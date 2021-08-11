Bitcoin Well Announces Strategic Acquisition of Ghostlab Inc. Software Development Company

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well Inc. (TSXV: BTCW) (“Bitcoin Well” or the “Company”), a company offering convenient, secure and reliable ways to buy, sell and use bitcoin through a trusted Bitcoin ATM network and suite of web-based transaction services, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement on August 8, 2021 for the acquisition of Ghostlab Inc. (“Ghostlab”), a software company that designs and develops software to improve the functionality and accessibility of modern financial technology and services, including Bitcoin ATM machines.



“Bitcoin Well’s potential acquisition of Ghostlab will bring technology that makes bitcoin more accessible and user friendly for the general public,” said Julian Klymochko, Chairman of Bitcoin Well. “When acquired, the Ghostlab division of Bitcoin Well will expand the future potential SaaS revenue stream for Bitcoin Well, including from ATM software, merchant services and additional crypto asset digital services.”