9,920

 

Telecom real property interest liabilities, current

 

 

4,902

 

 

 

5,749

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

72,580

 

 

 

66,110

 

Finance lease liabilities

 

 

24,495

 

 

 

23,925

 

Telecom real property interest liabilities

 

 

13,642

 

 

 

11,813

 

Long-term debt, net of debt discount and deferred financing costs

 

 

883,510

 

 

 

728,473

 

Deferred tax liability

 

 

60,448

 

 

 

57,137

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

8,362

 

 

 

8,704

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,063,037

 

 

 

896,162

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Series A Founder Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,600,000 shares authorized; 1,600,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

 

 

 

 

 

 

Series B Founder Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,386,033 shares authorized; 1,386,033 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,590,000,000 shares authorized; 75,684,862 and 58,425,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

 

 

8

 

 

 

 

Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 11,611,769 and 11,414,030 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

875,373

 

 

 

673,955

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

6,120

 

 

 

15,768

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(255,338

)

 

 

(213,237

)

Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc.

 

 

626,163

 

 

 

476,486

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

 

52,161

 

 

 

55,582

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

1,741,361

 

 

$

1,428,230

 

 

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(in USD thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

 

Predecessor

 

 

 

Six months
 ended
 June 30,
 2021

 

 

Period from
 February 10,
 2020 to
 June 30,
 2020

 

 

 

Period from
 January 1,
 2020 to
 February 9,
 2020

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(45,522

)

 

$

(106,832

)

 

 

$

6,177

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization and depreciation

 

 

29,655

 

 

 

18,829

 

 

 

 

2,584

 

Amortization of finance lease and telecom real property interest liabilities discount

 

 

649

 

 

 

803

 

 

 

 

213

 

Impairment – decommissions

 

 

2,394

 

 

 

597

 

 

 

 

530

 

Realized and unrealized gain on foreign currency debt

 

 

(10,945

)

 

 

(730

)

 

 

 

(11,500

)

Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs

 

 

514

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

 

280

 

Provision for bad debt expense

 

 

2

 

 

 

167

 

 

 

 

26

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

7,945

 

 

 

75,101

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

3,453

 

 

 

(336

)

 

 

 

339

 

Gain on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

(1,264

)

 

 

 

 

Change in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trade receivables, net

 

 

296

 

 

 

3,024

 

 

 

 

(682

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

(531

)

 

 

164

 

 

 

 

935

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities

 

 

3,620

 

 

 

(18,018

)

 

 

 

(4,605

)

Rent received in advance

 

 

5,241

 

 

 

292

 

 

 

 

2,251

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(3,229

)

 

 

(28,175

)

 

 

 

(3,452

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid in APW Acquisition, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

(277,065

)

 

 

 

 

Investments in real property interests and related intangible assets

 

 

(223,239

)

 

 

(45,729

)

 

 

 

(5,064

)

Advances on note receivable

 

 

 

 

 

(2,500

)

 

 

 

(17,500

)

Payment received on note receivable

 

 

 

 

 

20,000

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(338

)

 

 

(189

)

 

 

 

(40

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(223,577

)

 

 

(305,483

)

 

 

 

(22,604

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings under loan agreements

 

 

168,940

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repayments of term loans and other debt

 

 

(95

)

 

 

(48,025

)

 

 

 

(250

)

Debt issuance costs

 

 

(3,852

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs

 

 

191,461

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercises of stock options and warrants

 

 

139

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repayments of finance lease and telecom real property interest liabilities

 

 

(7,687

)

 

 

(4,760

)

 

 

 

(3,149

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

348,906

 

 

 

(52,785

)

 

 

 

(3,399

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

122,100

 

 

 

(386,443

)

 

 

 

(29,455

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of change in foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(740

)

 

 

310

 

 

 

 

(232

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

 

215,448

 

 

 

588,628

 

 

 

 

78,046

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

336,808

 

 

$

202,495

 

 

 

