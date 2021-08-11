Miromatrix Announces Key Strategic Investors to Advance the Development of Bioengineered Livers and Kidneys

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save patients' lives and improve quality of life around the world, announced strategic investors involved in its Series C financing, which was followed by its June 24 th IPO.

The biotechnology company working to eliminate the organ transplant waitlist outlines expansion of its clinical work, supported by IPO funds and Series C round, led by Baxter, CareDx, and DaVita

The Company outlined clinical initiatives and operational expansions as part of its investment plan for 2021 and 2022 focused on their liver and kidney programs. The additional funding will help accelerate Miromatrix' progress towards initiating a clinical trial of its External Liver Assist Product. The trial, which is expected to begin in the second half of 2022, will assess the function of a bioengineered liver in humans via an external application. It will serve as an important milestone in the ongoing research efforts to develop fully transplantable livers and kidneys, addressing the enormous unmet need for thousands of patients in the U.S. each year.

The Series C round was led by the venture capital investment arm of Baxter (NYSE: BAX), with participation by CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) and DaVita (NYSE: DVA) as strategic investors in the Company. DaVita originally invested in Miromatrix in 2018, leading its Series B-2 round, and it also provided bridge financing for the Series C round.

"We are excited to have strategic support from Baxter, DaVita, and CareDx, all of whom recognize the potential in our bioengineered organ technology and want to change the future of transplantation," said Jeff Ross, Ph.D., CEO of Miromatrix. "Their support, alongside our recent public offering, brings us closer to our goal of saving and improving patients' lives and ultimately eliminating the organ transplant waitlist."

According to data from the American Transplant Foundation, an estimated 114,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant, and more than half will die due to a lack of available organs. Miromatrix is currently focused on developing bioengineered livers and kidneys but plans to apply its patented perfusion decellularization and recellularization technology to bioengineer lungs, hearts, pancreases, and other vital organs for patients in need.