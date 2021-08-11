checkAd

RE/MAX Selects Docebo Learning Suite to Provide Essential Training to Brokers and Agents

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 13:00  |  13   |   |   

Docebo (Nasdaq:DCBO; TSX:DCBO), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, today announced their adoption by RE/MAX, LLC, a prime franchisor of real estate brokerage services, as an integral tool in spearheading the success of their learning and growth objectives.

As a leader in the real estate industry, RE/MAX, LLC has selected Docebo to power the RE/MAX University platform. Docebo will offer several enhancements to the current site, including:

  • Providing users with access to training anywhere on any device through a new mobile app
  • An improved search function, making it easier for agents to find content to help them achieve their educational goals
  • Customized recommendations tailored to an agent’s locations and learning interests
  • A new dashboard that allows RE/MAX brokers to track an agent’s learning progress, upload custom content, and recommend material based on an agent’s training needs

These new developments were announced to RE/MAX brokers during the annual RE/MAX Broker Owner Conference, which was held in Austin, TX Aug. 8-10, with a rollout to its network of more than 80,000 agents in the U.S. and Canada planned for later this fall.

“As we began working with RE/MAX, LLC to understand how Docebo could further enable agents and brokers, it became clear that this partnership would expand user adoption of the RE/MAX University platform and provide valuable training to help agents grow their business and achieve their learning objectives,” said Chris Bondarenko, VP of Sales at Docebo. “We’re honoured to be the learning technology provider of choice to help RE/MAX make this a reality.”

The Docebo Learning Suite will not only help RE/MAX, LLC provide essential training for brokers, agents, and office staff, the new technology will drive education on compliance and professional development for employees at the company’s headquarters. With the ability to access educational content on the go and across various platforms, the enhanced site will meet users where they are, and is a powerful addition to the RE/MAX technology suite.

“There is a strong correlation between a RE/MAX agent’s engagement in learning and their annual sales production. This is a primary factor why continuous growth and development through learning is core to the RE/MAX culture,” said Nick Bailey, RE/MAX President. “By working with Docebo to power our RE/MAX University learning platform, we are able to offer a premier learning experience that provides agents access to relevant, impactful education on demand and on the go.”

For more information, visit www.docebo.com.

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

Docebo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RE/MAX Selects Docebo Learning Suite to Provide Essential Training to Brokers and Agents Docebo (Nasdaq:DCBO; TSX:DCBO), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, today announced their adoption by RE/MAX, LLC, a prime franchisor of real estate brokerage services, as an integral tool in spearheading the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary Oravax Medical Preparing to Commence Clinical Trials for Oral ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds for ...
Newly Enhanced NETGEAR Armor Helps Deliver Next-generation Protection for Connected Devices in the ...
Li-Cycle, Industry Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, Completes Business ...
Iteris and Wejo Partner to Deliver Enhanced Applications of Connected Vehicle Data for Safer and ...
Amid the Uncertainty, Digital Academy of Florida is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) on Behalf of ...
RFHIC and MaxLinear Achieve Breakthrough Linearization Performance for Ultra-Wideband 5G New Radio
Rocket Lab to Launch Three Back-To-Back Missions for BlackSky from Late August
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.08.21Docebo Announces the Addition of Three OEM Partnerships as the Need for Learning Technology Grows Across Markets
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Docebo Announces Appointment of Rudy Valdez as Its New Chief Operating Officer and the Transition of Martino Bagini to Chief Corporate Development Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Global Research Analyst, Josh Bersin, recognizes Docebo as Leader in Revenue Generating Learning for Enterprise
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Docebo to Host Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten