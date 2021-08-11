Vertex Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“Our performance reflects strong demand across all our segments and product lines this quarter, as global businesses, governments and communities work to emerge from this past year stronger than ever,” said David DeStefano, Vertex President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to execute on our strategy to accelerate global commerce, with investments in go-to-market expansion and our cloud platform driving revenues from our cloud business up 59.5% year-over-year in the second quarter.”

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues of $104.9 million, up 15.0% year-over-year.

Software subscription revenues of $89.6 million, up 15.9% year-over-year.

Cloud revenues of $32.1 million, up 59.5% year-over-year.

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) of $336.2 million, up 14.1% year-over-year. ARR per customer (“ARRPC”) was $80,500 at June 30, 2021.

Net Revenue Retention (“NRR”) rate was 106% in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to 105% in the first quarter of 2021.

Loss from operations of $(1.5) million, compared to a loss from operations of $(29.0) million for the same period prior year. Non-GAAP operating income of $16.3 million, compared to $19.0 million for the same period prior year.

Net income of $0.8 million, compared to a net loss of $(29.1) million for the same period prior year.

Net income (loss) per basic and diluted Class A and Class B share of $0.01, compared to $(0.24) per basic and diluted Class A and Class B share for the same period prior year.

Non-GAAP net income of $12.4 million and Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.08.

Adjusted EBITDA of $19.2 million, compared to $21.5 million for the same period prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.3%, compared to 23.6% for the same period prior year.

Over 4,175 customers at June 30, 2021.



Vertex Chief Financial Officer John Schwab said, “Our business performed well this quarter with sequential quarterly growth in software subscription revenues, ARR and NRR, demonstrating a focus on our customers and the ability to unlock long-term, sustainable value from our solutions.”

Definitions of certain key business metrics and the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations of such measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included below under the headings “Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics” and “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Recent Business Highlights

Introduced the Taxamo Assure solution that enables e-commerce sellers to comply with the complex value-added tax (“VAT”) calculation and reporting obligations for the new VAT regulations that went into effect July 1, 2021.

Announced an expanded partnership and release integration with the Mirakl Marketplace Platform with full VAT support.

Announced a certified integration with the Coupa Business Spend Management (BSM) Platform.

Announced the integration of Vertex Lease Tax O Series with Alfa Start, built exclusively for auto leasing operations of all sizes on the cloud-based Alfa Systems.

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of 2021, the Company currently expects:

Revenues in the range of $104 million to $106 million, representing growth of 9.9% to 12.1% from the third quarter of 2020; and

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $15 million to $17 million, representing a decrease of $(5.5) million to $(7.5) million from the third quarter of 2020.

For the full-year 2021, the Company currently expects:

Revenues in the range of $414 million to $417 million, representing growth of 10.5% to 11.3% from the full-year 2020;

Cloud revenues to grow in excess of 40% from the full-year 2020; and

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $68 million to $72 million, representing a decrease of $6.4 million to $10.4 million from the full-year 2020, reflecting additional spend in research and development as well as selling and marketing expenses to drive growth.



The Company is unable to reconcile forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, without unreasonable efforts because the Company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact net income (loss) for these periods but would not impact Adjusted EBITDA. Such items may include stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets, severance, transaction costs, and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s net income (loss). The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations as of today's date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. The Company does not intend to update its financial outlook until its next quarterly results announcement.

Important disclosures in this earnings release about and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below under “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,200 professionals and serves companies across the globe. More information can be found at www.vertexinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on Vertex management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: potential effects on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis and the extent to which existing customers renew and upgrade their subscriptions; our ability to sustain and expand revenues, maintain profitability, and to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to identify acquisition targets and to successfully integrate and operate acquired businesses; our ability to maintain and expand our strategic relationships with third parties; and the other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as may be subsequently updated by our other SEC filings. Copies of such filings may be obtained from the Company or the SEC.

