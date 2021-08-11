Spire and Gravity Supply Chain Announce Strategic Maritime Data Partnership

“We’re proud to partner with Gravity Supply Chain to help businesses around the world maintain a secure, robust, and efficient supply chain in face of significant complexities,” said Mark Dembitz, APAC Sales Director of Maritime Solutions. “This past year has reinforced that major disruptions to trade can cause ripple effects across the supply chain, which makes integrated and smart logistics solutions such as real-time end-to-end shipment visibility critical to business success.”

Informed by Spire’s advanced maritime data insights, Gravity Supply Chain has built a proprietary predictive and prescriptive platform which unlocks data across not just an organization's immediate supply chain, but throughout the multiple tiers that support it, including potential disruptors like weather, labor strikes, the impact of natural disasters. Using satellite-based data from Spire’s maritime solution, users are able to monitor their fleet and shipment location around the globe.

“Modern businesses rely on having current, precise, and reliable data to make informed decisions. Our continued partnership with Spire lets us confidently deliver the insights customers need to manage their supply chains efficiently and cost-effectively,” said Graham Parker, Gravity Supply Chain CEO. “We look forward to continuing to work with Spire to provide innovative smart logistics solutions to users across the world.”

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit http://www.spire.com.