Mogo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Provides FY2022 Outlook

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) (TSX:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a digital payments and financial technology company, today announced its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

(All comparisons are relative to the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 unless otherwise stated)

  • Revenue increased 29% to $13.7 million.
  • Subscription and services revenue growth accelerated, up 81% year over year to a record $8.2 million (60% of total revenue).
  • Record gross profit of $12.1 million; gross profit margin of 88.5%, versus 90.7%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.0 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA gain of $5.2 million in the same period last year. The decrease was driven primarily by a significant increase in product and technology development for the Company’s upcoming new product & app launch, MogoTrade, in addition to increased sales & marketing investment as we expand our growth investments for MogoCard and our B2B payments business, Carta Worldwide.
  • Net income of $9.0 million, driven by a $24.9 million gain on the Coinsquare investment, compared with a net loss of $1.6 million.
  • Strong financial position with combined cash, investments and digital assets at quarter end of $75.8 million. This amount excludes Mogo’s approximate $110 million investment in one of Canada’s leading crypto exchanges, Coinsquare.

“In 2021, through strategic acquisitions and investments, we have accelerated our plans to build the most comprehensive money app in Canada with a range of mobile-first solutions to help Canadians borrow, save, invest and build wealth,” said David Feller, Mogo’s Founder and CEO. “Our acquisition of Moka, pending acquisition of Fortification and our strategic investment in Coinsquare all greatly strengthen our product capabilities and expertise in digital saving, investing and wealth management. With these new assets, we are prioritizing the launch of MogoTrade, a free stock trading platform we expect to be live by the end of 2021. This new product, along with an expanded wealth management offering in 2022, will greatly expand our market opportunity and revenue potential in 2022 and beyond.”

