COMPASS Pathways plc announces financial results and business highlights for the second quarter 2021

George Goldsmith, Chairman, CEO and Co-founder, COMPASS Pathways, said, “We have completed psilocybin therapy administration in our COMP360 phase IIb trial, a significant milestone in our journey to bring new therapies to patients suffering with treatment-resistant depression. This is the largest trial ever conducted in psilocybin therapy, and it was done amid the lockdowns and challenges of the COVID pandemic. We are well-positioned for recruitment to phase III, pending results from the phase IIb study, which are expected later this year.”

Mr Goldsmith added, “We continue to invest in the expansion of our portfolio through new indications for psilocybin therapy and the discovery of new psychedelic compounds. We expect to see data this year from the investigator-initiated study of COMP360 psilocybin therapy in cancer patients, currently underway at Maryland Oncology Hematology at the Aquilino Cancer Center, and plan to begin new studies in other indications over the next few months.”

Business highlights

Phase IIb clinical trial of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for TRD close to completion COMP360 psilocybin therapy has now been given to 233 patients, exceeding 216 target On track to report top-line data by end of 2021 Dose-finding study comparing 25mg and 10mg of COMP360 psilocybin with 1mg, given in conjunction with psychological support from specially trained therapists World’s largest psilocybin therapy trial, taking place in 22 sites across 10 countries





Continued investment in the expansion of the COMPASS portfolio, exploring new indications through investigator-initiated studies (IISs) and new compounds through our Discovery Center

IIS at Maryland Oncology Hematology at the Aquilino Cancer Center, in the US, for COMP360 psilocybin therapy in cancer, due to finish and report data this year





Partnership being developed to accelerate psychedelic research and develop new models of mental health care in the UK Memorandum of Understanding signed with South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust and the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King’s College London Partnership intended to include research into areas of unmet need such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anorexia nervosa COMPASS is part of the working group that helped to establish mental health as one of the seven critical missions of the UK Government’s new life sciences strategy





Team strengthened by new hires in all functions, with significant expansion in R&D and Digital Professor Guy Goodwin appointed Chief Medical Officer, bringing deep experience and leadership in psychiatry; Professor Goodwin is Emeritus Professor of Psychiatry at The University of Oxford Danielle Schlosser PhD appointed Senior Vice-President, Clinical Innovation, to lead therapist research and training, bringing her clinical experience in behavioural health and expertise in digital health innovation. Dr Schlosser joins from Verily Life Sciences, a sister company to Google Leadership hires in clinical science, regulatory affairs, clinical safety, quality and manufacturing, in preparation for phase III, new compounds and additional indications



Eight patents now granted covering COMPASS’s novel crystalline polymorphic psilocybin, psilocybin formulations, methods of manufacturing psilocybin, and use of psilocybin for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological indications Numerous additional patent applications under review including three Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) applications



New podcast launched: “Everyone has a story: talking about mental health” Aims to encourage dialogue around mental health challenges, in order to eliminate stigma and secure better care for those who are suffering



Financial highlights

Net loss for the three months ended 30 June 2021 was $17.5 million, or $0.44 loss per share, (after including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $1.9 million) compared with $16.2 million, or $1.65 loss per share, during the same period in 2020 (after including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $9.7 million)





Net loss for the six months ended 30 June 2021 was $30.2 million, or $0.79 loss per share, (after including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $3.6 million) compared with $24.8 million, or $2.61 loss per share, during the same period in 2020 (after including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $11.4 million)





Research and development (R&D) expenses were $11.4 million for the three months ended 30 June 2021, compared with $6.7 million during the same period in 2020. Of this increase, $4.7 million reflected increased development activities and $1.4 million related to hiring additional staff, as COMPASS progresses its COMP360 psilocybin therapy in TRD, and continues to explore additional indications and therapeutic approaches. There was a reduction of $1.7 million in non-cash share-based compensation expense compared with the same period in the prior year





R&D expenses were $18.2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2021, compared with $12.0 million during the same period in 2020. Of this increase, $5.3 million reflected increased development activities and $2.2 million related to hiring additional staff, as COMPASS progresses its COMP360 psilocybin therapy in TRD, and continues to explore additional indications and therapeutic approaches. There was a reduction of $1.8 million in non-cash share-based compensation expense compared with the same period in the prior year





General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $8.2 million for the three months ended 30 June 2021, compared with $11.0 million during the same period in 2020. The decrease was attributable to reductions of $6.1 million and $0.5 million respectively in non-cash share-based compensation and legal and professional fees, offset against an increase of $1.8 million and $2.0 million respectively in personnel expenses and facilities and other expenses





G&A expenses were $14.9 million for the six months ended 30 June 2021, compared with $14.4 million during the same period in 2020. The increase was attributable to an increase of $3.3 million and $3.1 million respectively in personnel expenses and facilities and other expenses, offset against a decrease of $6.1 million in non-cash share-based compensation expenses





Cash and cash equivalents were $316.3 million as of 30 June 2021, compared with $190.3 million as at 31 December 2020. In May 2021, we closed an underwritten public offering, including the full exercise of the underwriters' greenshoe option, and received net cash proceeds of approximately $154.8 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses



About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we are currently conducting a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. We are headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York, US. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com



Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “objective”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “contemplate”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” and “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to, among other things, COMPASS’s business strategy and goals, and COMPASS’s expectations regarding our ongoing preclinical work and clinical trials, including the development of potential new compounds and the expansion of indications for COMPASS’s investigational psilocybin therapy, the success of partnerships with third parties and academic institutions, the success of our hiring strategy, and the timing of the release of clinical data, including from our ongoing phase IIb clinical trial and from investigator-initiated studies. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond COMPASS’s control and which could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: preclinical and clinical development is lengthy and uncertain, and therefore our preclinical studies and clinical trials may be delayed or terminated, or may never advance to or in the clinic; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in COMPASS’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 9 March 2021 and in subsequent filings made by COMPASS with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, COMPASS disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on COMPASS’s current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

COMPASS PATHWAYS PLC Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (expressed in U.S. Dollars, unless otherwise stated) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 316,334 $ 190,327 Restricted cash 29 29 Prepaid income tax 104 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,568 12,048 Total current assets 334,035 202,404 Investment 536 529 Property and equipment, net 326 245 Deferred tax assets 221 221 Other assets 43 57 Total assets $ 335,161 $ 203,456 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 3,894 $ 2,747 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,907 4,148 Total current liabilities 7,801 6,895 Total liabilities 7,801 6,895 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Ordinary shares, £0.008 par value; 41,695,335 and 35,930,331 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 431 367 Deferred shares, £21,921.504 par value; one share authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 28 28 Additional paid-in capital 438,825 279,480 Accumulated other comprehensive income 16,218 14,585 Accumulated deficit (128,142) (97,899) Total shareholders’ equity 327,360 196,561 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 335,161 $ 203,456



