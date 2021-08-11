checkAd

Omni-Lite Industries Awarded Follow-On Contract for RF/Microwave Control Component for Prime Defense Customer

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omni-Lite Industries Canada, Inc. (the "Company" or “Omni-Lite”; TSXV: OML), a designer and manufacturer of precision high performance components for aerospace & defense, transportation, and communication applications is pleased to announce today that it received a new follow-on order valued at in excess of US$100,000 for a custom high voltage switch driver from a top-tier defense prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The drivers, produced by its New Hampshire-based Monzite division, are expected to ship in this fiscal year‘s fourth quarter and will be utilized in an X-Band sensor on an airborne platform which provides high speed data links and radio detection and ranging.

Monzite’s drivers provide the industry’s highest levels of speed at high power, which can improve critical system performance required in advanced defense airborne sensor systems.

“This follow-on contract award is yet another example and validation of Monzite’s technical strength in delivering, as a AS9100C-certified high performance microwave electronics manufacturer, high-speed, high power microwave components that addresses the ongoing and increasing demands of our key aerospace and military customers,” commented David Robbins, Chief Executive Officer of Omni-Lite.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. is an innovative company that develops and manufactures mission critical, precision components utilized by Fortune 100 companies in the aerospace and defense industries.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. David Robbins
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel. No. (562) 404-8510 or (800) 577-6664
Email: d.robbins@omni-lite.com 
Website: www.omni-lite.com   

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intent”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the expected future performance of the Company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, governmental regulation, including environmental consents and approvals, if and when required; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital, skilled personnel and supplies; changes in tax laws; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





