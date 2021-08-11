checkAd

Spire and Gravity Supply Chain Announce Strategic Maritime Data Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 13:00  |  38   |   |   

Today Spire Global, Inc. (“Spire” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, and Gravity Supply Chain, a cloud-based supply chain management platform, jointly announced an extended strategic maritime data partnership, building upon the relationship initially established in 2017.

“We’re proud to partner with Gravity Supply Chain to help businesses around the world maintain a secure, robust, and efficient supply chain in face of significant complexities,” said Mark Dembitz, APAC Sales Director of Maritime Solutions. “This past year has reinforced that major disruptions to trade can cause ripple effects across the supply chain, which makes integrated and smart logistics solutions such as real-time end-to-end shipment visibility critical to business success.”

Informed by Spire’s advanced maritime data insights, Gravity Supply Chain has built a proprietary predictive and prescriptive platform which unlocks data across not just an organization's immediate supply chain, but throughout the multiple tiers that support it, including potential disruptors like weather, labor strikes, the impact of natural disasters. Using satellite-based data from Spire’s maritime solution, users are able to monitor their fleet and shipment location around the globe.

“Modern businesses rely on having current, precise, and reliable data to make informed decisions. Our continued partnership with Spire lets us confidently deliver the insights customers need to manage their supply chains efficiently and cost-effectively,” said Graham Parker, Gravity Supply Chain CEO. “We look forward to continuing to work with Spire to provide innovative smart logistics solutions to users across the world.”

About Spire Global, Inc.
 Spire is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit http://www.spire.com.

Seite 1 von 4
NavSight Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spire and Gravity Supply Chain Announce Strategic Maritime Data Partnership Today Spire Global, Inc. (“Spire” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, and Gravity Supply Chain, a cloud-based supply chain management platform, jointly announced an extended strategic …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary Oravax Medical Preparing to Commence Clinical Trials for Oral ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds for ...
Newly Enhanced NETGEAR Armor Helps Deliver Next-generation Protection for Connected Devices in the ...
Li-Cycle, Industry Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, Completes Business ...
Iteris and Wejo Partner to Deliver Enhanced Applications of Connected Vehicle Data for Safer and ...
Amid the Uncertainty, Digital Academy of Florida is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) on Behalf of ...
RFHIC and MaxLinear Achieve Breakthrough Linearization Performance for Ultra-Wideband 5G New Radio
Rocket Lab to Launch Three Back-To-Back Missions for BlackSky from Late August
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.08.21Spire to Present at Upcoming Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21Neil Jacobs Joins Spire Global as Scientific Advisor
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Spire Global Chosen to Provide Radio Occultation Satellite Data to The European Organization for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Spire Global, Inc. Announces Preliminary First Half 2021 Selected Financial Results, Provides Updated Guidance for 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21IPO Edge to Host Fireside Chat with Spire Global CEO
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21NavSight Holdings, Inc. and Spire Global Announce Registration Statement Effectiveness and Scheduled Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination on August 13, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Spire Awarded Contract for Earth Observation Data
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten