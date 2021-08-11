ISS Falls 8% Despite Improving Earnings as Margin Guidance Remains Unchanged Autor: PLX AI | 11.08.2021, 12:43 | 26 | 0 | 0 11.08.2021, 12:43 | (PLX AI) – ISS shares fell more than 8% despite first-half earnings that beat analyst expectations.ISS half year organic growth -0.2% was better than estimate -0.4%, with revenue DKK 34,404 million ahead of estimate DKK 34,213 millionThe company … (PLX AI) – ISS shares fell more than 8% despite first-half earnings that beat analyst expectations.ISS half year organic growth -0.2% was better than estimate -0.4%, with revenue DKK 34,404 million ahead of estimate DKK 34,213 millionThe company … (PLX AI) – ISS shares fell more than 8% despite first-half earnings that beat analyst expectations.

ISS half year organic growth -0.2% was better than estimate -0.4%, with revenue DKK 34,404 million ahead of estimate DKK 34,213 million

The company still sees positive organic growth for the year

ISS upgraded cash flow guidance from "slightly positive" to more than DKK 1 billion, based on the good development in H1

Some investors had also hoped for an upgrade of the margin guidance (currently at >2%) in connection with the earnings, which didn't happen

We find it highly likely that it will come later in the year, SEB said

This was a strong set of results, highlighting the improved execution of the new management team, Carnegie said



