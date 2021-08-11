Eve & Co Completes its Largest to Date Shipment of Cannabis to Germany

STRATHROY, Ontario, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) is pleased to announce that it has, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd. (“NMC”), successfully completed its largest shipment of cannabis to a customer in German with a retail value of $1.8M CAD. Eve & Co received its European Union certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice (“EU-GMP certification”) in March of 2020, undertook the required shipments for scientific purposes in the summer of 2020 and has continued to complete regular commercial shipments to its customers in Germany since the fourth quarter of 2020.



Eve & Co is one of a select few licensed facilities in Canada which is EU-GMP certified and able to export cannabis into the emerging and growing cannabis markets of the EU. The Company’s 1,000,000 square foot greenhouse facility is located in Strathroy, Ontario and is one of the largest cannabis facilities in Canada and one of the largest EU-GMP certified cannabis facilities in the world. Eve & Co has supply agreements with ten (10) German companies for distribution of product throughout the EU.

“Our export quantities to Germany have been continually increasing as has the demand for our EU-GMP certified product by our German partners. Our EU-GMP certification provides a competitive advantage in that we are not solely reliant for revenue on the over-supplied Canadian market. We can establish our product in international markets and continually increase exports to these developing markets through our partners as their businesses grow,” said Melinda Rombouts, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eve & Co.

About Eve & Co Incorporated

Eve & Co, through its wholly owned subsidiary NMC, holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil and has received its EU-GMP certificate. NMC was Canada’s first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 square foot greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario.