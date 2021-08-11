checkAd

Bitcoin Well Announces Strategic Acquisition of Ghostlab Inc. Software Development Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 13:00  |  12   |   |   

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well Inc. (TSXV: BTCW) (“Bitcoin Well” or the “Company”), a company offering convenient, secure and reliable ways to buy, sell and use bitcoin through a trusted Bitcoin ATM network and suite of web-based transaction services, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement on August 8, 2021 for the acquisition of Ghostlab Inc. (“Ghostlab”), a software company that designs and develops software to improve the functionality and accessibility of modern financial technology and services, including Bitcoin ATM machines.

“Bitcoin Well’s potential acquisition of Ghostlab will bring technology that makes bitcoin more accessible and user friendly for the general public,” said Julian Klymochko, Chairman of Bitcoin Well. “When acquired, the Ghostlab division of Bitcoin Well will expand the future potential SaaS revenue stream for Bitcoin Well, including from ATM software, merchant services and additional crypto asset digital services.”

Ghostlab Acquisition Overview

Built by bitcoin entrepreneurs, for bitcoin entrepreneurs, Ghostlab works behind the scenes, building software solutions for innovative financial service providers and has been the trusted software provider to Bitcoin Well. Ghostlab enables, or intends to enable, its customers to offer additional functionality within existing businesses, hardware, and platforms, and provides software which allows the operator’s users to access bitcoin. Adam O’Brien and Dave Bradley (prior to his involvement with Bitcoin Well) co-founded Ghostlab in 2019. On January 1, 2020, Bitcoin Well spun-out its proprietary software development arm to Ghostlab and Ghostlab rebuilt the existing software as well as developed Ghostlabs' proprietary ATM software that enables bitcoin to be more accessible and usable to the average person, but most importantly, makes it easier for operators to manage their businesses. Ghostlab was able to prove out the software concepts to the point where Bitcoin Well believes that the software development arm has been accordingly de-risked and it would be in the best interests of the Company for Ghostlab to be directly contributing to the service offerings provided by Bitcoin Well.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bitcoin Well Announces Strategic Acquisition of Ghostlab Inc. Software Development Company EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bitcoin Well Inc. (TSXV: BTCW) (“Bitcoin Well” or the “Company”), a company offering convenient, secure and reliable ways to buy, sell and use bitcoin through a trusted Bitcoin ATM network and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
WISeKey’s NFC VaultIC Chips Protect Vaccine Vials by Helping ManufacturesValidate, Authenticate ...
Roper Technologies to Divest Zetec
HP Delivers Ultimate Chrome OS Experiences for Life and Work in Today's Hybrid World
Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
HTLF’s Commercial Card Ranked by Nilson Report for Sixth Consecutive Year
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Transaction in Own Shares
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board