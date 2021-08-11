checkAd

Volvo Is Cash Machine with Record Order Intake, Bank of America Says in Upgrade

Autor: PLX AI
11.08.2021, 12:49  |  24   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Volvo is a cash machine enjoying record order intake levels, Bank of America analysts said, raising their recommendation on the stock to neutral from underperform. Volvo has the potential to increase dividend payments, BofA said, raising …

  • (PLX AI) – Volvo is a cash machine enjoying record order intake levels, Bank of America analysts said, raising their recommendation on the stock to neutral from underperform.
  • Volvo has the potential to increase dividend payments, BofA said, raising its price target to SEK 228 from SEK 175
  • However, the truck maker has limited upside to earnings consensus and peak order intake tends to coincide with periods of subdued share price performance: BofA
