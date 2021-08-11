Similarweb Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

“Similarweb delivered strong financial results in our first quarter as a public company. Companies around the world are investing in digital transformation, and Similarweb enables them to maximize their efforts as the measure of the digital world. Our growth accelerated in Q2, we added customers across all verticals and markets, expanded our existing customer relationships and continued to invest across the board in order to increase our scale, customer base and market penetration. We have a massive opportunity ahead of us and we will continue to invest in capturing it,” said Or Offer, Founder and CEO of Similarweb.

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) ("Similarweb" or the "Company"), a leading platform for digital intelligence, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $32.5 million, an increase of 49% compared to the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP operating loss was $(14.9) million, compared to $(3.1) million for the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $(10.8) million, compared to $(2.5) million for the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP earnings per share, basic and diluted, was $(0.33), compared to $(0.25) for the second quarter of 2020.

Free cash flow was $(3.3) million, compared to $(1.5) million compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $177.0 million as of June 30, 2021, up from $38.3 million as of March 31, 2021. This includes a total of $150.7 million of capital, net of related underwriting fees and commission and other issuance costs, from our successful IPO on the New York Stock Exchange.

Recent Business Highlights

Grew number of customers to 3,068 as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 24% compared to June 30, 2020.

Grew average annual revenue per customer to $43,800 in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 22% compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Grew number of customers with ARR of $100,000 or more to 220, an increase of 52% compared to June 30, 2020.

Customers with ARR of $100,000 or more contributed 49% of the total ARR as of June 30, 2021, compared to 45% as of June 30, 2020.

Net dollar-based retention rate for customers with ARR of $100,000 or more increased to 118% as compared to 114% in the second quarter of 2020.

Employee headcount as of June 30, 2021 was 752, an increase of 59% as compared to June 30, 2020.

In August 2021, the Company signed a lease for its new Israel headquarters.

Financial Outlook

“We are pleased with the positive momentum going into the second half of 2021,” said Jason Schwartz, Chief Financial Officer of Similarweb. "Given our strong first half results and increasing demand for our solutions, we are introducing the following financial guidance for the third quarter and full year 2021.”

Q3 2021 Total revenue between $32.8 million and $33.2 million. Non-GAAP operating loss between $(14.5) million and $(14.9) million.

FY 2021 Total revenue between $129.0 million and $130.0 million. Non-GAAP operating loss between $(49.0) million and $(50.0) million.



The Company’s third quarter and 2021 financial outlook is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the Company’s control. If actual results vary from these assumptions, the Company’s expectations may change. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve these results.

The Company does not provide guidance for operating loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to non-GAAP operating loss, and similarly cannot provide a reconciliation between its forecasted non-GAAP operating loss and forecasted operating loss without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain items. These items are not within the Company’s control and may vary greatly between periods and could significantly impact future financial results.

Conference Call Information

About Similarweb: As the most trusted platform for understanding online behavior, millions of people rely on SimilarWeb insights to strengthen their knowledge of the digital world. We empower anyone — from the curious individual to the enterprise business leader — to make smarter decisions by understanding why things happen across the digital ecosystem.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to the expected performance of our business, future financial results, strategy, the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated global economic uncertainty, long-term growth and overall future prospects and the size and our ability to capitalize on our market opportunity. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views regarding our intentions, products, services, plans, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on information currently available to us and assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) challenges associated with forecasting our revenue given our recent growth and rapid technological development, (ii) our history of net losses and desire to increase operating expenses, thereby limiting our ability to achieve profitability, (iii) challenges related to effectively managing our growth, (iv) intense competition in the market and services categories in which we participate, (v) potential reductions in participation in our contributory network and/or increase in the volume of opt-out requests from individuals with respect to our collection of their date, or a decrease in our direct measurement dataset, which could lead to a deterioration in the depth, breadth or accuracy of our data, (vi) our inability to attract new customers and expand subscriptions of current customers, (vii) changes in laws, regulations, and public perception concerning data privacy or change in the patterns of enforcement of existing laws and regulations, (viii) our inability to introduce new features or solutions and make enhancements to our existing solutions, (ix) real or perceived errors, failures, vulnerabilities or bugs in our platform, (x) potential security breaches to our systems or to the systems of our third-party service providers, (xi) our inability to obtain and maintain comprehensive and reliable data to generate our insights, (xii) changes in laws and regulations related to the Internet or changes in the Internet infrastructure itself that may diminish the demand for our solutions, and (xiii) failure to effectively develop and expand our direct sales capabilities, which could harm our ability to increase the number of organizations using our platform and achieve broader market acceptance for our solutions.

