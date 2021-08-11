PureTech Announces That Imbrium Therapeutics Has Exercised License Option to LYT-503/IMB-150 for Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced that Imbrium Therapeutics (“Imbrium”) has exercised a license option under the companies’ research and development collaboration agreement to develop PureTech’s LYT-503/IMB-150 (formerly designated as ALV-107), a non-opioid therapeutic candidate being developed for interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome (“IC/BPS”). LYT-503/IMB-150 leverages the AlivioTM platform technology and is designed to selectively bind to and treat inflamed tissue along the bladder wall while limiting systemic drug exposure. PureTech has received an option exercise payment of $6.5 million and is eligible to receive up to $53 million in additional development milestone payments for this program as well as royalties on product sales. An Investigational New Drug (“IND”) Application for the LYT-503/IMB-150 drug candidate is planned to be filed in early 2022.

