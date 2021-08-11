checkAd

Olink reports second quarter 2021 financial results

UPPSALA, Sweden, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (“Olink”) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Highlights:

  • Revenue was $17.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, representing year over year growth of 124% on a reported basis and 129% on a constant currency adjusted like-for-like basis
  • Adjusted EBITDA was ($6.3) million in the second quarter of 2021, as compared to ($1.3) million in the second quarter of 2020
  • Net loss was ($10.6) million in the second quarter of 2021, as compared to ($2.0) million in the second quarter of 2020
  • Olink reiterates its expectations for full year 2021 revenue to be in the range of $90 million to $92 million, and its plans to continue to accelerate investments into its platform to further accelerate growth
  • Olink introduced and opened up the order books for Olink Explore 3072 and Olink Signature Q100 during the second quarter
  • First full quarter of the Explore Kit offering in the market; cumulative number of external kit customers was 16 at the end of the second quarter of 2021
  • Explore accounted for 53% of total revenues in Q2. Explore Kit revenue accounted for 39% of Explore revenues in Q2

“We saw excellent financial performance in the second quarter of 2021, our first full quarter as a public company, with strong adoption of our proteomics products and services. We are particularly pleased with the acceptance and adoption of our Explore service and kit offerings. Our dedicated team delivered revenue of $17.7 million, representing 124% year over year growth,” said Jon Heimer, CEO of Olink Proteomics. “We were excited to open up the order books for Olink Explore 3072 and Olink Signature Q100 during the quarter. We are already seeing early adoption of Explore 3072 by premier customers, including deCODE Genetics, an Amgen subsidiary, and the UK Biobank Pharma Proteomics Project.”

Second quarter financial results:
“In the second quarter, our team delivered strong revenue growth, driven by our newest product offering, Explore. Q2 2021 was the first full quarter with the Explore Kit offering in the market, and Explore accounted for 53% of total revenues in Q2. Explore Kit is our fastest growing product line. Our financial performance and successful IPO have positioned the company to continue to invest ahead of the curve, and accelerate investments for future growth,” said Oskar Hjelm, CFO of Olink Proteomics.

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $17.7 million, as compared to $7.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. Revenue growth was driven primarily by the Explore platform, following a strong quarter for both the Service and Kit offerings. We launched our Explore Kit offering late in the first quarter of 2021. Analysis services revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $11.8. million, as compared to $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Kits revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $5.0 million, as compared to $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Other revenue was $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Looking at revenue by geography during the second quarter of 2021, revenue was $7.8 million in North America, $8.7 million in EMEA (including Sweden), and $1.2 million in China and RoW (including Japan).

Adjusted gross profit was $12.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $5.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.

By segment, adjusted gross profit margin for analysis services for the second quarter of 2021 was 64% as compared to 67% in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted gross profit margin for kits was 90% for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to 95% for the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted gross profit margin for other was 44% for the second quarter 2021, as compared to 62% for the second quarter of 2020.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $23.3 million, as compared to $10.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase was due to increased spending according to Olink’s strategic plan, as well as IPO related expenses. Operating expenses excluding IPO related non-recurring items were $21.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was ($10.6) million, as compared to ($2.0) million for the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss per share for the second quarter of 2021 was ($0.09) based on a weighted average number of outstanding shares of 119,007,062, as compared to ($0.28) in the second quarter of 2020 based on a weighted average number of outstanding shares of 20,532,723.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 was ($6.3) million, as compared to ($1.3) million for the second quarter of 2020.

2021 guidance:
Due to the continued uncertainty around the COVID pandemic, Olink is maintaining its previous guidance of revenue for 2021. The company expects full year 2021 revenue to be in the range of $90 million to $92 million. We plan to continue to accelerate investments into our platform to further accelerate growth.

Webcast and conference call details
Olink will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter financial results before the market opens on August 11, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time U.S. The dial-in numbers are (833) 562-0120 for U.S. domestic callers or (661) 567-1096 for international callers, followed by Conference ID: 1764101. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.olink.com/investor-relations. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

Statement regarding use of non IFRS financial measures
We present certain non-IFRS financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. We believe that the use of these non-IFRS measures facilitates investors’ assessment of our operating performance. We caution readers that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage may not be the same as similar measures used by other companies. Not all companies and Wall Street analysts calculate the non-IFRS measures we use in the same manner. We compensate for these limitations by reconciling each of these non-IFRS measures to the nearest IFRS performance measure, which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Use of forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our 2021 revenue outlook, our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-257842) and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

About Olink
Olink Holding AB (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

Contacts
Media and Investor Relations
Olink Holding AB (publ), Stina Thorman, stina.thorman@olink.com, +46707187354



INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

        Three months ended
June 30, 		  Six months ended
June 30,
Amounts in thousands of US Dollars   Note     2021       2020       2021       2020  
Revenue   4   $ 17,688     $ 7,884     $ 31,316     $ 15,882  
Cost of goods sold         (5,823 )     (2,291 )     (10,819 )     (5,840 )
Gross profit         11,865       5,593       20,497       10,042  
Selling expenses         (6,979 )     (2,959 )     (12,683 )     (5,669 )
Administrative expenses         (12,172 )     (3,963 )     (24,583 )     (7,835 )
Research and development expenses         (4,990 )     (3,506 )     (9,209 )     (6,093 )
Other operating income/(loss)         868       (115 )     763       (15 )
Operating loss         (11,408 )     (4,950 )     (25,215 )     (9,570 )
Interest income/(expense)   2.1     (78 )     (2,225 )     (1,953 )     (4,258 )
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)   2.1     (5,806 )     5,416       (5,501 )     (1,174 )
Other financial income/(expense)   2.1     (115 )     (143 )     (1,756 )     (431 )
Loss before tax         (17,407 )     (1,902 )     (34,425 )     (15,433 )
Income tax benefit/(expense)         6,806       (145 )     9,529       2,268  
Net loss for the period (Attributable to shareholders of the Parent)       $ (10,601 )   $ (2,047 )   $ (24,896 )   $ (13,165 )
Basic and diluted loss per share   9   $ (0.09 )   $ (0.28 )   $ (0.37 )   $ (1.03 )
                     
