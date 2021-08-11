Lazard Reports July 2021 Assets Under Management

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) reported today that its preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) as of July 31, 2021 totaled approximately $278.4 billion. The month’s AUM included market appreciation of $2.2 billion, net outflows of $1.1 billion and foreign exchange depreciation of $0.2 billion.

As of:

July 31,

20211 June 30,

2021

Equity $ 224,992 $ 224,559

Fixed Income 47,661 47,150

Other 5,699 5,669

Total AUM $ 278,352 $ 277,378

(1) Preliminary – subject to adjustment

