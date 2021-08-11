Heritage Cannabis Enters Exclusive Partnership to Commercialize Avicanna’s Evidence-Based Topical Products through Heritage’s Medical Opticann Brands

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), announces that the Company has entered into an exclusive intellectual property licensing and royalty agreement (the “Licensing Agreement”) with Avicanna Inc. (“Avicanna”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products. The Licensing Agreement is for the commercialization of a number of Avicanna’s advanced CBD-based topical products under Heritage’s medical cannabis brands (the “Branded Products”) targeting patients registered to purchase medical cannabis in Canada.

The Branded Products include Avicanna’s proprietary cannabinoid topical formulations developed through years of extensive research by Avicanna’s team of scientists. The specific products are all supported with pre-clinical studies in addition to two of the SKUs that are supported by completed human studies. The Branded Products are planned to launch by Q4 2021 through Heritage’s extensive medical sales channels in Canada and aim to address unmet medical needs of the mass market with evidence-based and standardized cannabinoid products.