Other comprehensive income/(loss):                    
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:                    
Exchange differences from translation of foreign operations         13,167       15,190       (7,386 )     (100 )
Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of tax         13,167       15,190       (7,386 )     (100 )
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of tax       $ 2,566     $ 13,143     $ (32,282 )   $ (13,265 )
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period (Attributable to shareholder of the Parent)       $ 2,566     $ 13,143     $ (32,282 )   $ (13,265 )



INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Amounts in thousands of US Dollars   Note  
As of June 30,
2021
(Unaudited) 		 
As of December 31,
2020
ASSETS            
Non-current assets            
Intangible assets       $ 330,546     $ 347,387  
Property, plant and equipment         7,117       5,774  
Right-of-use asset         4,983       4,684  
Deferred tax assets   10     11,301       37  
Other long-term receivables         305       133  
Total non-current assets         354,252       358,015  
Current assets            
Inventories         25,657       20,826  
Trade receivables         19,882       33,482  
Other receivables         4,426       2,856  
Prepaid expenses and accrued income         12,356       1,491  
Cash at bank and in hand         158,114       8,655  
Total current assets         220,435       67,310  
TOTAL ASSETS       $ 574,687     $ 425,325  
EQUITY            
Share capital   5     30,964       27,224  
Other contributed capital   5     503,317       257,774  
Reserves         31,974       39,360  
Accumulated losses         (49,554 )     (24,658 )
Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent       $ 516,701     $ 299,700  
LIABILITIES            
Non-current liabilities            
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings   5, 6     2,093       63,965  
Deferred tax liabilities   10     29,538       33,193  
Total non-current liabilities         31,631       97,158  
Current liabilities            
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings   5, 6     2,422       2,146  
Accounts payable         6,283       6,658  
Current tax liabilities         267       506  
Other current liabilities         17,383       19,157  
Total current liabilities         26,355       28,467  
Total liabilities       $ 57,986     $ 125,625  
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES       $ 574,687     $ 425,325  



INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

        Six months ended June 30,
Amounts in thousands of US Dollars   Note     2021       2020  
Operating activities            
Loss before tax       $ (34,425 )   $ (15,433 )
Adjustments reconciling loss before tax to operating cash flows:            
Depreciation and amortization         7,420       5,754  
Net finance expense         9,210       5,863  
Share based payment expense         300      
Changes in working capital:            
(Increase) in inventories         (5,470 )     (1,957 )
Decrease in accounts receivable         12,493       9,916  
(Increase) in other current receivables         (11,300 )     (412 )
Increase in trade payables         (113 )     251  
(Decrease)/Increase in other current liabilities         (854 )     (295 )
Interest paid         (2,054 )     (1,542 )
Tax paid         (1,803 )     (3,380 )
Cash flow used in operating activities         (26,596 )     (1,235 )
Investing activities            
Purchase of intangible assets         (1,692 )     (4,191 )
Purchase of property, plant and equipment         (2,546 )     (839 )
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired         -       (4,593 )
Decrease/(Increase) in other non-current financial assets         (175 )     23  
Cash flow used in investing activities         (4,413 )     (9,600 )
Financing activities            
Proceeds from issue of share capital   5     264,706       13,634  
Share issue costs   5     (19,485 )    
Proceeds from interest-bearing loans and borrowings         2,312       8,000  
Repayment of interest-bearing loans and borrowings   6     (65,627 )    
Payment of principal portion of lease liability         (1,450 )     (588 )
Cash flow from financing activities         180,456       21,046  
Net cash flow during the period         149,447       10,211  
Cash at bank and in hand at the beginning of the period         8,655       6,162  
Net foreign exchange difference         12       609  
Cash at bank and in hand at the end of the period       $ 158,114     $ 16,982  


A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to operating loss, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, is set forth below:

    Three months ended
June 30, 		  Six months ended
June 30,
Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars   2021     2020     2021     2020  
Operating (loss)/profit   (11,408 )   (4,950 )   (25,215 )   (9,570 )
Add:                
Amortization   2,728     2,343     5,448     4,660  
Depreciation   1,029     548     1,972     1,094  
EBITDA   (7,651 )   (2,059 )   (17,795 )   (3,816 )
Management Adjustments   1,400     735     7,822     1,083  
Adjusted EBITDA   (6,251 )   (1,324 )   (9,973 )   (2,733 )


Reconciliations of Adjusted Gross Profit to gross profit, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, are set forth below:

    Three months ended
June 30, 		  Six months ended
June 30,
Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars, unless otherwise stated     2021       2020       2021       2020  
Revenue   $ 17,688     $ 7,884     $ 31,316     $ 15,882  
Cost of goods sold     (5,823 )     (2,291 )     (10,819 )     (5,840 )
Gross Profit     11,865       5,593       20,497       10,042  
Gross Profit %     67.1 %     70.9 %     65.5 %     63.2 %
Less:                
Inventory fair value step up     -       -       -       253  
Depreciation charges     622       118       1,201       391  
Adjusted Gross Profit     12,487       5,711       21,698       10,686  
Adjusted Gross Profit %     70.6 %     72.4 %     69.3 %     67.3 %