All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”)

We derive the vast majority of our revenues from recurring software subscriptions. We believe ARR provides us with visibility to our projected software subscription revenues in order to evaluate the health of our business. Because we recognize subscription revenues ratably, we believe investors can use ARR to measure our expansion of existing customer revenues, new customer activity, and as an indicator of future software subscription revenues. ARR is based on monthly recurring revenues (“MRR”) from software subscriptions for the most recent month at period end, multiplied by twelve. MRR is calculated by dividing the software subscription price, inclusive of discounts, by the number of subscription covered months. MRR only includes customers with MRR at the end of the last month of the measurement period. AARPC represents ARR per customer and is calculated by dividing ARR by the number of software subscription customers at the end of the respective period.

Net Revenue Retention Rate (“NRR”)

We believe that our NRR provides insight into our ability to retain and grow revenues from our customers, as well as their potential long-term value to us. We also believe it demonstrates to investors our ability to expand existing customer revenues, which is one of our key growth strategies. Our NRR refers to the ARR expansion during the 12 months of a reporting period for all customers who were part of our customer base at the beginning of the reporting period. Our NRR calculation takes into account any revenues lost from departing customers or customers who have downgraded or reduced usage, as well as any revenue expansion from migrations, new licenses for additional products or contractual and usage-based price changes.

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”), we have calculated non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP selling and marketing expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow and free cash flow margin, which are each non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided tabular reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate financial performance and liquidity. Our non-GAAP financial measures are presented as supplemental disclosure as we believe they provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results, prospects, and liquidity period-over-period without the impact of certain items that do not directly correlate to our operating performance and that may vary significantly from period to period for reasons unrelated to our operating performance, as well as comparing our financial results to those of other companies. Our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 to be filed with the SEC.

We calculate these non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions, the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of revenues for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, services, the stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP gross profit is determined by adding back to GAAP gross profit the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of revenues for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP gross margin is determined by adding back to GAAP gross margin the impact of stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of revenues as a percentage of revenues for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP research and development expense and non-GAAP general and administrative expenses are determined by adding back to GAAP research and development expense and GAAP general and administrative expense the stock-based compensation expense and severance expense included in the applicable expense categories for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense is determined by adding back to GAAP selling and marketing expense the stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP operating income is determined by adding back to GAAP income or loss from operations the stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software – cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense, severance expense and transaction costs included in GAAP income or loss from operations for the respective periods.



Non-GAAP net income is determined by adding back to GAAP net income or loss the income tax benefit or expense, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense, severance expense and transaction costs included in GAAP net income or loss for the respective periods to determine non-GAAP income before income taxes. Non-GAAP income before income taxes is then adjusted for income taxes calculated using the respective statutory tax rates for applicable jurisdictions, which for purposes of this determination were assumed to be 25.5%.



Non-GAAP net income per diluted share of Class A and Class B common stock (“Non-GAAP diluted EPS”) is determined by dividing non-GAAP net income by the weighted average shares outstanding of all classes of common stock, inclusive of the impact of dilutive common stock equivalents to purchase such common stock, including stock options, restricted stock awards, restricted stock units and employee stock purchase plan shares.

Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding back to GAAP net income or loss the net interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense, asset impairments, stock-based compensation expense, severance expense and transaction costs included in GAAP net income or loss for the respective periods.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is determined by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenues for the respective periods.

Free cash flow is determined by reducing net cash provided by (used in) operating activities for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software additions for the respective periods.

Free cash flow margin is determined by dividing free cash flow by total revenues for the respective periods.

We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the related GAAP financial measures.

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,593 $ 303,051 Funds held for customers 31,060 9,222 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $9,399, and $8,592, respectively 73,130 77,159 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,593 13,259 Total current assets 223,376 402,691 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 61,611 56,557 Capitalized software, net of accumulated amortization 34,364 31,989 Goodwill and other intangible assets 220,818 18,711 Deferred commissions 11,545 11,743 Deferred income tax asset 32,573 29,974 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,156 — Other assets 3,086 3,263 Total assets $ 609,529 $ 554,928 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,694 $ 8,876 Accrued expenses 19,974 19,176 Distributions payable — 2,700 Customer funds obligations 31,462 9,235 Accrued salaries and benefits 22,994 17,326 Accrued and deferred compensation, current 15,648 24,429 Deferred revenue 210,587 207,560 Current portion of long-term debt — 882 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,641 — Current portion of finance lease liabilities 271 — Deferred rent and other — 939 Purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities, current 10,458 845 Total current liabilities 326,729 291,968 Deferred compensation, net of current portion 4,244 5,010 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 12,025 14,702 Debt, net of current portion — 225 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 26,726 — Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 334 — Purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities, net of current portion 11,610 8,905 Deferred other liabilities 17 8,632 Total liabilities 381,685 329,442 Stockholders' equity: Preferred shares, $0.001 par value, 30,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000 shares authorized; 39,828 and 26,327 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 40 26 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 108,017 and 120,117 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 108 120 Additional paid in capital 209,629 206,541 Retained earnings 25,530 21,926 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,463 ) (3,127 ) Total stockholders' equity 227,844 225,486 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 609,529 $ 554,928

