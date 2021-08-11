checkAd

Similarweb Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) ("Similarweb" or the "Company"), a leading platform for digital intelligence, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Similarweb delivered strong financial results in our first quarter as a public company. Companies around the world are investing in digital transformation, and Similarweb enables them to maximize their efforts as the measure of the digital world. Our growth accelerated in Q2, we added customers across all verticals and markets, expanded our existing customer relationships and continued to invest across the board in order to increase our scale, customer base and market penetration. We have a massive opportunity ahead of us and we will continue to invest in capturing it,” said Or Offer, Founder and CEO of Similarweb.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $32.5 million, an increase of 49% compared to the second quarter of 2020.
  • GAAP operating loss was $(14.9) million, compared to $(3.1) million for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss was $(10.8) million, compared to $(2.5) million for the second quarter of 2020.
  • GAAP earnings per share, basic and diluted, was $(0.33), compared to $(0.25) for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Free cash flow was $(3.3) million, compared to $(1.5) million compared to the second quarter of 2020.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $177.0 million as of June 30, 2021, up from $38.3 million as of March 31, 2021. This includes a total of $150.7 million of capital, net of related underwriting fees and commission and other issuance costs, from our successful IPO on the New York Stock Exchange.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Grew number of customers to 3,068 as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 24% compared to June 30, 2020.
  • Grew average annual revenue per customer to $43,800 in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 22% compared to the second quarter of 2020.
  • Grew number of customers with ARR of $100,000 or more to 220, an increase of 52% compared to June 30, 2020.
  • Customers with ARR of $100,000 or more contributed 49% of the total ARR as of June 30, 2021, compared to 45% as of June 30, 2020.
  • Net dollar-based retention rate for customers with ARR of $100,000 or more increased to 118% as compared to 114% in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Employee headcount as of June 30, 2021 was 752, an increase of 59% as compared to June 30, 2020.
  • In August 2021, the Company signed a lease for its new Israel headquarters.

Financial Outlook

“We are pleased with the positive momentum going into the second half of 2021,” said Jason Schwartz, Chief Financial Officer of Similarweb. "Given our strong first half results and increasing demand for our solutions, we are introducing the following financial guidance for the third quarter and full year 2021.”

  • Q3 2021
    • Total revenue between $32.8 million and $33.2 million.
    • Non-GAAP operating loss between $(14.5) million and $(14.9) million.
  • FY 2021
    • Total revenue between $129.0 million and $130.0 million.
    • Non-GAAP operating loss between $(49.0) million and $(50.0) million.

The Company’s third quarter and 2021 financial outlook is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the Company’s control. If actual results vary from these assumptions, the Company’s expectations may change. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve these results.

The Company does not provide guidance for operating loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to non-GAAP operating loss, and similarly cannot provide a reconciliation between its forecasted non-GAAP operating loss and forecasted operating loss without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain items. These items are not within the Company’s control and may vary greatly between periods and could significantly impact future financial results.

About Similarweb: As the most trusted platform for understanding online behavior, millions of people rely on SimilarWeb insights to strengthen their knowledge of the digital world. We empower anyone — from the curious individual to the enterprise business leader — to make smarter decisions by understanding why things happen across the digital ecosystem.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to the expected performance of our business, future financial results, strategy, the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated global economic uncertainty, long-term growth and overall future prospects and the size and our ability to capitalize on our market opportunity. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views regarding our intentions, products, services, plans, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on information currently available to us and assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) challenges associated with forecasting our revenue given our recent growth and rapid technological development, (ii) our history of net losses and desire to increase operating expenses, thereby limiting our ability to achieve profitability, (iii) challenges related to effectively managing our growth, (iv) intense competition in the market and services categories in which we participate, (v) potential reductions in participation in our contributory network and/or increase in the volume of opt-out requests from individuals with respect to our collection of their date, or a decrease in our direct measurement dataset, which could lead to a deterioration in the depth, breadth or accuracy of our data, (vi) our inability to attract new customers and expand subscriptions of current customers, (vii) changes in laws, regulations, and public perception concerning data privacy or change in the patterns of enforcement of existing laws and regulations, (viii) our inability to introduce new features or solutions and make enhancements to our existing solutions, (ix) real or perceived errors, failures, vulnerabilities or bugs in our platform, (x) potential security breaches to our systems or to the systems of our third-party service providers, (xi) our inability to obtain and maintain comprehensive and reliable data to generate our insights, (xii) changes in laws and regulations related to the Internet or changes in the Internet infrastructure itself that may diminish the demand for our solutions, and (xiii) failure to effectively develop and expand our direct sales capabilities, which could harm our ability to increase the number of organizations using our platform and achieve broader market acceptance for our solutions.

These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our final prospectus for our initial public offering filed with the SEC on May 12, 2021 in connection with our initial public offering and subsequent reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur.

Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Certain information contained in this press release relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and the Company's own internal estimates and research. While the Company believes these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this press release, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, all of the market data included in this press release involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and there can be no guarantee as to the accuracy or reliability of such assumptions. Finally, while we believe our own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that are expressed on a non-GAAP basis. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to facilitate analysis of our financial and business trends and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are presented for supplemental informational purposes only. They should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalized internal-use software costs. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) represents GAAP operating income (loss) less share-based compensation, non-recurring acquisition related expenses and non-recurring expenses in relation to our initial public offering.

Similarweb Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

 

 

 

December 31,

 

June 30,

 

 

2020

 

2021

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

23,943

 

 

$

176,966

 

Short-term investments

 

30,000

 

 

 

Restricted deposits

 

1,454

 

 

1,965

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

25,257

 

 

19,843

 

Deferred contract costs

 

5,495

 

 

6,668

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

2,096

 

 

2,265

 

Total current assets

 

88,245

 

 

207,707

 

Property and equipment, net

 

6,090

 

 

6,168

 

Deferred contract costs, noncurrent

 

6,030

 

 

7,382

 

Intangible assets and goodwill

 

2,868

 

 

3,889

 

Other non-current assets

 

401

 

 

331

 

Total assets

 

$

103,634

 

 

$

225,477

 

Liabilities and shareholders' (deficit) equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Borrowings under Credit Facility

 

$

26,853

 

 

$

 

Accounts payable

 

4,349

 

 

9,585

 

Payroll and benefit related liabilities

 

11,022

 

 

13,562

 

Deferred revenues

 

53,145

 

 

65,330

 

Other payables and accrued expenses

 

13,741

 

 

14,527

 

Total current liabilities

 

109,110

 

 

103,004

 

Deferred revenues, non-current

 

743

 

 

615

 

Deferred rent

 

3,012

 

 

2,785

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

19

 

 

6

 

Total liabilities

 

112,884

 

 

106,410

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Convertible Preferred Shares, NIS 0.01 par value, 51,877,220 and 0 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021 (unaudited), 50,657,042 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020, and June 30, 2021 (unaudited), liquidation preference of $202,483 and $0 as of December 31, 2020, and June 30, 2021 (unaudited), respectively;

 

135,810

 

 

 

Shareholders' (deficit) equity

 

 

 

 

Ordinary Shares, NIS 0.01 par value, 79,176,826 and 500,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020, and June 30, 2021 (unaudited), 15,328,449 and 74,378,855 shares issued as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021 (unaudited), 15,326,281 and 74,376,687 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021 (unaudited), respectively;

 

42

 

 

203

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

25,908

 

 

317,778

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

76

 

 

7

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(171,086

)

 

(198,921

)

Total shareholders' (deficit) equity

 

(145,060

)

 

119,067

 

Total liabilities, convertible preferred shares and shareholders' (deficit) equity

 

$

103,634

 

 

$

225,477

 

Similarweb Ltd.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

Revenues

 

$

42,491

 

 

$

61,920

 

 

$

21,890

 

 

$

32,507

 

Cost of revenues

 

10,416

 

 

13,266

 

 

5,262

 

 

6,993

 

Gross profit

 

32,075

 

 

48,654

 

 

16,628

 

 

25,514

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

9,717

 

 

18,678

 

 

4,830

 

 

9,694

 

Sales and marketing

 

24,792

 

 

41,712

 

 

11,905

 

 

22,112

 

General and administrative

 

6,403

 

 

14,747

 

 

2,955

 

 

8,640

 

Total operating expenses

 

40,912

 

 

75,137

 

 

19,690

 

 

40,446

 

Loss from operations

 

(8,837

)

 

(26,483

)

 

 

(3,062

)

 

(14,932

)

Finance expenses, net

 

(691

)

 

(864

)  

(323

)

 

(517

)

Loss before income taxes

 

(9,528

)

 

(27,347

)  

(3,385

)

 

(15,449

)

Income taxes

 

157

 

 

488

 

 

90

 

 

272

 

Net loss

 

(9,685

)

 

(27,835

)  

(3,475

)

 

(15,721

)

Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted

 

(0.69

)

 

(0.88

)  

(0.25

)

 

(0.33

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted

 

13,995,526

 

 

31,452,977

 

 

14,119,834

 

 

47,265,792

 

Net loss

 

(9,685

)

 

(27,835

)  

(3,475

)

 

(15,721

)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in unrealized gain (loss) on cashflow hedges

 

105

 

 

(69

)  

242

 

 

191

 

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

 

105

 

 

(69

)  

242

 

 

191

 

Total comprehensive loss

 

$

(9,580

)

 

$

(27,904

)  

$

(3,233

)

 

$

(15,530

)

Share based compensation costs included above:

U.S. dollars in thousands

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

Cost of revenues

 

$

17

 

 

$

66

 

 

$

9

 

