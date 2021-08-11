Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Small Cell Lung Cancer Ifenprodil Research Program and Appoints Dr. William North as Lead Consultant
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or
“Algernon”) a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, is pleased to announce that it has initiated an NP-120 (“Ifenprodil”) small cell lung cancer (“SCLC”) research
program and has appointed Dr. William North, professor emeritus at Dartmouth College and cancer research pioneer, as lead consultant. SCLC is a high-grade neuroendocrine carcinoma arising
predominantly in current or former smokers and has an exceptionally poor patient prognosis. SCLC accounts for approximately 15% of all lung cancer cases.
In a study published in January 2019, entitled “Small-Cell Lung Cancer Growth Inhibition: Synergism Between NMDA Receptor Blockade and Chemotherapy”, Ifenprodil in combination with chemotherapeutic agent topotecan, produced clear additive effects that completely blocked tumor growth.
Key findings from the study:
- Incubation of NCI H82 cells with Ifenprodil in vitro significantly reduced key components of the ERK 1/2 growth cascade. The activation of the ERK/MAPK signalling pathway promotes proliferation and has an anti-apoptotic effect. In addition, levels of poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP), a DNA repair protein were reduced (X0.38), while cell apoptosis was increased (X5.21). NCI H82 has been described as “variant” and is representative of recurrent disease.
- 48 hr incubation with Ifenprodil doses <50μM reduced NCI H82 cell viability significantly (P<0.01) with an IC50 produced by doses of >106μM. Additionally, clear additive effects with topotecan were shown, as co-incubation with 4μM topotecan reduced Ifenprodil’s IC50 from 106μM to 7.3μM (P<0.0001).
- Xenografts from mice receiving a daily dose of Ifenprodil (2.5 mg/kg) over 10 days decreased their size by ~30% and maintained them at a size below that at day 0 until treatment ceased at day 10. Afterwards tumors began to recover and grow but at the same rate as control tumors (P<0.001). 2.5 mg/kg is considered a well-tolerated dose and did not impact the health of the animals.
- Xenografts from mice receiving alternate day doses of Ifenprodil over 9 days (2.5 mg/kg) or topotecan (days 0, 2 and 4) showed slowed tumor growth compared to vehicle-treated controls so that each agent restricted the rise in tumor size to about 2.5-times by day 16, while controls rose to an average of 9.2-times. Tumor doubling times were 4 days for controls, 9 days for topotecan treatment, and 12 days for Ifenprodil treatment.
- Xenografts from mice receiving alternate day doses of Ifenprodil (2.5 mg/kg) plus 3 mg/kg topotecan on days 0, 2 and 4 seemed to arrest all growth over the 16 days of observation, and the tumors of all individual animals behaved in a similar manner with little scatter. From this study, there was clear addition through the topotecan and Ifenprodil combination (P<0.01) with marked synergy for smaller tumors (P=4.7E−4).
- Xenografts from mice receiving alternate day doses of Ifenprodil (2.5 mg/kg) plus 50 mg/kg cyclophosphamide on days 0, 1 and 2 produced a clear additive effect
(P<0.03), preventing tumor growth.
