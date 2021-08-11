checkAd

PureTech Announces That Imbrium Therapeutics Has Exercised License Option to LYT-503/IMB-150 for Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced that Imbrium Therapeutics (“Imbrium”) has exercised a license option under the companies’ research and development collaboration agreement to develop PureTech’s LYT-503/IMB-150 (formerly designated as ALV-107), a non-opioid therapeutic candidate being developed for interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome (“IC/BPS”). LYT-503/IMB-150 leverages the AlivioTM platform technology and is designed to selectively bind to and treat inflamed tissue along the bladder wall while limiting systemic drug exposure. PureTech has received an option exercise payment of $6.5 million and is eligible to receive up to $53 million in additional development milestone payments for this program as well as royalties on product sales. An Investigational New Drug (“IND”) Application for the LYT-503/IMB-150 drug candidate is planned to be filed in early 2022.

PureTech announces that Imbrium Therapeutics will develop LYT-503 (derived from PureTech’s Alivio platform technology) in interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome. PureTech has received $6.5M as part of the collaboration and is eligible for up to $53M in milestones + royalties on sales. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The preclinical data from this program support the potential of LYT-503/IMB-150 as a potent and targeted therapy for IC/BPS, a chronic and often extremely painful condition that lacks effective treatment options,” said Greg Zugates, Ph.D., Vice President at PureTech who is leading the Alivio platform work. “We have successfully completed preclinical development of LYT-503/IMB-150, and we believe that Imbrium’s decision to assume leadership for the next stages of development and clinical studies is a strong validation of the underlying Alivio platform technology.”

PureTech will continue to advance new and existing Wholly Owned Programs leveraging the Alivio platform technology, including LYT-500, which is an orally-administered therapeutic candidate in development for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”). Unlike products that serve as the current standards of care for treating IBD, LYT-500 consists of two active agents intended to selectively target inflamed sites of disease with minimal impact on healthy tissues. LYT-500 contains a unique combination of IL-22 and an anti-inflammatory drug, which is designed to address the two key underlying causes of IBD pathogenesis and progression, namely mucosal barrier disruption and inflammation.

