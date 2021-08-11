PolyPid Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

• FDA Agreed that a Single Pivotal Phase 3 Study is Sufficient for Potential Approval of D-PLEX 100 for the Prevention of Surgical Site Infections in Colorectal Surgery

• Brain Tumors Selected as the Initial Indication for Company’s OncoPLEX Intra-tumoral Cancer Therapy Program



PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes through locally administered, controlled, extended-release therapeutics, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Recent Corporate Highlights:

Recruitment progressing as planned with over 300 patients enrolled into the ongoing Phase 3 SHIELD I ( S urgical site H ospital-acquired I nfection Pr E vention with L ocal D -plex) study, the first of two ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials of D-PLEX 100 for the prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in abdominal surgery (soft tissue).

urgical site ospital-acquired nfection Pr vention with ocal -plex) study, the first of two ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials of D-PLEX for the prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in abdominal surgery (soft tissue). The Company plans to enroll 616-900 patients in 60 centers in the United States, Europe and Israel. Following the enrollment of approximately 500 patients, the study design provides for a blinded sample size re-estimation.

Received written responses from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to a Type B meeting request submitted following receipt of Breakthrough Therapy Designation for D-PLEX 100 , regarding the development plan for the Company’s lead product candidate, D-PLEX 100 . The FDA indicated that PolyPid’s proposal for a single Phase 3 pivotal study, SHIELD I, provided the study results are adequate, would provide sufficient evidence of clinical efficacy and safety to support approval of D-PLEX 100 for the prevention of SSIs in colorectal surgery.

regarding the development plan for the Company’s lead product candidate, D-PLEX . The FDA indicated that PolyPid’s proposal for a single Phase 3 pivotal study, SHIELD I, provided the study results are adequate, would provide sufficient evidence of clinical efficacy and safety to support approval of D-PLEX for the prevention of SSIs in colorectal surgery. Enrollment is also advancing as anticipated in SHIELD II, the second of two Phase 3 clinical trials for D-PLEX 100 in abdominal surgery (soft tissue). SHIELD II will enroll approximately 900-1,400 patients across 60 centers in the United States, Europe and Israel and has broader eligibility criteria than SHIELD I, including minimally invasive surgical procedures.

in abdominal surgery (soft tissue). SHIELD II will enroll approximately 900-1,400 patients across 60 centers in the United States, Europe and Israel and has broader eligibility criteria than SHIELD I, including minimally invasive surgical procedures. The Company identified brain tumors as the initial target indication for OncoPLEX intra-tumoral cancer therapy program. OncoPLEX utilizes PolyPid’s PLEX technology in the intra-operative tumor resection setting to provide local, prolonged and controlled exposure to docetaxel within the residual tumor site, which is important to potentially reduce local tumor recurrence, the potential spreading of cancer cells to other organs and ultimately improve overall survival of the patients.

Appointed leading colorectal surgeon, Anthony J. Senagore, M.D., as Senior Medical Director. Dr. Senagore has a long track record of academic surgery practice and significant experience in healthcare start-up companies. He will be responsible for developing PolyPid’s medical infrastructure in the United States, and will contribute to the Company's NDA submission and commercial launch of D-PLEX 100 .

“We have recently achieved significant progress in advancing our multiple development programs, and in continuing our evolution towards becoming a commercial stage company,” said Amir Weisberg, PolyPid’s Chief Executive Officer. “Most importantly, the recent communication from the FDA regarding SHIELD I reduces our anticipated costs for the program, and provides us with additional financial flexibility overall. In addition, we are excited to report that we have now enrolled over 300 patients in the SHIELD I trial.”

“We are also diligently working to further progress our promising OncoPLEX platform in oncology applications, which continues to advance expeditiously,” continued Mr. Weisberg. “Our initial target indication for OncoPLEX will be brain tumors, the most aggressive and deadly type of cancer for which patients currently have almost no meaningful treatment options.”

“Our vigorous clinical development program continues to be supported by a strong balance sheet. With a cash runway that extends into the second half of 2022, we remain well-positioned to complete the SHIELD I study, prepare for the submission of an NDA to the FDA and further advance our OncoPLEX program with our current cash resources,” concluded Mr. Weisberg.

Financial results for three months ended June 30, 2021

Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $7.4 million, compared to $4.3 million in the same three-month period of 2020, as spending increased due to the ongoing SHIELD I and SHIELD II Phase 3 clinical trials in abdominal surgery.





Marketing and business development expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $0.7 million, compared to $0.3 million for the same period of 2020, as spending increased primarily due to an increase in marketing and business development personnel hired in the Company’s New Jersey offices.





General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $2.4 million, compared to $2.6 million in the prior year period. The decrease was due to lower non-cash share based compensation expenses.





For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company had a net loss attributable to ordinary shares of $10.5 million, compared to a net loss of $19.1 million in the three-month period ended June 30, 2020.





As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, and long-term deposits in the amount of $52.9 million, compared to $66.6 million at December 31, 2020. PolyPid continues to expect that its cash on hand will be sufficient to fund operations into the second half of 2022.



Financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021

Research and development expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $13.5 million, compared to $7.8 million in the same six-month period of 2020, as spending increased due to the ongoing SHIELD I and SHIELD II Phase 3 clinical trials in abdominal surgery.





Marketing and business development expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $1.4 million, compared to $0.6 million for the same period of 2020. These expenses increased primarily due to an increase in marketing and business development personnel hired in the Company’s New Jersey offices.





General and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $4.6 million, compared to $3.4 million in the prior year period. The increase in general and administrative expenses was due to the increase in costs associated with the Company’s status as a publicly traded company with higher D&O insurance costs.





For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company had a net loss attributable to ordinary shares of $19.2 million, as compared to a net loss of $25.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020.



About D-PLEX 100

PolyPid’s lead product candidate, D-PLEX 100 , is a novel drug product candidate designed to provide local prolonged and controlled anti-bacterial activity directly at the surgical site to prevent SSIs. Following the administration of D-PLEX 100 into the surgical site, the PLEX technology enables a prolonged and continuous release of the broad-spectrum antibiotic doxycycline, resulting in high local concentration of the drug for a period of four weeks for the prevention of SSIs, with additional potential to prevent SSIs caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria at the surgical site. D-PLEX 100 has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prevention of SSIs in patients undergoing elective colorectal surgery. D-PLEX 100 has also received two Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designations as well as two Fast Track designations for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection and for the prevention of sternal wound infection post-cardiac surgery.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes through locally administered, controlled, extended-release therapeutics. PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with medications, enables precise delivery of drugs at effective release rates, over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX 100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of abdominal and sternal surgical site infections (SSIs).

For additional company information, please visit polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,448 $ 4,319 Restricted cash 388 390 Short-term deposits 40,399 40,157 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 937 2,334 Total current assets 49,172 47,200 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 5,734 5,890 Long-term deposits 5,059 22,120 Other long-term assets 1,431 637 Total long-term assets 12,224 28,647 Total assets $ 61,396 $ 75,847

June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Unaudited Audited LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 1,756 $ 974 Other payables and accrued expenses 2,565 1,903 Total current liabilities 4,321 2,877 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Other liabilities 190 193 Total long-term liabilities 190 193 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Share capital - Ordinary shares with no par value - Authorized: 47,800,000 shares at June 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020; Issued and outstanding: 18,756,570 and 18,494,739 shares at June 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 208,335 205,063 Accumulated deficit (151,450 ) (132,286 ) Total shareholders' equity 56,885 72,777 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 61,396 $ 75,847



