checkAd

Orogen Signs Option and Generative Alliance Agreements With Yamana Gold

Autor: Accesswire
11.08.2021, 13:00  |  38   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / (TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed two agreements with Meridian Gold Company ("Meridian") a wholly owned subsidiary of Yamana …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / (TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed two agreements with Meridian Gold Company ("Meridian") a wholly owned subsidiary of Yamana Gold Inc., for the option of the Raven and Callaghan gold projects (the "Option Agreement") and a three-year partner-funded generative exploration alliance (the "Alliance Agreement") in Nevada.

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, Meridian can earn up to a 100% interest in the Raven and Callaghan projects by making cash payments totaling US$300,000 and exploration expenditures of US$4.625 million over a five-year period. Orogen will retain a 2.5% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Raven Project and a 3% NSR royalty on the Callaghan project, with a buy-down right up to 1.5% on each NSR for up to US$10 million.

Under the terms of the Alliance Agreement, generative exploration will be conducted within a 4,000 square kilometre area of interest ("AOI") in Nevada. Projects staked within the AOI and selected by Meridian will be subject to similar earn-in terms as the Option Agreement. Orogen will retain a 1% NSR royalty on ground acquired within the Alliance Agreement AOI.

"The Option and Alliance agreements are an evolution of a data alliance struck between Meridian and Orogen back in 2018," commented Orogen CEO, Paddy Nicol. "We will use that data alongside the work compiled by Orogen's generative team to explore the Austin-Lovelock gold trend, an exciting new frontier for Carlin gold exploration."

About the Raven and Callaghan Projects

The Callaghan and Raven projects are Carlin-type gold targets covering multiple windows of prospective lower plate carbonate host rocks and Paleozoic normal faults, including extensions of the Roberts Mountain thrust. Both projects are within 25 kilometres of the town of Austin in Lander County, Nevada (Figure 1).

At the Raven Project, the southern claim block covers a mineralized body hosted by an upper-plate Ordovician calcareous siltstone. Thirty-six drill holes have tested this target with intercepts up to 9.96 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over three metres. The lower plate target below this high-grade gold cell remains largely untested.

The northern claim block at Raven has seen limited exploration. Recent mapping by Orogen geologists combined with conodont ages have refined the stratigraphy and identified favorable lower plate horizons in multiple locations. Soil samples taken at Raven display a large arsenic, antimony and mercury anomaly across the area (Figure 2). Multiple shallow (30 to 180 metre) drill targets exist below these gold-in-soil anomalies.

Seite 1 von 4


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orogen Signs Option and Generative Alliance Agreements With Yamana Gold VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / (TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed two agreements with Meridian Gold Company ("Meridian") a wholly owned subsidiary of Yamana …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
Naturally Splendid Orders Fourth Container of NATERA Plant Based Foods
ClickStream's HeyPal(TM) App Experiencing Ferocious Growth by Reaching Over 3,500,000 Messages, ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Advances Plan to Bring on World-Class Strategic and Operational ...
CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Non-Exclusive Sales Partnership for Spain with Jose Andres Garcia Munoz
Greenbank Director Terry Pullen Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Greenbank Capital
CanaFarma Agrees to Strategic Investment In Leading Cannabis Formulator Winners Circle Genetics
Green Crypto Mining for Ethereum and Bitcoin Using O-Power
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
MicroVision Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21Orogen Appoints Mr. Justin Quigley to the Board of Directors
Accesswire | Analysen
15.07.21Orogen Options the Kalium Canyon Project to Badger Minerals
Accesswire | Analysen
13.07.21Orogen options the Spring Peak Project to Headwater Gold
Accesswire | Analysen