GZ6G Technologies Announces OTCQB Uplisting Application Has Been Finalized and Welcomes William Procanik and Scott Hale to Board of Directors 

Las Vegas, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, announced that on August 6, 2021 it finalized its OTCQB uplisting application and hopes to have the OTC finalize the uplist process by Friday, August 20, 2021. In conjunction with the completion of the uplist application, GZ6G Technologies has appointed two new board members; Mr. Scott Hale and Mr. William Procanik. Both bring a wealth of experience in the business sector and will be a welcome addition to the future plans of the Company and its growth.



“We’re one step closer to becoming a fully reporting Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) issuer. We continue to meet our milestones and have chosen board members who are comprised of a dedicated team of business leaders. Scott and William understand the importance of our technology and are committed to the growth and immediate needs of our company,” said Coleman Smith, President and CEO of GZ6G Technologies. “It’s an exciting time to be at the forefront of what we’re accomplishing. We welcome Scott and William’s expertise, talent and energy, in support of furthering our vision.”