 

$

36

 

Research and development

 

206

 

 

2,041

 

 

103

 

 

676

 

Sales and marketing

 

220

 

 

1,338

 

 

109

 

 

712

 

General and administrative

 

603

 

 

1,682

 

 

342

 

 

821

 

Total

 

$

1,046

 

 

$

5,127

 

 

$

563

 

 

$

2,245

 

Similarweb Ltd.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

U.S. dollars in thousands

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(9,685

)

 

$

(27,835

)

 

$

(3,475

)

 

$

(15,721

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,013

 

 

1,055

 

 

441

 

 

535

 

Finance income

 

(66

)

 

(92

)

 

(184

)

 

(241

)

Unrealized loss (gain) from hedging future transactions

 

138

 

 

(22)

 

 

118

 

 

53

 

Share-based compensation

 

1,046

 

 

5,127

 

 

563

 

 

2,245

 

Provision for accrued interest on Credit Facility

 

20

 

 

(53)

 

 

1

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable, net

 

2,693

 

 

5,414

 

 

(1,111)

 

 

4,489

 

Increase in deferred contract costs

 

(2,638

)

 

(2,525

)

 

(2,626

)

 

(1,407

)

(Increase) decrease in other current assets

 

(163)

 

 

(216)

 

 

(83)

 

 

24

 

Decrease in other non-current assets

 

60

 

 

70

 

 

60

 

 

1,357

 

Increase in accounts payable

 

643

 

 

3,951

 

 

154

 

 

1,962

 

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue

 

2,283

 

 

11,836

 

 

(43)

 

 

2,388

 

Decrease in deferred rent

 

(258

)

 

(227

)

 

(121

)

 

(106

)

Increase (decrease) in other non-current liabilities

 

13

 

 

(13

)

 

(7

)

 

(7

)

Increase in other liabilities and accrued expenses

 

3,991

 

 

2,866

 

 

4,878

 

 

1,823

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(910

)

 

(664

)

 

(1,435

)

 

(2,606

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment, net

 

(302

)

 

(1,020

)

 

(66

)

 

(569

)

Capitalized internal-use software costs

 

38

 

 

(113

 

38

 

 

(113

Increase in restricted deposits

 

(77

)

 

(511

)

 

(106

)

 

(23

)

Decrease in short-term investments

 

447

 

 

30,000

 

 

76

 

 

20,025

 

Payment in relation to business combination

 

 

 

(500

)

 

 

 

(500

)

Acquisitions of intangible assets

 

 

 

(300

)

 

 

 

(300

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

106

 

 

27,556

 

 

(58)

 

 

18,520

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from PPP loan

 

1,759

 

 

 

 

1,759

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

487

 

 

428

 

 

55

 

 

90

 

Borrowings under Credit Facility

 

10,000

 

 

30,000

 

 

 

 

 

Repayment of Credit Facility

 

 

 

(56,800

)

 

 

 

(30,000

)

Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting fees and commissions and other issuance costs

 

 

 

152,411

 

 

 

 

152,411

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

12,246

 

 

126,039

 

 

1,814

 

 

122,501

 

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

 

66

 

 

92

 

 

184

 

 

241

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

11,508

 

 

153,023

 

 

505

 

 

138,656

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

7,034

 

 

23,943

 

 

18,037

 

 

38,310

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

18,542

 

 

$

176,966

 

 

$

18,542

 

 

$

176,966

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest paid

 

$

568

 

 

$

528

 

 

$

326

 

 

$

137

 

Taxes paid

 

$

71

 

 

$

254

 

 

$

(9)

 

 

$

120

 

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Offering costs incurred during the period included in accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

$

 

 

$

1,745

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,745

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP
Financial Measures

 

Reconciliation of Loss from operations (GAAP) to Non-GAAP operating loss

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

(In thousands)

Loss from operations

$

(8,837

)

 

$

(26,483

)

 

$

(3,062

)

 

$

(14,932

)

Share-based compensation expenses

1,046

 

 

5,127

 

 

563

 

 

2,245

 

Non-recurring fees related to initial public offering

 

 

1,214

 

 

 

 

1,214

 

Retention payment related to business combination

 

 

696

 

 

 

 

696

 

Non-GAAP operating loss

$

(7,791

)

 

$

(19,446

)

 

$

(2,499

)

 

$

(10,777

)

Reconciliation of Net cash used in operating activities (GAAP) to Free cash flow

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

(In thousands)

Net cash used in operating activities

$

(910

)

 

$

(664

)

 

$

(1,435

)

 

$

(2,606

)

Capital expenditure

(302

)

 

(1,020

)

 

(66

)

 

(569

)

Capitalized internal use software costs

38

 

 

(113

)

 

38

 

 

(113

)

Free cash flow

$

(1,174

)

 

$

(1,797

)

 

$

(1,463

)

 

$

(3,288

)

 

