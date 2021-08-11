VSBLTY ENTERS INTO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH RADAR USA FOR SECURITY PRODUCT OFFERING

Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (the Company or “VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that it has entered into a license agreement (the “License Agreement”) with RADAR USA, Inc. (“RADAR USA”) to develop a security product offering and associated services for sale in the United States and Canada. RADAR USA was formed in 2021 as a collaboration between VSBLTY and RADAR APP in Mexico, where the security network deployment has reached 10,000 cameras.

Jay Hutton, VSBLTY founder & CEO, said, “The licensing agreement with RADAR USA is a major step toward bringing effective and affordable security technology into U.S. and Canadian neighborhoods and making them safer. The collaborative security technology will allow private citizens and public safety entities to gain an improved view of their environments and better allocate resources.”