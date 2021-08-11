W&T Offshore to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.



The Company will participate in EnerCom, Inc.’s The Oil and Gas Conference in Denver, Colorado where Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tracy W. Krohn is scheduled to make a presentation on Tuesday, August 17th at 4:00 pm Mountain Time. Senior management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors that day. The presentation will be webcast live and archived on W&T’s website, www.wtoffshore.com, in the “Investors” section. An updated investor slide deck will be posted in the “Investors” section of W&T’s website under “Presentations” on Tuesday morning, August 17th, 2021.