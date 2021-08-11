ironSource Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

“We achieved strong second-quarter results, reporting record revenue of $135 million, growing 83% year-over-year, and achieving a dollar-based net expansion rate of 181%,” said Tomer Bar Zeev, CEO and co-founder of ironSource. “Our revenue growth is driven by app developers and telecom operators who have been using the ironSource platform to grow their user base, expand engagement, and monetize their apps. We are very pleased to start our public company journey with such strong quarterly results, and believe they are a testament to the comprehensiveness of our platform, and the true value it provides to our customers’ businesses across the App Economy.”

ironSource (NYSE: IS) (“ironSource” or the “Company”) a leading business platform for the App Economy, today announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021. In addition, the Company provided its initial outlook for the third quarter of 2021 and updated guidance for the full year 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue of $135 million, an increase of 83% YoY.

GAAP Net Income of $10 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $46 million 1 , an increase of 124% YoY.

, an increase of 124% YoY. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 34%. 1

Dollar-based net expansion rate of 181%, compared to an average of 154% for the last 10 quarters.

309 customers each contributing more than $100,000 of revenue in the trailing 12 months, representing 94% of total revenue for the period.

Net cash for the quarter-end was $710 million.

Second Quarter 2021 Corporate Highlights:

Announced the launch of Luna Elements as part of our creative management solution, Luna Labs.

Announced LiveGames, a self-service game management access product, available to developers using our Sonic publishing solution.

Bridge Race, a game that was published using our Sonic publishing solution, was the most downloaded mobile game worldwide in Q2, with over 100 million installations.

Completed a comprehensive transition of our platform to in-app bidding, which enables customers to maximize their in-app monetization.

Expanded our partnership with Samsung in the EU with a launch on their devices in Germany, as part of our solution integration strategy for telecom operators and OEMs in the region.

Completed merger with Thoma Bravo Advantage.

Business Outlook:

ironSource is introducing third quarter guidance and raising previously issued guidance for the fiscal year as follows:

Third quarter of fiscal 2021:

· Total revenue is expected to be between $125M and $130M, representing 45% YoY growth at the midpoint.

· Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $43M and $45M, representing 47% YoY growth at the midpoint.

Full year fiscal 2021:

· Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $510M to $520M, representing 55% YoY growth at the midpoint.

· Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $173M to $178M, representing 69% YoY growth at the midpoint.



($ in millions) Q3 21 Guidance Prior FY21 Guidance Updated FY21 Guidance Revenue $125-$130 $480-$490 $510-$520 Revenue Y/Y growth Rate 42%-48% 45%-48% 54%-57% Adjusted EBITDA $43-$45 $150-$155 $173-$178 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 33%-36% 31% 33%-35% Fully Diluted shares outstanding ~1.1B shares

Conference Call Information:

Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

ironSource monitors the key business metrics set forth below to help evaluate the business and growth trends, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness of sales and marketing efforts, and assess operational efficiencies. The calculation of the key metrics discussed below may differ from other similarly titled metrics used by other companies, securities analysts or investors.

Customers Contributing More than $100,000 of Revenue

ironSource’s larger customer relationships drive scale, improved unit economics and operating leverage in our business model, which improves its solutions and thereby increases its value proposition to all of ironSource’s customers. To measure ironSource’s ability to scale with its customers and attract large enterprises to its platform, ironSource counts the number of customers that contributed more than $100,000 in revenue in the trailing 12 months. ironSource’s gross customer retention rate is calculated by comparing two twelve month periods to see how many customers in the previous period remain active customers in the current period. ironSource’s customer count is subject to adjustments for acquisitions, consolidations, spin-offs and other market activity.

Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate

ironSource believes the growth in the use of its platform by existing customers is an important measure of the health of its business and future growth prospects. ironSource monitors its performance in this area using an indicator management refers to as dollar-based net expansion rate. ironSource calculates dollar-based net expansion rate for a period by dividing current period revenue from a set of customers by prior period revenue of the same set of customers. Prior period revenue is the trailing 12-month revenue measured as of such prior period end. Current period revenue is the trailing 12-month revenue from the same customers as of the current period end. Management’s calculation of dollar-based net expansion rate includes the effect of any customer renewals, expansion, contraction and churn, but excludes revenue from new customers.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

ironSource defines Adjusted EBITDA as income from continuing operations, net of income taxes, as adjusted for income taxes, financial expenses, net and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for assets impairment, share-based compensation expense and fair value adjustment related to contingent consideration, acquisition-related costs and offering costs. ironSource defines Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA calculated as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are included in this press release because they are key metrics used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. ironSource management believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are appropriate measures of operating performance because each eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of the underlying business.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures of our financial performance and should not be considered as alternatives to net loss as a measure of financial performance, as alternatives to cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, or as alternatives to any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should not be construed as inferences that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or other items. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not intended to be measures of free cash flow for management’s discretionary use, as they do not reflect our tax payments and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future, including, among other things, cash requirements for costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. Management compensates for these limitations by relying on our GAAP results in addition to using Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as supplemental measures. Our measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. The Company has not reconciled its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income because net income is not accessible on a forward-looking basis. Certain items that impact Adjusted EBITDA are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. These items include, but are not limited to, share based compensation expenses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the guidance period. Accordingly, a reconciliation to net income is not available without unreasonable effort. For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see Annex A of this release for the reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures.

About ironSource

ironSource (NYSE: IS) is a leading business platform that enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. App developers use ironSource's platform to turn their apps into successful, scalable businesses, leveraging a comprehensive set of software solutions which help them grow and engage users, monetize content, and analyze and optimize business performance to drive more overall growth. The ironSource platform also empowers telecom operators to create a richer device experience, incorporating relevant app and service recommendations to engage users throughout the lifecycle of the device. By providing a comprehensive business platform for the core constituents of the app economy, ironSource allows customers to focus on what they do best, creating great apps and user experiences, while we enable their business expansion in the App Economy. For more information please visit www.is.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to ironSource’s current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “seek,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “possible” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the following:

(i) volatility in the price of the ironSource’s securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive industry in which ironSource operates, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting ironSource's business and changes in its capital structure; (ii) ironSource’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional opportunities; (iii) ironSource's markets are rapidly evolving and may decline or experience limited growth; (iv) ironSource's reliance on operating system providers and app stores to support its platform; (v) ironSource's ability to compete effectively in the markets in which it operates; (vi) ironSource's quarterly results of operations may fluctuate for a variety of reasons; (vii) failure to maintain and enhance the ironSource brand; (viii) ironSource's dependence on its ability to retain and expand its existing customer relationships and attract new customers; (ix) ironSource's reliance on its customers that contribute more than $100,000 of annual revenue; (x) ironSource's ability to successfully and efficiently manage its current and potential future growth; (xi) ironSource's dependence upon the continued growth of the app economy and the increased usage of smartphones, tablets and other connected devices; (xii) ironSource's dependence upon the success of the gaming and mobile app ecosystem and the risks generally associated with the gaming industry; (xiii) ironSource's, and ironSource's competitors', ability to detect or prevent fraud on its platforms; (xiv) failure to prevent security breaches or unauthorized access to ironSource's or its third-party service providers data; (xv) the global scope of ironSource's operations, which are subject to laws and regulations worldwide, many of which are unsettled and still developing; (xvi) the rapidly changing and increasingly stringent laws, contractual obligations and industry standards relating to privacy, data protection, data security and the protection of children; (xvii) the effects of health epidemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xviii) other risk factors set forth in the section titled “Risk Factors” in ironSource’s Prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 16, 2021, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC.

ironSource cautions you against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect current beliefs and are based on information currently available as of the date a forward-looking statement is made. Forward-looking statements set forth herein speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by law, ironSource does not undertake any obligation to revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs. In the event that any forward-looking statement is updated, no inference should be made that ironSource will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statements. Any corrections or revisions and other important assumptions and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, including discussions of significant risk factors, may appear, in ironSource's public filings with the SEC, which are or will be (as appropriate) accessible at www.sec.gov, and which you are advised to consult.