$

48,359

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash and non-cash transactions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

 

$

19,567

 

 

$

15,939

 

 

 

$

4,684

 

Cash paid for income taxes

 

$

1,449

 

 

$

2,713

 

 

 

$

1,112

 

 

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We identify certain additional financial measures not defined by GAAP that provide supplemental information we believe is useful to analysts and investors to evaluate our financial performance and ongoing results of operations, when considered alongside other GAAP measures such as net income, operating income, gross profit and net cash provided by operating activities. These non-GAAP measures exclude the financial impact of items management does not consider in assessing our ongoing operating performance, and thereby facilitate review of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by taking EBITDA and further adjusting for non-cash impairment—decommissions expense, realized and unrealized gains and losses on foreign currency debt, realized and unrealized foreign exchange gains/losses associated with non-debt transactions and balances denominated in a currency other than the functional currency, share-based compensation expense, nonrecurring expenses incurred in connection with the Domestication, transaction-related costs recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses incurred for incremental business acquisition pursuit (successful and unsuccessful) and related financing and integration activities, and nonrecurring severance costs included in selling, general and administrative expenses. Management believes the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides valuable additional information for users of the financial statements in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. Each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income, therefore the calculation of these financial measures may be different from the calculations used by other companies and comparability may therefore be limited. You should not consider EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA or any of our other non-GAAP financial measures as an alternative or substitute for our results.

The following are reconciliations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure:

 

 

Successor

 

 

 

Predecessor

 

(in USD thousands)

 

Three
months
 ended
 June 30,
 2021

 

 

Six
months
 ended
 June 30,
 2021

 

 

Three
months
 ended
 June 30,
 2020

 

 

Period from
 February 10,
 2020 to
 June 30,
 2020

 

 

 

Period from
 January 1,
 2020 to
 February 9,
 2020

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(37,337

)

 

$

(45,522

)

 

$

(27,751

)

 

$

(106,832

)

 

 

$

6,177

 

Amortization and depreciation

 

 

15,575

 

 

 

29,655

 

 

 

11,714

 

 

 

18,829

 

 

 

 

2,584

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

12,267

 

 

 

21,254

 

 

 

5,788

 

 

 

9,322

 

 

 

 

3,623

 

Income tax expense

 

 

6,144

 

 

 

5,422

 

 

 

442

 

 

 

1,429

 

 

 

 

767

 

EBITDA

 

 

(3,351

)

 

 

10,809

 

 

 

(9,807

)

 

 

(77,252

)

 

 

 

13,151

 

Impairment—decommissions

 

 

1,707

 

 

 

2,394

 

 

 

76

 

 

 

597

 

 

 

 

530

 

Realized and unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency debt

 

 

3,662

 

 

 

(10,945

)

 

 

3,539

 

 

 

(730

)

 

 

 

(11,500

)

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

3,842

 

 

 

7,945

 

 

 

3,738

 

 

 

75,101

 

 

 

 

 

Realized and unrealized foreign currency loss (gain) – other

 

 

(90

)

 

 

2,003

 

 

 

231

 

 

 

890

 

 

 

 

523

 

Nonrecurring domestication and public company registration expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,111

 

 

 

5,111

 

 

 

 

 

Transaction-related costs

 

 

1,724

 

 

 

1,724

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

7,494

 

 

$

13,930

 

 

$

2,888

 

 

$

3,717

 

 

 

$

2,704

 

Acquisition Capex

Acquisition Capex is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company’s payments for its acquisitions of real property interests consist of either a one-time payment upon the acquisition or up-front payments with contractually committed payments made over a period of time, pursuant to each real property interest agreement. In all cases, the Company contractually acquires all rights associated with the underlying revenue-producing assets upon entering into the agreement to purchase the real property interest and records the related assets in the period of acquisition. Acquisition Capex therefore represents the total cash spent and committed to be spent for the Company’s acquisitions of revenue-producing assets during the period measured. Management believes the presentation of Acquisition Capex provides valuable additional information for users of the financial statements in assessing our financial performance and growth, as it is a comprehensive measure of our investments in the revenue-producing assets that we acquire in a given period. Acquisition Capex has important limitations as an analytical tool, because it excludes certain fixed and variable costs related to our selling and marketing activities included in selling, general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statements of operations, including corporate overhead expenses. Further, this financial measure may be different from calculations used by other companies and comparability may therefore be limited. You should not consider Acquisition Capex or any of the other non-GAAP measures we utilize as an alternative or substitute for our results.

