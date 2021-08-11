checkAd

FLYHT to Participate in the Q3 Investor Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 13:04  |  22   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) today announced that Bill Tempany, Interim CEO, and Alana Forbes, CFO, will present virtually at the Q3 Investor Summit on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 2:45 pm ET (12:45 pm MT). Management of FLYHT will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the two-day event.

DATE: Tuesday, August 17, 2021
TIME: 2:45 pm ET (12:45 pm MT)
LINK: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rJQwpKq4SQ2jQyoJxh6z3g

An archived webcast of the presentation will be made available at www.investorsummitgroup.com and in the Investors section of the FLYHT website at www.flyht.com/investors.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with FLYHT management, please register for the conference at www.investorsummitgroup.com or contact FLYHT’s IR team at flyht@fnkir.com.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. This unique capability is driven by FLYHT’s patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming and TAMDAR, which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, view our latest presentation here, or visit www.flyht.com.

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. FNK IR LLC
Alana Forbes Matt Chesler, CFA
Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations
403.291.7437 646.809.2183
aforbes@flyht.com flyht@fnkir.com
investors@flyht.com  

Join us on social media!

www.twitter.com/flyhtcorp
www.facebook.com/flyht
www.slideshare.net/flyhtcorp
www.youtube.com/flyhtcorp

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FLYHT to Participate in the Q3 Investor Summit CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) today announced that Bill Tempany, Interim CEO, and Alana Forbes, CFO, will present virtually at the Q3 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
WISeKey’s NFC VaultIC Chips Protect Vaccine Vials by Helping ManufacturesValidate, Authenticate ...
Roper Technologies to Divest Zetec
HP Delivers Ultimate Chrome OS Experiences for Life and Work in Today's Hybrid World
Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
HTLF’s Commercial Card Ranked by Nilson Report for Sixth Consecutive Year
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Transaction in Own Shares
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board