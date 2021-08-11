checkAd

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Launches New Website for U.S.-Based Patients and Physicians

NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that the Company has launched a new website: https://ponstreatment.com, created to serve as a resource for U.S.-based patients and physicians. The website is designed to provide both audiences with information on the Company’s PoNS Treatment and enable them to connect with Helius to learn more information, ask questions and receive future updates.

“We are pleased to expand our online resources for U.S.-based patients and physicians as we prepare to commercialize our PoNS technology during the first quarter of 2022,” said Dane Andreeff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Helius. “Building on this progress, we look forward to educating and developing relationships with key clinicians, and raising awareness of our recently authorized PoNS device at the patient level, as part of our pre-commercial activities during the second half of this year.”

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company’s purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Treatment

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is an innovative non-surgical device, inclusive of a controller and mouthpiece, which delivers electrical stimulation to the surface of the tongue to provide treatment of gait deficit. The PoNS device is indicated for use in the United States as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (“MS”) and is to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over by prescription only. It is authorized for sale in Canada as a class II, non-implantable, medical device intended as a short term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from MS, and chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (“mmTBI”) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. PoNS is an investigational medical device in the European Union (“EU”) and Australia (“AUS”). It is currently under premarket review by the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration.

