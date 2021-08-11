Gritstone to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on its Neoantigen Oncology Programs

The webinar will feature a presentation by KOL Michael J. Overman, M.D., University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, who will discuss the treatment paradigm and substantial unmet medical need of patients with colorectal cancer and the value of novel biomarkers such as ctDNA in both the design of clinical trials and the assessment of clinical benefit with cancer immunotherapy.

Gritstone’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Andrew Allen, will also speak on the company's approach to oncology through the use of tumor-specific neoantigens. These critical targets are unique to tumor cells and can be recognized and targeted for destruction by the patient’s own immune system. Dr. Allen will then preview the near-term comprehensive data update being presented in September during the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) from the Phase 1/2 GRANITE program which has completed enrollment. Long-term follow-up data on patients presented in July 2020 plus new patient data will be presented that address the key question of whether GRANITE-elicited robust CD8+ T cell responses confer clinical benefit in challenging, end-stage patients.

Michael J. Overman, M.D., is currently both a professor and the Committee Vice Chair of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in the department of Gastrointestinal (GI) Medical Oncology. Dr. Overman received his M.D. from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA in 2000. He is board certified in Medical Oncology, Hematology, and Internal Medicine. Prior to this position, he served as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Gastrointestinal (GI) Medical Oncology, division of Cancer Medicine at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center from 2007 to 2013. Additionally, he served as the Committee Chair of the Pharmacy and Therapeutic Committee from 2012-2018, as well as the Site Director of Hematology/Oncology for Internal Medicine Residency Program at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center from 2008 to 2017. Dr. Overman was chief resident at Harbor-UCLA from 2003 to 2004l; subsequently, he served as a clinical specialist at the MD Anderson Cancer Center-Ambulatory Treatment and Emergency Care from 2004 to 2007. Dr. Overman’s institutional committee activities include serving as a utilization review subcommittee of the Chair P&T committee from 2015 – 2017, a member of the Credentials Committee of the Medical Staff, MDACC from 2010 – 2013, a member of the Staffing & Policy/Procedure Subcommittee, MDACC, 2010 – 2011, and a member of the Hematology/Oncology Fellowship Steering Committee, MDACC from 2009 – 2016. Dr. Overman received the Johns Hopkins Deans Research Award in 1997, after which he received the GI Symposium American Society of Clinical Oncology Merit Award in 2007, as well as being a nominee for the Melvin L. Samuels Award for Excellence in Patient Care at the MD Anderson Cancer Center, Division of Cancer Medicine.