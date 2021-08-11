Volvo Is Cash Machine with Record Order Intake, Bank of America Says in Upgrade
- (PLX AI) – Volvo is a cash machine enjoying record order intake levels, Bank of America analysts said, raising their recommendation on the stock to neutral from underperform.
- Volvo has the potential to increase dividend payments, BofA said, raising its price target to SEK 228 from SEK 175
- However, the truck maker has limited upside to earnings consensus and peak order intake tends to coincide with periods of subdued share price performance: BofA
