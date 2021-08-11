checkAd

Geophysical Survey Underway at Storm Copper and Seal Zinc Projects, Nunavut under Aston Bay Holdings and American West Metals Option Agreement

Autor: Accesswire
11.08.2021, 13:00  |  36   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY; OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its partner American West Metals Limited ("American West") has commenced work on a three-week …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY; OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its partner American West Metals Limited ("American West") has commenced work on a three-week ground electromagnetic (EM) geophysical survey at Aston Bay's Storm Project on Somerset Island, Nunavut. The surveys are designed to test for extensions along strike and at depth of known mineralization, and to follow up on previously identified gravity and other geophysical anomalies in anticipation of a proposed 2022 drilling campaign. Survey grids are planned for areas in both the Storm Copper Project and Seal Zinc-Silver Deposit.

Expanding the Target Pipeline

Previous EM surveys have successfully identified several strong anomalies that are associated with known copper mineralization in the Storm Project area. With the recent execution of the option agreement, American West has decided to take advantage of this year's field season and to build on the historical work by expanding the EM footprint, and to screen with the latest in high power and low noise system technology. It is hoped these activities will refine the existing targets and will generate further quality targets for follow-up exploration during the 2022 season.

The opportunity has also been taken to screen the Seal Zinc-Silver Deposit for the first time with EM. Other geophysical techniques have so far been proven to be ineffective for detecting the Seal mineralization. This orientation survey will aim to define extensions to the known mineralization (the Seal Deposit is open at depth) and determine the response of the mineralization to assist with planning for further exploration along the prospective stratigraphic horizon that hosts the Seal Deposit.

APEX Geoscience is continuing to support the Storm Project and work program in conjunction with geophysical specialists Initial Exploration Services.

About the Storm Project

The Storm Project consists of 117 contiguous mining claims and 6 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada. The Storm Project comprises both the Storm Copper Project, a high-grade sediment hosted copper discovery (intersections including 110m @ 2.45% Cu from surface and 56.3m @ 3.07% Cu from 12.2m) as well as the Seal Zinc Deposit (intersections including 18.8m @ 10.58% Zn, 28.7g/t Ag from 51m and 22.1m @ 6.62% Zn, 27.1g/t Ag from 27.1m). As well, there are numerous underexplored targets/prospects within the 120km strike length of the mineralized trend, including the Tornado copper prospect where 10 grab samples yielded >1% Cu up to 32% Cu in gossans.

Seite 1 von 4
Aston Bay Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Geophysical Survey Underway at Storm Copper and Seal Zinc Projects, Nunavut under Aston Bay Holdings and American West Metals Option Agreement TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY; OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its partner American West Metals Limited ("American West") has commenced work on a three-week …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
Naturally Splendid Orders Fourth Container of NATERA Plant Based Foods
ClickStream's HeyPal(TM) App Experiencing Ferocious Growth by Reaching Over 3,500,000 Messages, ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Advances Plan to Bring on World-Class Strategic and Operational ...
CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Non-Exclusive Sales Partnership for Spain with Jose Andres Garcia Munoz
Greenbank Director Terry Pullen Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Greenbank Capital
CanaFarma Agrees to Strategic Investment In Leading Cannabis Formulator Winners Circle Genetics
Green Crypto Mining for Ethereum and Bitcoin Using O-Power
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
MicroVision Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...