Lazard Reports July 2021 Assets Under Management

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) reported today that its preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) as of July 31, 2021 totaled approximately $278.4 billion. The month’s AUM included market appreciation of $2.2 billion, net outflows of $1.1 billion and foreign exchange depreciation of $0.2 billion.

LAZARD LTD
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (“AUM”)
(unaudited)
($ in millions)

 

 

 

As of:

 

July 31,
20211

 

June 30,
2021

Equity

 

$

224,992

 

$

224,559

Fixed Income

 

 

47,661

 

 

47,150

Other

 

 

5,699

 

 

5,669

Total AUM

 

$

278,352

 

$

277,378

(1) Preliminary – subject to adjustment

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 41 cities across 26 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

