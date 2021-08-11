Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Small Cell Lung Cancer Ifenprodil Research Program and Appoints Dr. William North as Lead Consultant

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”) a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, is pleased to announce that it has initiated an NP-120 (“Ifenprodil”) small cell lung cancer (“SCLC”) research program and has appointed Dr. William North, professor emeritus at Dartmouth College and cancer research pioneer, as lead consultant. SCLC is a high-grade neuroendocrine carcinoma arising predominantly in current or former smokers and has an exceptionally poor patient prognosis. SCLC accounts for approximately 15% of all lung cancer cases.



In a study published in January 2019, entitled “Small-Cell Lung Cancer Growth Inhibition: Synergism Between NMDA Receptor Blockade and Chemotherapy”, Ifenprodil in combination with chemotherapeutic agent topotecan, produced clear additive effects that completely blocked tumor growth.