Market, ranking and industry data used throughout this communication, including statements regarding market size and technology adoption rates, is based on the good faith estimates of ironSource's management, which in turn are based upon ironSource's management's review of internal surveys, independent industry surveys and publications, including reports by Altman Solon, App Annie, AppsFlyer, Apptopia, eMarketer, Newzoo, Omdia and Sensor Tower and other third party research and publicly available information. These data involve a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. While ironSource is not aware of any misstatements regarding the industry data presented herein, its estimates involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, including those discussed above.

IRONSOURCE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for number of shares and par value)

(Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $706,797 $200,672 Short-term deposits - 17,627 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $793 and $724 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 186,844 151,503 Other current assets 35,654 15,711 Total current assets 929,295 385,513 Long-term restricted cash 2,881 2,415 Deferred tax assets 3,412 161 Operating lease right-of-use asset 33,571 36,780 Property, equipment and software, net 24,646 23,077 Investment in equity securities 20,000 - Goodwill 205,842 79,156 Intangible assets, net 31,344 8,084 Other non-current assets 4,782 650 Total assets $1,255,773 $535,836

IRONSOURCE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for number of shares and par value)

(Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $178,884 $155,476 Current maturities of long-term loan - 9,725 Operating lease liabilities 7,334 7,429 Other current liabilities 31,771 34,034 Total current liabilities 217,989 206,664 Long-term loan, net of current maturities - 74,684 Deferred tax liabilities 1,037 2,521 Long-term operating lease liabilities 29,969 32,241 Other non-current liabilities 1,761 280 Total liabilities 250,756 316,390 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Class A ordinary share, no par value; 10,000,000,000 shares authorized

at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 627,508,621 and 320,133,022 issued and

outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively(1)

- - Class B ordinary share, no par value; 1,500,000,000 shares authorized

at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 385,108,621 and 320,133,022 issued and

outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively(1)

- - 2019 ordinary shares, NIS 0.01 par value, 25,006,298 authorized,

issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020

- 72 Treasury shares, at cost, 6,745,955 Class A ordinary shares held

at June 30, 2021

(67,460) - Additional paid-in capital(1) 985,106 152,251 Retained earnings 87,371 67,123 Total shareholders’ equity 1,005,017 219,446 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $1,255,773 $535,836

(1) Per share amounts have been adjusted, on a retroactive basis, for all periods presented, to reflect both the distribution of Class B ordinary shares and the Stock Split, together representing a ratio of 9.98 of each share.

IRONSOURCE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $135,036 $73,958 $254,749 $135,164 Cost of revenue 22,765 13,556 42,905 25,103 Gross profit 112,271 60,402 211,844 110,061 Operating expenses: Research and development 23,161 11,471 43,571 21,600 Sales and marketing 52,181 28,239 100,902 47,411 General and administrative 20,686 6,781 36,233 13,483 Total operating expenses 96,028 46,491 180,706 82,494 Income from operations 16,243 13,911 31,138 27,567 Financial expenses, net 977 1,204 2,006 2,176 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 15,266 12,707 29,132 25,391 Income taxes 5,262 1,994 8,884 3,788 Income from continuing operations, net of income taxes 10,004 10,713 20,248 21,603 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes - 12,487 - 24,788 Net income $10,004 $23,200 $20,248 $46,391 Basic net income per ordinary share: (1) Continuing operations 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.02 Discontinued operations - 0.01 - 0.03 Basic net income per ordinary share $0.01 $0.02 $0.02 $0.05 Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding – basic 658,950,556 636,188,253 652,122,890 635,000,653 Diluted net income per ordinary share: (1) Continuing operations 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.02 Discontinued operations - 0.01 - 0.03 Diluted net income per ordinary share $0.01 $0.02 $0.02 $0.05 Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding – diluted 746,974,212 681,273,631 729,329,729 674,803,455

(1) Per share amounts have been adjusted, on a retroactive basis, for all periods presented, to reflect both the distribution of Class B ordinary shares and the Stock Split, together representing a ratio of 9.98 of each share.

