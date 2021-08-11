GZ6G Technologies Announces OTCQB Uplisting Application Has Been Finalized and Welcomes William Procanik and Scott Hale to Board of Directors
Las Vegas, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, announced that on August 6, 2021 it
finalized its OTCQB uplisting application and hopes to have the OTC finalize the uplist process by Friday, August 20, 2021. In conjunction with the completion of the uplist application, GZ6G
Technologies has appointed two new board members; Mr. Scott Hale and Mr. William Procanik. Both bring a wealth of experience in the business sector and will be a welcome addition to the future
plans of the Company and its growth.
“We’re one step closer to becoming a fully reporting Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) issuer. We continue to meet our milestones and have chosen board members who are comprised of a dedicated team of business leaders. Scott and William understand the importance of our technology and are committed to the growth and immediate needs of our company,” said Coleman Smith, President and CEO of GZ6G Technologies. “It’s an exciting time to be at the forefront of what we’re accomplishing. We welcome Scott and William’s expertise, talent and energy, in support of furthering our vision.”
Mr. Scott Hale has more than 20 years of commercial real estate development experience and has successfully founded, operated, and managed over a dozen multi-million-dollar companies with a focus on shopping center construction, renovation, maintenance, and management. Mr. Hale successfully opened and was heavily involved, in every step of construction with his first shopping center, Dayco Crossing in 2003, a 44,000 sq. feet shopping center in Dayton, Tennessee. Today, he continues to build successful centers throughout the country with his company Anchor Commercial Development. Mr. Hale is poised to assist the facilitation of development for the company through technical analysis and creative solutions.
Mr. William Procanik brings his seasoned sales management and business development knowledge to GZ6G Technologies. He’s been in sales management and business development for the past twenty-five years and has worked with Fortune 500 companies, as well as start-up companies and family businesses. In addition to sales management and business development, Mr. Procanik has experience in strategic planning, executive recruiting, contract negotiations, public relations and public speaking, and multi-store retail management. Mr. Procanik attended college at Springfield College, in Springfield, Massachusetts from 1990-1994, and studied business and liberal arts. He participated in College Varsity Football, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Springfield, Massachusetts, and was involved in student government and Young Entrepreneurs Organization.
0 Kommentare