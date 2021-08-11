Credence Security to Showcase Leading Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics Offerings at International Police Expo

With a focus on the "Challenges Evolving in Technology for Social Policing Post-COVID-19," the event is set to take place from 18th to 19th August 2021 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, India. The International Police Expo 2021 is a law enforcement tradeshow that will place the spotlight on the latest innovations in security equipment, systems and technologies.

The two-day event will also feature a conference where industry analysts, technology experts, senior police officers of state and union territories and international authorities will share best practices for ensuring police welfare, law compliance, rescue and disaster response, and public safety. Discussions will also cover the latest trends impacting safety and security, cybersecurity, forensics, disaster management, surveillance and more.

Over the recent years, India has significantly invested in initiatives focused on elevating the standards for safety, training, fitness and welfare of its police forces. As a testament to this endeavour, India's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) created a physical and policy-level framework for the long-term development of the police forces' security and safety infrastructure. In addition, the Indian government has also implemented a cap of 49% FDI in the defence industry, providing more business opportunities for local and international equipment and accessories manufacturers.

Moin Shaikh, Sales Director – India, Credence Security, said, "The International Police Expo is the largest event of its kind in India. This year's edition is a significant one as it marks the return of the show since the start of the pandemic. It will bring together high ranking authorities, key figures from the Indian Police Service (IPS) and industry decision-makers to discuss investments and future opportunities for modernizing the infrastructure for police and military forces. As the country's only and longest-running exhibition for the B2B and B2G segment, International Police Expo gives us a great opportunity to demonstrate our robust portfolio of solutions."