FLYHT to Participate in the Q3 Investor Summit

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) today announced that Bill Tempany, Interim CEO, and Alana Forbes, CFO, will present virtually at the Q3 Investor Summit on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 2:45 pm ET (12:45 pm MT). Management of FLYHT will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the two-day event.



DATE: Tuesday, August 17, 2021 TIME: 2:45 pm ET (12:45 pm MT) LINK: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rJQwpKq4SQ2jQyoJxh6z3g

An archived webcast of the presentation will be made available at www.investorsummitgroup.com and in the Investors section of the FLYHT website at www.flyht.com/investors.