IRONSOURCE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three months Ended

June 30, Six months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income from continuing operations $ 10,004 $ 10,713 $ 20,248 $ 21,603 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided

by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,874 4,138 11,217 8,139 Share-based compensation expenses 20,664 2,509 37,474 5,341 Non-cash lease expense 615 (369) 842 (10) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents and restricted cash 1,107 (723) (139) 448 Interest accrued and other financial expenses 521 (22) 628 108 Deferred income taxes, net 99 (413) (728) (695) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (38,015) (8,411) (38,866) (5,263) Other current assets (3,894) 3,700 (18,644) 1,780 Other non-current assets (4,740) (1,563) (8,037) (1,542) Accounts payable 27,025 4 20,368 2,935 Other current liabilities (7,404) 5,604 (1,553) (416) Other long-term liabilities 438 34 1,481 42 Net cash provided by continuing operating activities 12,294 15,201 24,291 32,470 Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operating activities - 14,487 (5,168) 30,974 Net cash provided by operating activities 12,294 29,688 19,123 63,444 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (287) (291) (760) (831) Capitalized software development costs (2,587) (2,836) (5,602) (5,765) Purchase of intangible assets - - (1,950) - Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - - (90,184) - Purchase of equity investment (20,000) - (20,000) - Investments in short-term deposits - - - (5,000) Maturities of short-term deposits - - 17,590 8,100 Net cash used in continuing investing activities (22,874) (3,127) (100,906) (3,496) Net cash used in discontinued investing activities - (1,488) - (2,940) Net cash used in investing activities (22,874) (4,615) (100,906) (6,436) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of long-term loan (82,500) (1,250) (85,000) (2,500) Proceeds from Recapitalization transaction, net 673,953 672,893 - Exercise of options 45 272 342 661 Net cash provided (used in) continuing financing activities 591,498 (978) 588,235 (1,839) Net cash provided (used in) discontinued financing activities - - - - Net cash provided (used in) financing activities 591,498 (978) 588,235 (1,839) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and

cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,107) 723 139 (448) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 580,918 24,095 506,452 55,169 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

at beginning of the period 129,867 121,122 203,087 91,219 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

at end of the period $ 709,678 $ 145,940 $ 709,678 $ 145,940

Annex A

IRONSOURCE LTD.

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The following tables show the Company’s non-GAAP financial metrics reconciled to the comparable GAAP financial metrics included in this release.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations, net of income taxes and net income per share:

Q2 2021 Q2 2020 (Unaudited) GAAP Income from continuing operations, net of income taxes $ 10,004 $ 10,713 Add: Share-based compensation expense 18,016 2,509 Depreciation and amortization 5,874 4,138 Acquisition-related costs 3,103 - Offering costs 2,755 - Non-GAAP net income $ 39,752 $ 17,360 Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding—basic** 658,950,556 636,188,253 Basic Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share** $ 0.04 $ 0.02 Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding—diluted** 746,974,212 681,273,631 Diluted Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share** $ 0.04 $ 0.02 * As of June 30, 2021, 1,012,617,242 ordinary shares outstanding and 1,120,289,186 ordinary shares on a fully diluted basis. ** Per share amounts have been adjusted, on a retroactive basis, for all periods presented, to reflect both the distribution of Class B ordinary shares and the Stock Split, together representing a ratio of 9.98 of each share.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin and a reconciliation of GAAP income from continuing operations, net of income taxes to Adjusted EBITDA:

Q2 2021 Q2 2020 (Unaudited) GAAP Income from continuing operations, net of income taxes $ 10,004 $ 10,713 Add: Financial expenses, net $ 977 $ 1,204 Income taxes 5,262 1,994 Share-based compensation expense 18,016 2,509 Depreciation and amortization 5,874 4,138 Acquisition-related costs 3,103 - Offering costs 2,755 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,991 $ 20,558 Revenue $ 135,036 $ 73,958 Income from continuing operations, net of income taxes margin 7% 14% Adjusted EBITDA margin 34% 28%

[1] Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP. Please see Annex A of this release for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP for each of the periods presented. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