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Software subscriptions $ 89,604 $ 77,306 $ 172,884 $ 153,066 Services 15,334 13,965 30,290 27,450 Total revenues 104,938 91,271 203,174 180,516 Cost of revenues: Software subscriptions 26,829 26,001 52,419 50,685 Services 10,550 15,744 21,893 30,522 Total cost of revenues 37,379 41,745 74,312 81,207 Gross profit 67,559 49,526 128,862 99,309 Operating expenses: Research and development 11,926 13,617 23,385 26,696 Selling and marketing 24,865 24,544 45,015 48,877 General and administrative 24,865 37,758 49,717 75,394 Depreciation and amortization 2,878 2,505 5,705 5,374 Other operating expense, net 4,483 103 4,354 214 Total operating expenses 69,017 78,527 128,176 156,555 Income (loss) from operations (1,458 ) (29,001 ) 686 (57,246 ) Interest (income) expense, net (385 ) 1,059 150 1,628 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,073 ) (30,060 ) 536 (58,874 ) Income tax benefit (1,881 ) (985 ) (2,560 ) (735 ) Net income (loss) 808 (29,075 ) 3,096 (58,139 ) Other comprehensive loss from foreign currency translation adjustments and revaluations, net of tax 3,359 276 4,336 3,274 Total comprehensive loss $ (2,551 ) $ (29,351 ) $ (1,240 ) $ (61,413 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Class A stockholders $ 190 $ (32 ) 1 $ 644 $ (16 ) 1 Net income (loss) per Class A share, basic $ 0.01 $ (0.24 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.24 ) Weighted average Class A common stock, basic 34,726 132 1 30,592 66 1 Net income (loss) attributable to Class A stockholders, diluted $ 229 $ (32 ) 1 $ 811 $ (16 ) 1 Net income (loss) per Class A share, diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.24 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.24 ) Weighted average Class A common stock, diluted 44,711 132 1 41,357 66 1 Net income (loss) attributable to Class B stockholders $ 618 $ (29,043 ) 1 $ 2,452 $ (58,123 ) 1 Net income (loss) per Class B share, basic $ 0.01 $ (0.24 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.48 ) Weighted average Class B common stock, basic 112,804 120,417 1 116,460 120,417 1 Net income (loss) attributable to Class B stockholders, diluted $ 579 $ (29,043 ) 1 $ 2,285 $ (58,123 ) 1 Net income (loss) per Class B share, diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.24 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.48 ) Weighted average Class B common stock, diluted 112,804 120,417 1 116,460 120,417 1

_______________

1Historical earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 have been retrospectively restated similar to the treatment of a stock split to reflect the share exchange which occurred immediately prior to the initial public offering. This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 to be filed with the SEC.

