VSBLTY ENTERS INTO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH RADAR USA FOR SECURITY PRODUCT OFFERING

Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (the Company or “VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that it has entered into a license agreement (the “License Agreement”) with RADAR USA, Inc. (“RADAR USA”) to develop a security product offering and associated services for sale in the United States and Canada. RADAR USA was formed in 2021 as a collaboration between VSBLTY and RADAR APP in Mexico, where the security network deployment has reached 10,000 cameras.

Jay Hutton, VSBLTY founder & CEO, said, “The licensing agreement with RADAR USA is a major step toward bringing effective and affordable security technology into U.S. and Canadian neighborhoods and making them safer. The collaborative security technology will allow private citizens and public safety entities to gain an improved view of their environments and better allocate resources.”

Pursuant to the License Agreement, VSBLTY has granted an exclusive license to RADAR USA in respect to certain market segments in the US and Canada with a focus on Homeowners Associations, municipal governments and critical infrastructure. Under the License Agreement, VSBLTY will receive a pre-paid, non-refundable fee of $2,000,000 USD, payable based upon certain funding milestones. The upfront license fee represents a certain number of licenses beyond which a subsequent recurring license fee will apply.

RADAR APP has also entered into a license agreement with RADAR USA, pursuant to which RADAR APP has granted to RADAR USA an exclusive license to its RADAR APP software applications and related intellectual property on the same terms and compensation structure as provided to VSBLTY under the License Agreement. RADAR APP is a collaborative security application that integrates citizens, local police and technology in a single platform. It operates with an interface that connects street lighting, cameras and alarm systems, allowing real-time interaction between people, police headquarters and patrol cars, preventing and immediately addressing any emergency.

