UMH PROPERTIES, INC. HONORED WITH MANUFACTURED HOUSING INSTITUTE’S COMMUNITY OPERATOR OF THE YEAR AND RETAIL SALES CENTER OF THE YEAR AWARDS

FREEHOLD, NJ, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) is pleased to announce that on August 9, 2021, UMH was named Manufactured Housing Institute's Community Operator of the Year. In addition, UMH was awarded the Manufactured Housing Institute's Retail Sales Center of the Year Award for the second year in a row. This year, the award was given to UMH’s Redbud Sales Center, located in Anderson, Indiana.

Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented “UMH is incredibly proud to receive these two awards. I would like to thank our managers, maintenance staff, regional managers, vice presidents, directors and officers and all other staff members for our outstanding achievements. We have acquired, improved, and expanded many communities over the years which has provided access to quality affordable housing in each market that we serve. We are dedicated to continuing this mission.” 

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 127 manufactured home communities containing approximately 24,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama and South Carolina. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities. 