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 3,096 $ (58,139 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,697 15,416 Provision for subscription cancellations and non-renewals, net of deferred allowance 994 154 Amortization of deferred financing costs 106 428 Stock-based compensation expense 12,828 76,596 Deferred income tax benefit (2,812 ) (1,057 ) Non-cash operating lease costs 1,867 — Other 66 14 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: — — Accounts receivable 10,993 7,093 Advances to stockholders (2 ) 53 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,396 ) (1,717 ) Deferred commissions 198 807 Accounts payable 2,515 2,911 Accrued expenses (5,707 ) (1,481 ) Accrued and deferred compensation (8,301 ) (10,804 ) Deferred revenue (1,220 ) (7,353 ) Operating lease liabilities (2,532 ) — Other 75 (2,165 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 26,465 20,756 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (193,591 ) (12,318 ) Property and equipment additions (15,888 ) (10,565 ) Capitalized software additions (5,125 ) (7,264 ) Net cash used in investing activities (214,604 ) (30,147 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net increase in customer funds obligations 22,227 2,622 Proceeds from line of credit — 12,500 Principal payments on line of credit — (12,500 ) Proceeds from long-term debt — 175,000 Principal payments on long-term debt — (51,009 ) Payments for deferred financing costs, net — (2,904 ) Proceeds from purchases of stock under ESPP 1,010 — Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of stock-based awards (10,715 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 391 52 Distributions to stockholders — (140,378 ) Distributions under Tax Sharing Agreement (2,700 ) — Payments for purchase commitment liability (788 ) — Payments on finance lease liabilities (685 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 8,740 (16,617 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (221 ) (204 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (179,620 ) (26,212 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 312,273 83,495 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 132,653 $ 57,283 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, end of period: Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,593 $ 47,295 Restricted cash—funds held for customers 31,060 9,988 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 132,653 $ 57,283

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions $ 20,340 $ 16,358 $ 39,465 $ 32,983 Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services $ 9,928 $ 9,493 $ 20,677 $ 19,033 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 74,670 $ 65,420 $ 143,032 $ 128,500 Non-GAAP gross margin 71.2 % 71.7 % 70.4 % 71.2 % Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 11,355 $ 9,449 $ 22,253 $ 19,036 Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense $ 23,346 $ 16,209 $ 42,125 $ 33,558 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense1 $ 20,821 $ 18,145 $ 41,601 $ 38,884 Non-GAAP operating income $ 16,309 $ 19,009 $ 31,666 $ 31,434 Non-GAAP net income2 $ 12,437 $ 13,373 $ 23,479 $ 22,205 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.08 $ 0.11 $ 0.15 $ 0.18 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,187 $ 21,514 $ 37,371 $ 36,808 Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.3 % 23.6 % 18.4 % 20.4 % Free cash flow $ 16,833 $ 18,682 $ 5,452 $ 2,927 Free cash flow margin 16.0 % 20.5 % 2.7 % 1.6 %

_______________

1The six month period ended June 30, 2021 includes $150 of transaction costs previously presented as a component of general and administrative expenses that was reclassified to other operating expense, net, in the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive loss.

22020 Non-GAAP net income presentation adjusted to conform to 2021 presentation. The presentation was modified in the fourth quarter 2020 to tax effect, at the statutory income tax rate, the related non-GAAP adjustments to GAAP net income or loss. Thus, the income tax benefit for 2020 was removed and a statutory tax rate applied to Non-GAAP income after the non-GAAP adjustments. This reduced Non-GAAP net income before income taxes by $5,562 and $8,336 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. This will also reduce Non-GAAP net income by $8,229 and $16,565 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.



Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Software Subscriptions: Cost of revenues, software subscriptions $ 26,829 $ 26,001 $ 52,419 $ 50,685 Stock-based compensation expense (572 ) (4,168 ) (1,132 ) (7,660 ) Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues (5,917 ) (5,475 ) (11,822 ) (10,042 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions $ 20,340 $ 16,358 $ 39,465 $ 32,983 Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Services: Cost of revenues, services $ 10,550 $ 15,744 $ 21,893 $ 30,522 Stock-based compensation expense (622 ) (6,251 ) (1,216 ) (11,489 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services $ 9,928 $ 9,493 $ 20,677 $ 19,033 Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Gross profit $ 67,559 $ 49,526 $ 128,862 $ 99,309 Stock-based compensation expense 1,194 10,419 2,348 19,149 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues 5,917 5,475 11,822 10,042 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 74,670 $ 65,420 $ 143,032 $ 128,500 Non-GAAP Gross Margin: Total revenues $ 104,938 $ 91,271 $ 203,174 $ 180,516 Non-GAAP gross margin 71.2 % 71.7 % 70.4 % 71.2 % Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense: Research and development expense $ 11,926 $ 13,617 $ 23,385 $ 26,696 Stock-based compensation expense (571 ) (4,168 ) (1,132 ) (7,660 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 11,355 $ 9,449 $ 22,253 $ 19,036 Non-GAAP Selling and Marketing Expense: Selling and marketing expense $ 24,865 $ 24,544 $ 45,015 $ 48,877 Stock-based compensation expense (1,433 ) (8,335 ) (2,720 ) (15,319 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense (86 ) — (170 ) — Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense $ 23,346 $ 16,209 $ 42,125 $ 33,558 Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense1: General and administrative expense $ 24,865 $ 37,758 $ 49,717 $ 75,394 Stock-based compensation expense (3,087 ) (18,754 ) (6,628 ) (34,468 ) Severance expense (957 ) (859 ) (1,488 ) (2,042 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 20,821 $ 18,145 $ 41,601 1 $ 38,884

