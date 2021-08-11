Spotlite360 Secures Agreement with One of Colorado’s Longest-Established Cannabis Dispensary Operators to Facilitate Planned Multi-State Expansion

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPOTLITE360 TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (“Spotlite360” or the “Company”) (CSE: LITE) (OTC: SPLTF) (Frankfurt: 87A) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a master terms agreement (the “Agreement”) with Peak Dispensary (“Peak”), a cannabis dispensary operator with locations in Denver and Sedgwick, Colorado, to develop scopes of work for the integration of the Company’s suite of technologies (the “Spotlite360 Technologies”) into Peak’s systems as part of its business objectives. At this time, Peak is planning an expansion into at least five new states which are likely to present complex regulatory challenges in each jurisdiction. Additionally, the ability of the Spotlite360 Technologies to track provenance of goods in the supply chain could prove instrumental to its ability to maintain product and brand integrity in the course of such expansions.



Shortly before announcing a licensing agreement with a Colorado-based hemp manufacturer in a July 29, 2021 press release, the Company released a video presentation by its President James Greenwell detailing the applications of the Spotlite360 Technologies in the cannabis industry. In a CNBC op-ed last month, technology was recognized as the driver of growth opportunities in the cannabis industry to fill gaps left by traditional enterprise solutions. Although such technologies are suitable for businesses that are subject to lower regulatory burdens with less expansive inventories (e.g., a restaurant with 30 menu items), cannabis dispensaries in the United States are regulated to a much greater degree and commonly stock hundreds or thousands of product varieties. For instance, although cannabis edibles can carry more than 134 different attributes such as strains and ingredients, there is no normalized data collection process for this type of information1. Through a combination of blockchain and Internet-of-Things (“IoT”) capabilities, the Spotlite360 Technologies can allow for this data to be gathered efficiently and transmitted proactively to suit the increasingly sophisticated needs of the cannabis industry.

Under the scope of work contemplated in the Agreement, Peak intends to leverage the Spotlite360 Technologies to improve visibility into the movement of its products through the supply chain both to create new business value and to diligently comply with the unique regulations in each new state in which it plans to operate. Peak has also contract grown more than 50 unique strains of cannabis, several of which are award-winning, and has recognized the benefits of using IoT sensors (e.g., for temperature and humidity) for the purposes of optimizing product quality and preventing losses from damage or mishandling.