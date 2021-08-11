checkAd

HempFusion Wellness Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Host Conference Call on August 16, 2021

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, announced today it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Monday, August 16, 2021 followed by an 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time), conference call and webcast with a question-and-answer session.

To participate in the call, please dial 888-506-0062. For international callers, please dial 973-528-0011. Use Entry Code: 746381.

To join the webcast, please visit https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2710/42495

A replay will be available from the Investor Relations section of HempFusion’s website at HempFusion.com/corporate-information.

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research, and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retail locations across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion’s diverse product portfolio comprises 48 SKUs including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, Doctor/Practitioner Lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion’s CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex and are available in-store or by visiting HempFusion online at www.hempfusion.com or www.probulin.com.

Follow HempFusion on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and Probulin on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

