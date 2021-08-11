DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Heather Sim is a CPA with previous experience working in public audit and currently assists public companies navigate regulatory markets in Canada and the US. Heather has been leading DMG's public reporting for the last two years and it is a natural progression for her to formally move to CFO. John Kim has more than 23 years of experience, starting as a securities paralegal at various law firms and then moving on as corporate secretary to a number of public companies listed on the TSX and TSX-V. Both join DMG from Vancouver-based ACM Management Inc, an accounting firm that provides financial reporting assistance to public companies.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB: DMGGF) (FSE: 6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, announces today that it the appointment of Heather Sim as Chief Financial Officer (replacing Ryan Cheung, formerly CFO and Corporate Secretary) and John Kim as Corporate Secretary.

In addition, DMG's Chief Executive Officer Sheldon Bennett is scheduled to present at the following virtual conferences next week:

Q3 Investor Summit: August 17 – 18, 2021

Mr. Bennett will deliver his corporate presentation on August 17 at 3:30 pm ET.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

Investors can register here: Q3 Investor Summit Investor Registration

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event Investor Conference: August 17 – 19, 2021

Mr. Bennett will deliver his corporate presentation on August 18 at 5:00 pm ET.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

Investors can register here: REGISTER



About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is an environmentally friendly vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG’s sustainable businesses are segmented into two business lines under the Core and Core+ strategies and unified through DMG’s vertical integration.