_______________

1The six month period ended June 30, 2021 includes $150 of transaction costs previously presented as a component of general and administrative expenses that was reclassified to other operating expense, net, in the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive loss.

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Non-GAAP Operating Income: Income (loss) from operations $ (1,458 ) $ (29,001 ) $ 686 $ (57,246 ) Stock-based compensation expense 6,285 41,676 12,828 76,596 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues 5,917 5,475 11,822 10,042 Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense 86 — 170 — Severance expense 957 859 1,488 2,042 Transaction costs 4,522 — 4,672 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 16,309 $ 19,009 $ 31,666 $ 31,434 Non-GAAP Net Income: Net income (loss) $ 808 $ (29,075 ) $ 3,096 $ (58,139 ) Income tax benefit (1,881 ) (985 ) 1 (2,560 ) (735 ) 1 Stock-based compensation expense 6,285 41,676 12,828 76,596 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues 5,917 5,475 11,822 10,042 Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense 86 — 170 — Severance expense 957 859 1,488 2,042 Transaction costs 4,522 — 4,672 — Non-GAAP income before income taxes 16,694 17,950 31,516 29,806 Income tax adjustment at statutory rate (4,257 ) (4,577 ) 1 (8,037 ) (7,601 ) 1 Non-GAAP net income $ 12,437 $ 13,373 1 $ 23,479 $ 22,205 1 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS: Non-GAAP net income $ 12,437 $ 13,373 $ 23,479 $ 22,205 Weighted average Class A and B common stock, diluted 157,515 120,549 157,817 120,483 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.08 $ 0.11 $ 0.15 $ 0.18

_______________

12020 Non-GAAP net income presentation adjusted to conform to 2021 presentation. The presentation was modified in the fourth quarter 2020 to tax effect, at the statutory income tax rate, the related non-GAAP adjustments to GAAP net income or loss. Thus, the income tax benefit for 2020 was removed and a statutory tax rate applied to Non-GAAP income after the non-GAAP adjustments. This reduced Non-GAAP net income before income taxes by $5,562 and $8,336 for the three and six months ended June 30 2020, respectively. This will also reduce Non-GAAP net income by $8,229 and $16,565 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ 808 $ (29,075 ) $ 3,096 $ (58,139 ) Interest (income) expense, net (385 ) 1,059 150 1,628 Income tax benefit (1,881 ) (985 ) (2,560 ) (735 ) Depreciation and amortization - property and equipment 2,878 2,505 5,705 5,374 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues 5,917 5,475 11,822 10,042 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - selling and marketing expense 86 — 170 — Stock-based compensation expense 6,285 41,676 12,828 76,596 Severance expense 957 859 1,488 2,042 Transaction costs 4,522 — 4,672 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,187 $ 21,514 $ 37,371 $ 36,808 Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Total revenues $ 104,938 $ 91,271 $ 203,174 $ 180,516 Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.3 % 23.6 % 18.4 % 20.4 %





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Free Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 29,430 $ 27,173 $ 26,465 $ 20,756 Property and equipment additions (9,693 ) (4,933 ) (15,888 ) (10,565 ) Capitalized software additions (2,904 ) (3,558 ) (5,125 ) (7,264 ) Free cash flow $ 16,833 $ 18,682 $ 5,452 $ 2,927 Free Cash Flow Margin: Total revenues $ 104,938 $ 91,271 $ 203,174 $ 180,516 Free cash flow margin 16.0 % 20.5 ﻿% ﻿ 2.7 % 1.6 %

