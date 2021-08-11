Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas Falls More Than 3% After Guidance Cut, Earnings Miss (PLX AI) – Vestas shares fell more than 3 percent after cutting guidance for the year and missing expectations for its second-quarter earnings on higher logistics costs and components shortages.Adj. EBIT and adj. EBIT margin were well below …