The following is a reconciliation of Acquisition Capex to the amounts included as an investing cash flow in our consolidated statements of cash flows for investments in real property interests and related intangible assets, the most comparable GAAP measure, which generally represents up-front payments made in connection the acquisition of these assets during the period. The primary adjustment to the comparable GAAP measure is “committed contractual payments for investments in real property interests and intangible assets”, which represents the total amount of future payments that we were contractually committed to make in connection with our acquisitions of real property interests and intangible assets that occurred during the period. Additionally, foreign exchange translation adjustments impact the determination of Acquisition Capex.

 

 

Successor

 

 

 

Predecessor

 

(in USD thousands)

 

Six months
 ended
 June 30,
 2021

 

 

Period from
 February 10,
 2020 to
 June 30,
 2020

 

 

 

Period from
 January 1,
 2020 to
 February 9,
 2020

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investments in real property interests and related intangible assets

 

$

223,239

 

 

$

45,729

 

 

 

$

5,064

 

Committed contractual payments for investments in real property interests and intangible assets

 

 

11,152

 

 

 

11,541

 

 

 

 

1,533

 

Foreign exchange translation impacts and other

 

 

(1,211

)

 

 

(217

)

 

 

 

(262

)

Acquisition Capex

 

$

233,180

 

 

$

57,053

 

 

 

$

6,335

 

Annualized In-Place Rents

Annualized in-place rents is a non-GAAP measure that measures performance based on annualized contractual revenue from the rents expected to be collected on leases owned and acquired (“in place”) as of the measurement date. Annualized in-place rents is calculated using the implied monthly revenue from all revenue producing leases that are in place as of the measurement date multiplied by twelve. Implied monthly revenue for each lease is calculated based on the most recent rental payment made under such lease. Management believes the presentation of annualized in-place rents provides valuable additional information for users of the financial statements in assessing our financial performance and growth. In particular, management believes the presentation of annualized in-place rents provides a measurement at the applicable point of time as opposed to revenue, which is recorded in the applicable period on revenue-producing assets in place as they are acquired. Annualized in-place rents has important limitations as an analytical tool because it is calculated at a particular moment in time, the measurement date, but implies an annualized amount of contractual revenue. As a result, following the measurement date, among other things, the underlying leases used in calculating the annualized in-place rents financial measure may be terminated, new leases may be acquired, or the contractual rents payable under such leases may not be collected. In these respects, among others, annualized in-place rents differs from “revenue”, which is the closest comparable GAAP measure and which represents all revenues (contractual or otherwise) earned over the applicable period. Revenue is recorded as earned over the period in which the lessee is given control over the use of the wireless communication sites and recorded over the term of the lease. You should not consider annualized in-place rents or any of the other non-GAAP measures we utilize as an alternative or substitute for our results. The following is a comparison of annualized in-place rents to revenue, the most comparable GAAP measure:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Predecessor

 

(in USD thousands)

 

Six months
 ended
 June 30,
 2021

 

 

Period from
 February 10,
 2020 to
 December 31,
 2020

 

 

 

Period from
 January 1,
 2020 to
 February 9,
 2020

 

Revenue for year ended December 31

 

 

 

 

 

$

62,923

 

 

 

$

6,836

 

Annualized in-place rents as of December 31

 

 

 

 

 

$

84,071

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annualized in-place rents as of June 30

 

$

102,376

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

