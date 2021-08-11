RE/MAX Selects Docebo Learning Suite to Provide Essential Training to Brokers and Agents

As a leader in the real estate industry, RE/MAX, LLC has selected Docebo to power the RE/MAX University platform. Docebo will offer several enhancements to the current site, including:

Docebo ( Nasdaq:DCBO; TSX:DCBO ), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, today announced their adoption by RE/MAX, LLC, a prime franchisor of real estate brokerage services, as an integral tool in spearheading the success of their learning and growth objectives.

Providing users with access to training anywhere on any device through a new mobile app

An improved search function, making it easier for agents to find content to help them achieve their educational goals

Customized recommendations tailored to an agent’s locations and learning interests

A new dashboard that allows RE/MAX brokers to track an agent’s learning progress, upload custom content, and recommend material based on an agent’s training needs

These new developments were announced to RE/MAX brokers during the annual RE/MAX Broker Owner Conference, which was held in Austin, TX Aug. 8-10, with a rollout to its network of more than 80,000 agents in the U.S. and Canada planned for later this fall.

“As we began working with RE/MAX, LLC to understand how Docebo could further enable agents and brokers, it became clear that this partnership would expand user adoption of the RE/MAX University platform and provide valuable training to help agents grow their business and achieve their learning objectives,” said Chris Bondarenko, VP of Sales at Docebo. “We’re honoured to be the learning technology provider of choice to help RE/MAX make this a reality.”

The Docebo Learning Suite will not only help RE/MAX, LLC provide essential training for brokers, agents, and office staff, the new technology will drive education on compliance and professional development for employees at the company’s headquarters. With the ability to access educational content on the go and across various platforms, the enhanced site will meet users where they are, and is a powerful addition to the RE/MAX technology suite.

“There is a strong correlation between a RE/MAX agent’s engagement in learning and their annual sales production. This is a primary factor why continuous growth and development through learning is core to the RE/MAX culture,” said Nick Bailey, RE/MAX President. “By working with Docebo to power our RE/MAX University learning platform, we are able to offer a premier learning experience that provides agents access to relevant, impactful education on demand and on the go.”

For more information, visit www.docebo.com.

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005227/en/