ISS Falls 8% Despite Improving Earnings as Margin Guidance Remains Unchanged
- (PLX AI) – ISS shares fell more than 8% despite first-half earnings that beat analyst expectations.
- ISS half year organic growth -0.2% was better than estimate -0.4%, with revenue DKK 34,404 million ahead of estimate DKK 34,213 million
- The company still sees positive organic growth for the year
- ISS upgraded cash flow guidance from "slightly positive" to more than DKK 1 billion, based on the good development in H1
- Some investors had also hoped for an upgrade of the margin guidance (currently at >2%) in connection with the earnings, which didn't happen
- We find it highly likely that it will come later in the year, SEB said
- This was a strong set of results, highlighting the improved execution of the new management team, Carnegie said
