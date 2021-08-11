checkAd

Vestas Falls More Than 3% After Guidance Cut, Earnings Miss

Autor: PLX AI
11.08.2021, 12:28   

(PLX AI) – Vestas shares fell more than 3 percent after cutting guidance for the year and missing expectations for its second-quarter earnings on higher logistics costs and components shortages.Adj. EBIT and adj. EBIT margin were well below …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas shares fell more than 3 percent after cutting guidance for the year and missing expectations for its second-quarter earnings on higher logistics costs and components shortages.
  • Adj. EBIT and adj. EBIT margin were well below consensus for the quarter
  • Outlook FY revenue was cut to EUR 15,500-16,500 million from EUR 16,000-17,000 million before, while outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin was cut to 5-7% from 6-8% before
  • The new guidance implies 3% cuts to consensus revenues and 10% cuts to consensus EBIT, at the guidance mid-point
  • Vestas is suffering from weak profitability in the short to medium term, Carnegie said, as costs are increasing and logistical challenges likely will remain well into 2022


