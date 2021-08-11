checkAd

Clene Enters into Two Leases to Materially Expand Manufacturing Capacity of its Lead Asset CNM-Au8

Newly completed lease agreements to more than quadruple Clene’s manufacturing capacity to support ongoing clinical trials, future clinical trials and the potential commercial production of CNM-Au8

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) along with its subsidiaries “Clene” and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the treatment of neurodegenerative disease using nanotechnology to treat energetic failure, today announced the completion of two lease agreements that will more than quadruple the company’s manufacturing capacity for its lead asset, CNM-Au8, a gold nanocrystal suspension.

The first of these agreements is a ten (10) year lease for a manufacturing space located at 100 Chesapeake Boulevard, Elkton, Maryland. The 74,210 sq. ft. building will be redeveloped to support Clene’s proprietary electrochemical processes for manufacturing CNM-Au8 and will materially increase its manufacturing capacity in advance of the expected H1 2022 data release from its Phase 3 registration trial evaluating CNM-Au8 as a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Clene expects redevelopment to commence within weeks and plans on partial occupancy with a few months and Phase 1 of production to be underway in the first half of 2022.

Simultaneously, Clene entered into a seven (7) year lease to further expand its existing manufacturing capacity at its site located at 500 Principio Parkway West, North East, Maryland to a total of 32,229 sq. ft. This expansion enables additional R&D and manufacturing capacity for CNM-Au8 and further positions Clene to address its potential long-term needs in its efforts to treat the neurodegenerative diseases of ALS, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease.

Rob Etherington, Chief Executive Officer and President of Clene commented, “All emerging pharmaceutical companies face the delicate balance of striving to align manufacturing capacity with the rigors of regulatory approvals and ultimately patient needs. As we move towards a readout from our registration trial in patients with ALS, we concluded this was the most appropriate time to undertake this expansion of our manufacturing capabilities. This will help enable that we are well prepared to meet the urgent unmet needs of ALS patients should CNM-Au8 receive regulatory approval.”

