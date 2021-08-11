CompoSecure and Nok Nok Partner to Deliver Advanced Security and Authentication Across Platforms with a Best-In-Class User Experience

CompoSecure Holdings, L.L.C. (“CompoSecure”), a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions, and Nok Nok Labs, Inc. (Nok Nok), a pioneer and leader in passwordless authentication, announced a strategic collaboration to develop a FIDO-extended solution, expanding the protections for consumers of CompoSecure’s ArculusTM platform. The innovative, combined technology platform is expected to enable banks, fintechs and financial services companies to put in the hands of every user a simple-to-use, personalized and universal “digital identity”.

Currently in beta testing, Arculus was created with the vision to promote cryptocurrency adoption by making it safe, simple and secure for the average person to buy, sell and swap cryptocurrency. The Nok Nok solution leverages global industry standards that promote strong and easy-to-use authentication. Members of this industry alliance that support these authentication standards include Amazon.com, Apple, American Express, BBVA, Facebook, Google, Intel, Intuit, MasterCard, PayPal, Verizon, T-Mobile, Visa, and many more.

Nok Nok will collaborate with CompoSecure to increase the security, privacy and cardholder experience associated with both companies’ current financial market and cryptocurrency customers. These additional platform capabilities will set the stage for CompoSecure to offer a breakthrough “Internet ID and payment card” that can be used as a virtual ignition key for the authentication of a user into any digital service on any device. A practical use case for a consumer is turning the payment or credit card in your wallet into a digitally transformed eCard and eWallet for digital transactions. The benefits are better usability and security for the consumer, and better fraud protection and cost control for the merchant.

“More and more people are transacting online because they are convenience-focused and their adoption of digital banking highlights their comfort with digital tools,” said Adam Lowe, Chief Innovation Officer of CompoSecure. “This new technology platform will ensure that you, and only you, are authorized to make a transaction with CompoSecure’s metal cards, with a simple and secure action, such as swiping a finger, entering a PIN and tapping your card to your phone for an NFC-encrypted transaction.”