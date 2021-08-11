FibroGen Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA for Roxadustat for Anemia of Chronic Kidney Disease

The letter indicates the FDA will not approve the roxadustat NDA in its present form and has requested additional clinical study of roxadustat be conducted, prior to resubmission.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a complete response letter regarding the New Drug Application (NDA) for roxadustat for the treatment of anemia of chronic kidney disease (CKD).

“We are deeply disappointed with this result, and this is an unfortunate day for patients suffering from anemia of CKD in the United States,” said Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, FibroGen. “Roxadustat is changing the lives of patients around the world, and we and our partner AstraZeneca will discuss next steps in the U.S.”

Roxadustat is approved in China, Japan, Chile, and South Korea for the treatment of anemia of CKD in both non-dialysis-dependent (NDD) and dialysis-dependent (DD) adult patients and has received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), the European Medicines Agency’s committee responsible for human medicines. The European Commission decision is expected by the end of August.

About Anemia of CKD

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is generally a progressive disease characterized by gradual loss of kidney function that may eventually lead to kidney failure or end stage renal disease, requiring dialysis or kidney transplant. CKD is estimated to occur in approximately 10-12 percent of adults worldwide and is predicted to become the fifth most common cause of premature death globally by 2040.

Anemia, a serious medical condition in which patients have insufficient red blood cells and low levels of hemoglobin, is a common early complication of CKD, affecting approximately 20 percent of CKD patients. Anemia of CKD is associated with an increased risk of hospitalization, cardiovascular complications, and death, and can also cause significant fatigue, cognitive dysfunction, and reduced quality of life. Blood transfusions are used for treating severe anemia; however, they may reduce a patient’s opportunity for kidney transplant and can increase the risk of infection and/or complications such as heart failure and allergic reactions.