These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our final prospectus for our initial public offering filed with the SEC on May 12, 2021 in connection with our initial public offering and subsequent reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur.

Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Certain information contained in this press release relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and the Company's own internal estimates and research. While the Company believes these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this press release, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, all of the market data included in this press release involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and there can be no guarantee as to the accuracy or reliability of such assumptions. Finally, while we believe our own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that are expressed on a non-GAAP basis. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to facilitate analysis of our financial and business trends and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are presented for supplemental informational purposes only. They should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalized internal-use software costs. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) represents GAAP operating income (loss) less share-based compensation, non-recurring acquisition related expenses and non-recurring expenses in relation to our initial public offering.

Similarweb Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) December 31, June 30, 2020 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,943 $ 176,966 Short-term investments 30,000 — Restricted deposits 1,454 1,965 Accounts receivable, net 25,257 19,843 Deferred contract costs 5,495 6,668 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,096 2,265 Total current assets 88,245 207,707 Property and equipment, net 6,090 6,168 Deferred contract costs, noncurrent 6,030 7,382 Intangible assets and goodwill 2,868 3,889 Other non-current assets 401 331 Total assets $ 103,634 $ 225,477 Liabilities and shareholders' (deficit) equity Current liabilities: Borrowings under Credit Facility $ 26,853 $ — Accounts payable 4,349 9,585 Payroll and benefit related liabilities 11,022 13,562 Deferred revenues 53,145 65,330 Other payables and accrued expenses 13,741 14,527 Total current liabilities 109,110 103,004 Deferred revenues, non-current 743 615 Deferred rent 3,012 2,785 Other long-term liabilities 19 6 Total liabilities 112,884 106,410 Commitments and contingencies Convertible Preferred Shares, NIS 0.01 par value, 51,877,220 and 0 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021 (unaudited), 50,657,042 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020, and June 30, 2021 (unaudited), liquidation preference of $202,483 and $0 as of December 31, 2020, and June 30, 2021 (unaudited), respectively; 135,810 — Shareholders' (deficit) equity Ordinary Shares, NIS 0.01 par value, 79,176,826 and 500,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020, and June 30, 2021 (unaudited), 15,328,449 and 74,378,855 shares issued as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021 (unaudited), 15,326,281 and 74,376,687 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021 (unaudited), respectively; 42 203 Additional paid-in capital 25,908 317,778 Accumulated other comprehensive income 76 7 Accumulated deficit (171,086 ) (198,921 ) Total shareholders' (deficit) equity (145,060 ) 119,067 Total liabilities, convertible preferred shares and shareholders' (deficit) equity $ 103,634 $ 225,477

Similarweb Ltd. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 (Unaudited) Revenues $ 42,491 $ 61,920 $ 21,890 $ 32,507 Cost of revenues 10,416 13,266 5,262 6,993 Gross profit 32,075 48,654 16,628 25,514 Operating expenses: Research and development 9,717 18,678 4,830 9,694 Sales and marketing 24,792 41,712 11,905 22,112 General and administrative 6,403 14,747 2,955 8,640 Total operating expenses 40,912 75,137 19,690 40,446 Loss from operations (8,837 ) (26,483 ) (3,062 ) (14,932 ) Finance expenses, net (691 ) (864 ) (323 ) (517 ) Loss before income taxes (9,528 ) (27,347 ) (3,385 ) (15,449 ) Income taxes 157 488 90 272 Net loss (9,685 ) (27,835 ) (3,475 ) (15,721 ) Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (0.69 ) (0.88 ) (0.25 ) (0.33 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted 13,995,526 31,452,977 14,119,834 47,265,792 Net loss (9,685 ) (27,835 ) (3,475 ) (15,721 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Change in unrealized gain (loss) on cashflow hedges 105 (69 ) 242 191 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 105 (69 ) 242 191 Total comprehensive loss $ (9,580 ) $ (27,904 ) $ (3,233 ) $ (15,530 )

