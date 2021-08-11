checkAd

CompoSecure and Nok Nok Partner to Deliver Advanced Security and Authentication Across Platforms with a Best-In-Class User Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 13:00  |  39   |   |   

CompoSecure Holdings, L.L.C. (“CompoSecure”), a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions, and Nok Nok Labs, Inc. (Nok Nok), a pioneer and leader in passwordless authentication, announced a strategic collaboration to develop a FIDO-extended solution, expanding the protections for consumers of CompoSecure’s ArculusTM platform. The innovative, combined technology platform is expected to enable banks, fintechs and financial services companies to put in the hands of every user a simple-to-use, personalized and universal “digital identity”.

Currently in beta testing, Arculus was created with the vision to promote cryptocurrency adoption by making it safe, simple and secure for the average person to buy, sell and swap cryptocurrency. The Nok Nok solution leverages global industry standards that promote strong and easy-to-use authentication. Members of this industry alliance that support these authentication standards include Amazon.com, Apple, American Express, BBVA, Facebook, Google, Intel, Intuit, MasterCard, PayPal, Verizon, T-Mobile, Visa, and many more.

Nok Nok will collaborate with CompoSecure to increase the security, privacy and cardholder experience associated with both companies’ current financial market and cryptocurrency customers. These additional platform capabilities will set the stage for CompoSecure to offer a breakthrough “Internet ID and payment card” that can be used as a virtual ignition key for the authentication of a user into any digital service on any device. A practical use case for a consumer is turning the payment or credit card in your wallet into a digitally transformed eCard and eWallet for digital transactions. The benefits are better usability and security for the consumer, and better fraud protection and cost control for the merchant.

“More and more people are transacting online because they are convenience-focused and their adoption of digital banking highlights their comfort with digital tools,” said Adam Lowe, Chief Innovation Officer of CompoSecure. “This new technology platform will ensure that you, and only you, are authorized to make a transaction with CompoSecure’s metal cards, with a simple and secure action, such as swiping a finger, entering a PIN and tapping your card to your phone for an NFC-encrypted transaction.”

Seite 1 von 5


Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CompoSecure and Nok Nok Partner to Deliver Advanced Security and Authentication Across Platforms with a Best-In-Class User Experience CompoSecure Holdings, L.L.C. (“CompoSecure”), a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions, and Nok Nok Labs, Inc. (Nok Nok), a pioneer and leader in passwordless …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary Oravax Medical Preparing to Commence Clinical Trials for Oral ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds for ...
Newly Enhanced NETGEAR Armor Helps Deliver Next-generation Protection for Connected Devices in the ...
Li-Cycle, Industry Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, Completes Business ...
Iteris and Wejo Partner to Deliver Enhanced Applications of Connected Vehicle Data for Safer and ...
Amid the Uncertainty, Digital Academy of Florida is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) on Behalf of ...
RFHIC and MaxLinear Achieve Breakthrough Linearization Performance for Ultra-Wideband 5G New Radio
Rocket Lab to Launch Three Back-To-Back Missions for BlackSky from Late August
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.07.21CompoSecure CEO Jon Wilk Named Entrepreneur Of The Year Award 2021 Winner in New Jersey
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21CompoSecure Partners with Fastest Growing Crypto App to Bring Cryptocurrency to Mainstream with New Payment Card
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten