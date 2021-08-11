checkAd

ISS Falls 8% Despite Improving Earnings as Margin Guidance Remains Unchanged

Autor: PLX AI
11.08.2021   

(PLX AI) – ISS shares fell more than 8% despite first-half earnings that beat analyst expectations.ISS half year organic growth -0.2% was better than estimate -0.4%, with revenue DKK 34,404 million ahead of estimate DKK 34,213 millionThe company …

  • (PLX AI) – ISS shares fell more than 8% despite first-half earnings that beat analyst expectations.
  • ISS half year organic growth -0.2% was better than estimate -0.4%, with revenue DKK 34,404 million ahead of estimate DKK 34,213 million
  • The company still sees positive organic growth for the year
  • ISS upgraded cash flow guidance from "slightly positive" to more than DKK 1 billion, based on the good development in H1
  • Some investors had also hoped for an upgrade of the margin guidance (currently at >2%) in connection with the earnings, which didn't happen
  • We find it highly likely that it will come later in the year, SEB said
  • This was a strong set of results, highlighting the improved execution of the new management team, Carnegie said