Share based compensation costs included above: U.S. dollars in thousands Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 (Unaudited) Cost of revenues $ 17 $ 66 $ 9 $ 36 Research and development 206 2,041 103 676 Sales and marketing 220 1,338 109 712 General and administrative 603 1,682 342 821 Total $ 1,046 $ 5,127 $ 563 $ 2,245

Similarweb Ltd. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows U.S. dollars in thousands Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (9,685 ) $ (27,835 ) $ (3,475 ) $ (15,721 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,013 1,055 441 535 Finance income (66 ) (92 ) (184 ) (241 ) Unrealized loss (gain) from hedging future transactions 138 (22) 118 53 Share-based compensation 1,046 5,127 563 2,245 Provision for accrued interest on Credit Facility 20 (53) 1 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable, net 2,693 5,414 (1,111) 4,489 Increase in deferred contract costs (2,638 ) (2,525 ) (2,626 ) (1,407 ) (Increase) decrease in other current assets (163) (216) (83) 24 Decrease in other non-current assets 60 70 60 1,357 Increase in accounts payable 643 3,951 154 1,962 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue 2,283 11,836 (43) 2,388 Decrease in deferred rent (258 ) (227 ) (121 ) (106 ) Increase (decrease) in other non-current liabilities 13 (13 ) (7 ) (7 ) Increase in other liabilities and accrued expenses 3,991 2,866 4,878 1,823 Net cash used in operating activities (910 ) (664 ) (1,435 ) (2,606 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment, net (302 ) (1,020 ) (66 ) (569 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs 38 (113 ) 38 (113 ) Increase in restricted deposits (77 ) (511 ) (106 ) (23 ) Decrease in short-term investments 447 30,000 76 20,025 Payment in relation to business combination — (500 ) — (500 ) Acquisitions of intangible assets — (300 ) — (300 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 106 27,556 (58) 18,520 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from PPP loan 1,759 — 1,759 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 487 428 55 90 Borrowings under Credit Facility 10,000 30,000 — — Repayment of Credit Facility — (56,800 ) — (30,000 ) Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting fees and commissions and other issuance costs — 152,411 — 152,411 Net cash provided by financing activities 12,246 126,039 1,814 122,501 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 66 92 184 241 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 11,508 153,023 505 138,656 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 7,034 23,943 18,037 38,310 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 18,542 $ 176,966 $ 18,542 $ 176,966 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 568 $ 528 $ 326 $ 137 Taxes paid $ 71 $ 254 $ (9) $ 120 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities: Offering costs incurred during the period included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ — $ 1,745 $ — $ 1,745

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP

Financial Measures Reconciliation of Loss from operations (GAAP) to Non-GAAP operating loss Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 (In thousands) Loss from operations $ (8,837 ) $ (26,483 ) $ (3,062 ) $ (14,932 ) Share-based compensation expenses 1,046 5,127 563 2,245 Non-recurring fees related to initial public offering — 1,214 — 1,214 Retention payment related to business combination — 696 — 696 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (7,791 ) $ (19,446 ) $ (2,499 ) $ (10,777 )

Reconciliation of Net cash used in operating activities (GAAP) to Free cash flow Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 (In thousands) Net cash used in operating activities $ (910 ) $ (664 ) $ (1,435 ) $ (2,606 ) Capital expenditure (302 ) (1,020 ) (66 ) (569 ) Capitalized internal use software costs 38 (113 ) 38 (113 ) Free cash flow $ (1,174 ) $ (1,797 ) $ (1,463 ) $ (3,288 )

